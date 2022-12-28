ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durham, NC

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WRAL

11-year-old starts non-profit to assist homeless in Raleigh

An 11-year-old is now helping to meet the needs of the homeless and less fortunate in Wake County. In fact, he formed his own non-profit organization. An 11-year-old is now helping to meet the needs of the homeless and less fortunate in Wake County. In fact, he formed his own non-profit organization.
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Thousands head to Downtown Raleigh to ring in the New Year

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A little rain wasn’t enough to dampen the mood and keep people from heading out Saturday night to ring in the New Year. Thousands made their way to Fayetteville Street on New Year’s Eve for one of Raleigh’s largest celebrations. “Experiencing art...
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

1 dead, 5 displaced in Durham apartment fire, officials say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — One person has died and five people are displaced after a fire at an apartment complex Saturday morning, according to the Durham Fire Department. At about 9:27 a.m., fire crews said they were called to an apartment complex on the 2900 block of Chapel Hill Road in reference to someone trapped in a fire.
DURHAM, NC
WRAL News

Man dies in Durham shooting

DURHAM, N.C. — Durham police are investigating a fatal shooting from Friday night. Officers found a man shot inside a car just before 11 p.m. The shooting happened near the intersection of Holloway Street and South Adams Street. The man died at the scene. His name was not released.
DURHAM, NC
WRAL

Long-time WRAL-TV engineer P.B. Jernigan passes away

Pias B. “P.B.” Jernigan, who worked for WRAL-TV for decades and played a role in many of the technological advances of the 20th century, died this week at the age of 82. Jernigan started with the company in 1961 and his service to WRAL extended for more than 50 years. He started work during the black and white era of television and continued to work into the high definition/digital era.
BENSON, NC
cbs17

Raleigh prepares for big New Year’s Eve celebration

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Several streets were closed Friday in downtown Raleigh and crews transformed Fayetteville Street into the city’s New Years Eve headquarters. “It always feels like the entire city comes out to celebrate with us,” said Cameron Laws, creative director for First Night Raleigh and Artsplosure.
RALEIGH, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy