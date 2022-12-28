Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From RaleighTed RiversRaleigh, NC
Cary Residents Invited to Share Input on New Community CentersJames TulianoCary, NC
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From DurhamTed RiversDurham, NC
Cloudy Tap Water in Cary Caused by Cold Weather, Town Officials SayJames TulianoCary, NC
Mass Power Outage in North Carolina Leaves More Than 40,000 People Without Power - Here's What Happened.Ty D.Hillsborough, NC
Related
WRAL
Raleigh combatting homelessness: City puts $525K into temporary housing program
The city of Raleigh is planning to spend $250,000 on a new program to curb the number of people experiencing homelessness. The city of Raleigh is planning to spend $250,000 on a new program to curb the number of people experiencing homelessness.
WRAL
11-year-old starts non-profit to assist homeless in Raleigh
An 11-year-old is now helping to meet the needs of the homeless and less fortunate in Wake County. In fact, he formed his own non-profit organization. An 11-year-old is now helping to meet the needs of the homeless and less fortunate in Wake County. In fact, he formed his own non-profit organization.
cbs17
Thousands head to Downtown Raleigh to ring in the New Year
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A little rain wasn’t enough to dampen the mood and keep people from heading out Saturday night to ring in the New Year. Thousands made their way to Fayetteville Street on New Year’s Eve for one of Raleigh’s largest celebrations. “Experiencing art...
First full-fledge New Year celebration since pandemic returning to Raleigh
Downtown Raleigh's Fayetteville Street will come alive Saturday night, and people are ready to toast the start of 2023.
cbs17
The Triangle’s top stories of 2022: Joy, heartache and big moments
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — It has been a busy 12 months across the Triangle and beyond. Several communities made headlines in a year that saw its share of joy, heartache and big moments. CBS 17 is a taking a look back at some of the top stories in 2022.
City of Burlington looking for volunteers for new Motorist Assistance Program
BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A new program could help stranded drivers and ease the demands on police officers. The Burlington Police Department is trying to start the Burlington Motorist Assitance Program, or BMAP for short, and volunteers are the key. “We hope to take some of the call burden off the sworn officers taking calls. […]
cbs17
1 dead, 5 displaced in Durham apartment fire, officials say
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — One person has died and five people are displaced after a fire at an apartment complex Saturday morning, according to the Durham Fire Department. At about 9:27 a.m., fire crews said they were called to an apartment complex on the 2900 block of Chapel Hill Road in reference to someone trapped in a fire.
cbs17
43 killed by gun violence are honored in Durham as city hosts Inaugural Day of Remembrance
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — As the year comes to an end, Durham city leaders took time Friday to remember and honor those who were killed by gunfire in the city in 2022. The event was part of a nationwide movement where cities, including New York and Philadelphia, hosted Inaugural Days of Remembrance for Gun-Related Homicide Victims.
chapelboro.com
Top Stories of 2022: Teens’ Double-Murder Sends Orange County Community Reeling
To reflect on the year, Chapelboro.com is re-publishing some of the top stories that impacted and defined our community’s experience in 2022. These stories and topics affected Chapel Hill, Carrboro and the rest of our region. Missing persons cases are not uncommon in Orange County — especially among juveniles....
cbs17
Rideshare drivers encouraging people to be responsible, get home safely on New Year’s Eve
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — When you hear the countdown begin, there’s no denying the feeling of excitement that stirs as people get ready to ring in the new year. However, while some are celebrating, several rideshare drivers say they’ll be working during the holiday weekend to make sure everyone gets home safely.
Man dies in Durham shooting
DURHAM, N.C. — Durham police are investigating a fatal shooting from Friday night. Officers found a man shot inside a car just before 11 p.m. The shooting happened near the intersection of Holloway Street and South Adams Street. The man died at the scene. His name was not released.
WRAL
Long-time WRAL-TV engineer P.B. Jernigan passes away
Pias B. “P.B.” Jernigan, who worked for WRAL-TV for decades and played a role in many of the technological advances of the 20th century, died this week at the age of 82. Jernigan started with the company in 1961 and his service to WRAL extended for more than 50 years. He started work during the black and white era of television and continued to work into the high definition/digital era.
Durham day of remembrance event will honor people killed in gun violence
A first ever day of remembrance will take place in Durham on Friday for victims of gun violence.
Cyber attack leaves 6 NC counties locked out of their online records
They’re responsible for keeping and protecting your most important records. But Thursday, a company that works with local governments across North Carolina has been paralyzed by a cyber attack with no end in sight. Cott Systems said they work with 300 local offices in 21 states, but right now...
Deaf Greensboro family whose belongings were thrown away receive gifts from GPD, Salvation Army
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A Greensboro family that needed a Christmas miracle got one. The Salvation Army and the Greensboro Police Department delivered gifts to the Ojo family, who lost their belongings when their apartment was cleaned out after a mix-up at the Treybrooke Village Apartments in early December. “The apartment was a P instead […]
$31,000 hotel bill: Raleigh woman among unhoused residents who seek relief from new city program
RALEIGH, N.C. — Cristal Stafford and her four children have lived in hotels for the last year. The single Raleigh mother’s kids are aged from 10 to 13. “We have already spent $31,000 on hotels,” Stafford said. “The savings is depleted. It’s gone.”. Stafford’s full-time...
14-year-old girl located 4 days after driving off in grandmother’s car in North Carolina, sheriff says
Williams had driven off on Dec. 26 in her grandmother's 2015 white Hyundai Sonata.
cbs17
Raleigh prepares for big New Year’s Eve celebration
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Several streets were closed Friday in downtown Raleigh and crews transformed Fayetteville Street into the city’s New Years Eve headquarters. “It always feels like the entire city comes out to celebrate with us,” said Cameron Laws, creative director for First Night Raleigh and Artsplosure.
North Carolina family pleads for help in grandfather’s fatal hit-and-run
North Carolina State Highway Patrol says they got a call about a pedestrian hit on Snow Hill Drive near Torredge Road just before 6 p.m. on Dec. 8.
North Carolina substitute teacher expected in court, charged for indecent liberties with 2 students
A Wake County substitute teacher is expected to make a court appearance after being arrested and charged for indecent liberties with two students.
Comments / 2