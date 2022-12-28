ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edinboro, PA

Tube park opens at Mount Pleasant of Edinboro

By Corey Morris
YourErie
YourErie
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hcI8H_0jwxO3yB00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ULqWe_0jwxO3yB00

(WJET/WFXP/ YourErie.com ) — Children and the young at heart rejoice — tubing season has opened at Mount Pleasant of Edinboro.

The local ski hill opened its tube park midday on Dec. 28. The tube park is sold by session (two-hour blocks), and each session can accommodate 60 tubers. In its first day, Mount Pleasant of Edinboro sold out for all three sessions.

Mount Pleasant to open on Friday afternoon

“So far, it’s been a really good day, and we’re excited to finally be open over there,” said Mount Pleasant manager Andrew Halmi. For the remainder of the season, Mount Pleasant plans to have four sessions each day.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Yetln_0jwxO3yB00

The park opened to skiing on Friday, Dec. 23. That weekend saw extreme-cold temperatures that set records throughout much of the United States — Edinboro was no exception.

“It was awfully cold the past few days, but people were coming out and excited to be skiing,” Halmi said. “It’s day five now, and it’s going really good.”

The tube park is available by reservation. For details, go to the Mount Pleasant of Edinboro website . The tube park had a delayed opening. Halmi said the delay is due to the amount of snow that it takes to prepare the tube park.

“It takes over 3 feet of manmade snow, so it’s a major snowmaking task to get it done,” he said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oWMiI_0jwxO3yB00
Enclosed conveyor lift in the beginner area.

During the summer, Mount Pleasant installed additional snow guns to help in the snow-making process. The ski hill also installed a new conveyor belt lift in the beginner ski area and made improvements to its rental shop. The off-season was spent preparing for these past five days.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Daily News

Following the deep freeze, temperatures are expected to warm considerably — well above freezing. Halmi said the park, however, is not worried.

“With all the snow we’ve made, we have a good thick base. I anticipate that we’ll stay fully open through the warmup,” he said. “Right now we have a 12-24 inch bases, and that’s what we usually have in February, so we’re ready for it.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
YourErie

Warm temperatures not a problem at Peek’n Peak

While some in Buffalo are dealing with the aftermath of that snowstorm, others in upstate are actually wishing they had a little more snow. Residents in upstate New York continue to dig out and deal with the aftermath of last week’s storm, but in Clymer, New York at the Peek’n Peak Ski Resort, visitors are […]
CLYMER, NY
YourErie

ExpERIEnce Children’s Museum holds their last event in current location

The ExpERIEnce Children’s Museum held an annual event this afternoon. Since opening the museum on French Street 27 years ago, today was the last “Noon-Year’s” in their current space. There was a balloon drop, and dance floor with fun music and lights. Rather than having the little ones say up until midnight, the children’s museum […]
ERIE, PA
erienewsnow.com

Community Gems: A Look Back at 2023

As we head into a new year, we are taking a look back at just some of the Community Gems we featured this year. From Friday night open skate, to bring the site of many youth hockey games, the Flo Fabrizio Ice Center has been a gem for generations of Erie area families, recently getting an upgrade inside to hopefully keep people coming back each winter season.
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Erie and Meadville schedule Christmas tree pick up

Erie and Meadville have schedule there Christmas Tree pick-up. City of Erie has begun their tree pick that will end on January 18th. Residents are asked to place the tree out during their regular collection night. City of Meadville is scheduled for Jan. 9 until Jan. 20th. Any trees above six feet are asked to […]
ERIE, PA
erienewsnow.com

Group Continues Rebuild of Historic Locomotive

Much has happened in the year 2022 concerning a project to rebuild an historic locomotive in the City of Corry. Will that momentum continue in 2023?. In October 2020, a few founding members of a group called “Corry R.A.I.L.S.” brought back parts of a Climax-A locomotive which they found in Alaska. The locomotive was manufactured in Corry in 1902. An effort to rebuild the locomotive began in early 2021. The multi-year project continues today. When completed, the locomotive would be the only Climax-A assembled and running on tracks. Carl Wassink is one of the founding members of Corry R.A.I.L.S. He is working hard to see the project through.
CORRY, PA
YourErie

Holiday lights still linger on this weekend

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Though Christmas is in the rearview and its festivities are winding down, some area light displays will continue into this weekend. Asbury Woods has hosted a Winter Wonderland throughout the holiday season. A third of a mile of trails has been lit up with holiday lights. Those lights can be seen during a […]
ERIE, PA
erienewsnow.com

Transportation Arranged for Smock Bridge Pedestrians

Transportation has been arranged for pedestrians who wish to cross Smock Bridge while the sidewalk is closed, the City of Meadville announced Friday. CATA will provide transportation service for pedestrians who are looking to cross Smock Bridge in either direction at no cost starting Monday through the end of March.
MEADVILLE, PA
YourErie

Edinboro’s Giant Eagle closes today, customers upset

Some are saying it’s the end of an era as an Edinboro grocery store closed its doors on Friday. It was the last day to shop at Edinboro’s Giant Eagle, and customers said they were unhappy about having to purchase groceries elsewhere. In 1985, a Giant Eagle location opened its doors in Edinboro, and back […]
EDINBORO, PA
erienewsnow.com

Local Bars & Venues Prepare for New Year's Eve

From State Street to the Bayfront, local bars, restaurants, and venues are doing their last minute preparations for their New Year's Eve parties. Some restaurants have been booked for over a week with reservations. "We've been sold out for about a week and a half now," said Shawn McCall, owner...
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Erie Otters prepare for the return of an old tradition

The Erie Otters are taking steps back towards a holiday tradition this weekend. The Otters have played home games on Thanksgiving and New Year’s Eve for some time. However, the pandemic interrupted scheduling for the past few years. This Saturday, they’re returning to normalcy in their game versus the Niagara Ice Dogs at 6 p.m. […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Erie Water Works busy with breaks

Erie Water Works employees have had a busy holiday season trying to keep the system running in frigid conditions. The latest break at West 8th Street and Nevada Drive in Millcreek. The cold temperatures have been a prime reason for the breaks but so has the recent warm up that is causing a freeze-thaw cycle. […]
ERIE, PA
yourerie

Two men found dead in east Erie apartment

MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A person has been taken into custody in Monroe County in connection with the murder investigation of four University of Idaho students in November. Porch Pirate theft recovery. As the holidays are shipping off for the season many folks suffering from the attacks of porch...
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Traveler stranded at airport on way home to Erie, celebrates holiday late

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — It’s an annual tradition for people across the country to brave the bustling airports and hope the weather holds out to travel home for holiday celebrations. Thousands of travelers across the country this year saw their travel plans stymied by winter weather. Now, a federal department plans to look into a specific airline’s […]
ERIE, PA
erienewsnow.com

Country Fair in Clarion County Sold Pennsylvania Lottery Fast Play Ticket Worth more than $122,000

A Country Fair in Clarion County sold a top prize-winning ticket worth $122,343.50 for the Pennsylvania Lottery's Plu$ the Ca$h game on Wednesday, December 28th. Plu$ the Ca$h is a $5 Fast Play game with top prizes starting at $75,000. Fast Play games differ from regular tickets because players do not need to wait for a drawing to know if they won.
CLARION COUNTY, PA
FOX43.com

Cold case: Police continue search for missing Erie County man

ERIE COUNTY, Pa. — A $5,000 reward has been announced for information regarding the disappearance of an Erie County man, according to Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers. The North East Police Department continues its search for Timothy Green from 57 West Main Street in North East. Green's home burnt down on...
ERIE COUNTY, PA
YourErie

YourErie

19K+
Followers
15K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Check out YourErie.com, the best way to get all of your local Erie, PA news, weather, sports and other great LOCAL Northwestern PA information. Our information comes from the combined effort of Your News Leader, JET 24, and FOX 66.

 https://www.YourErie.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy