Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
San Francisco New Years Eve Fireworks is back! Past View from a Drone & List of Things to do in the SF Bay areaJames PatrickSan Francisco, CA
Northern California Braces for Category 4 Atmospheric RiverAndy MonroeSan Francisco, CA
Free Outdoor Activities in San Francisco CaliforniaTiffany T.Stinson Beach, CA
Flooding blocks a key Bay Area roadway and forces northern California evacuations.Malek SherifCalifornia State
Vallejo Christmas house sparkles for last time following 23 years regarding late girlSea ChaosVallejo, CA
Related
San Jose airport travelers caught in holiday nightmare
For thousands of travelers, holiday cheer turned into a sack of coal due to massive flight cancellations caused by a “once in a generation” weather event and ill-prepared airlines. Flight cancellations started on Christmas Eve and continued to increase throughout the week, Mineta San Jose International Airport officials...
Bay Area tourist offered $24K in travel vouchers but says Delta rescinded offer
A Bay Area tourist was offered $24,000 worth of vouchers from Delta Airlines to give up his family's seats on an overbooked flight. But he says the airline took back the offer made after an alleged staffing mishap.
Flooding temporarily closes major Bay Area highway and prompts evacuation warnings in northern California neighborhoods
Heavy precipitation and snow melt flooded roads and led to freeway closures and evacuation warnings in Northern California on Saturday, officials said.
Highway 101 south of San Francisco closed indefinitely due to flooding
SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KION-TV)- CHP San Francisco has advised drivers that Highway 101 is closed in both directions due to major flooding. CHP advises drivers to take Interstate 280 as an alternate route. There is no current estimate for reopening. The post Highway 101 south of San Francisco closed indefinitely due to flooding appeared first on KION546.
Southwest cancels more flights Wednesday
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – Today airport officials said that 24 southwest flights flew out of San Jose, a number which is usually over 100. Flight Aware is reporting there were 147 cancellations. The lines were not as long at the Southwest counter on Wednesday, but just as many bags remain at the luggage area. […]
Bay Area businesses grapple with severe flooding during New Year's Eve storm
Business owners are contending with extensive damage to storefronts, restaurants and gyms throughout the Bay Area after Saturday's atmospheric river drenched the region.
American Express Opens 16,000 Square Foot Centurion Lounge at San Francisco International Airport
Today American Express (NYSE:AXP) reopened the newly expanded Centurion Lounge at the San Francisco International Airport (SFO). At 16,000 square feet the lounge is now nearly double in size and features more seating, an additional bar with specialty wine flights curated by sommelier and Centurion Lounge Wine Director Anthony Giglio, and a new menu from San Francisco’s Liholiho Yacht Club Executive Chef Ravi Kapur. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221231005003/en/ American Express Opens 16,000 Square Foot Centurion Lounge at San Francisco International Airport (Photo: Business Wire) “We’re excited to head into the new year with the opening of our Centurion Lounge at San Francisco International Airport,” stated Pablo Rivero, Vice President & General Manager, Global Lounge Experiences. “With exceptional food, wine and art inspired by Northern California, this well-appointed lounge is designed to leave Card Members feeling refreshed and ready for their travels.”
KTVU FOX 2
San Francisco sees mudslides, flooded homes
Major flooding in San Francisco's Bayview damaged several homes. They were red-tagged, leaving residents without a place to stay on New Year’s Eve.
Sewage causes beach closures after flooding in San Mateo County
REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (KRON) -- Sewage is impacting bay ocean and bay waters in San Mateo County after record-breaking rain brough significant flooding to the area.
Lebanon-Express
RAW: CA: SNOW MELT/RAIN CAUSES FLOODING ON MAJOR HIGHWAY
U.S. Highway 101 closed in both directions in south San Francisco as heavy precipitation and snow melt are resulting in flooded roads.
San Jose couple killed in Yosemite rockslide
YOSEMITE, Calif. (KRON) — A San Jose couple was killed in a rockslide at Yosemite National Park on Tuesday, park officials confirmed to KRON4. The victims were identified as Georgios Theocharous, 51, and Ming Yan, 35. Theocharous and Yang were married. The rockslide happened about a half-mile from Yosemite’s Arch Rock Entrance Station. Theocharous and […]
Level 2 storm causing flooding on Bay Area roads, highways
Highway 101 is closed in both the north and southbound directions in South San Francisco due to major flooding by Oyster Point, the CHP said.
KTVU FOX 2
Multiple Bay Area cities with flooding conditions, road closures, power outages, & evacuations
Multiple local government agencies have announced the closures of various roadways, issued evacuation orders, and launched rescue operations due to flooding conditions throughout the Bay Area. One death may be linked to the storm. A 72-year-old person was killed by a falling tree in Santa Cruz's Lighthouse Field State Beach,...
When the heaviest rain is expected to hit the San Francisco Bay Area
It's possible that up to half an inch of rain per hour could fall around Northern California.
SFist
Friday Morning Constitutional: I-880 Shut Down In Oakland After Major Crash
A multiple-injury crash occurred around 2:30 a.m. Friday on northbound I-880 at Fruitvale in Oakland, leading to all lanes being shut down. The crash involved a jackknifed big rig and two other vehicles, and all northbound lanes reopened by 6:40 a.m. [KPIX / KRON4]. The ice-skating rink at Union Square...
KTVU FOX 2
Bay Area rains: Trouble everywhere
OAKLAND, Calif. - Torrential rains struck all over the Bay Area, creating all kinds of havoc, especially with traffic and trees, faster than first responders were comfortable with. We spent a long day on the roads, finding trouble almost everywhere. It was a tour of the Bay in disaster mode.
Nearly 30K customers in Bay Area affected by power outage: PGE
(KRON) — Nearly 30,000 residents across the Bay Area have lost power Saturday, a PG&E spokesperson told KRON4. As of 4 p.m., a total of 29,942 Bay Area customers have been affected by power outages. PG&E: Number of Customers Affected* You can check PG&E’s latest outage map HERE. Follow KRON4’s latest updates on our live […]
Flooding, mudslides closes Hwy 92 in San Mateo Co.
SAN MATEO CO., Calif. (KRON) — Highway 92 is closed due to flooding and mudslides, according to the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office. The closure is between Lower Lakes and Main Street in Half Moon Bay. It is unknown when the highway will reopen, officials said. KRON On is streaming news live now The closure […]
KTVU FOX 2
Flood watch and wind advisories issued around Bay Area
The wet weather is causing major problems around the Bay Area. The National Weather Service issued flood watches that extend from Mendocino County to coastal areas of the North Bay, the East Bay valleys, San Francisco, the Peninsula, the Santa Clara valley, Santa Cruz mountains and south to the Monterey Bay. In some areas, the flood watches remain in effect until 10 p.m. Saturday. For more details, click here.
Video: Person rescued from submerged car in San Mateo
SAN MATEO, Calif. (KRON) — One person was rescued after becoming trapped in their submerged car in San Mateo, according to video shot on the scene. Video from the scene shows a black Hyundai full submerged in multiple feet of water on 42nd Avenue between El Camino Real and Pacific Boulevard. San Mateo Fire Department […]
Comments / 0