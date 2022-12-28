ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland, CA

San José Spotlight

San Jose airport travelers caught in holiday nightmare

For thousands of travelers, holiday cheer turned into a sack of coal due to massive flight cancellations caused by a “once in a generation” weather event and ill-prepared airlines. Flight cancellations started on Christmas Eve and continued to increase throughout the week, Mineta San Jose International Airport officials...
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

Southwest cancels more flights Wednesday

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – Today airport officials said that 24 southwest flights flew out of San Jose, a number which is usually over 100. Flight Aware is reporting there were 147 cancellations. The lines were not as long at the Southwest counter on Wednesday, but just as many bags remain at the luggage area. […]
SAN JOSE, CA
The Associated Press

American Express Opens 16,000 Square Foot Centurion Lounge at San Francisco International Airport

Today American Express (NYSE:AXP) reopened the newly expanded Centurion Lounge at the San Francisco International Airport (SFO). At 16,000 square feet the lounge is now nearly double in size and features more seating, an additional bar with specialty wine flights curated by sommelier and Centurion Lounge Wine Director Anthony Giglio, and a new menu from San Francisco’s Liholiho Yacht Club Executive Chef Ravi Kapur. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221231005003/en/ American Express Opens 16,000 Square Foot Centurion Lounge at San Francisco International Airport (Photo: Business Wire) “We’re excited to head into the new year with the opening of our Centurion Lounge at San Francisco International Airport,” stated Pablo Rivero, Vice President & General Manager, Global Lounge Experiences. “With exceptional food, wine and art inspired by Northern California, this well-appointed lounge is designed to leave Card Members feeling refreshed and ready for their travels.”
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

San Jose couple killed in Yosemite rockslide

YOSEMITE, Calif. (KRON) — A San Jose couple was killed in a rockslide at Yosemite National Park on Tuesday, park officials confirmed to KRON4. The victims were identified as Georgios Theocharous, 51, and Ming Yan, 35. Theocharous and Yang were married. The rockslide happened about a half-mile from Yosemite’s Arch Rock Entrance Station. Theocharous and […]
SAN JOSE, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Bay Area rains: Trouble everywhere

OAKLAND, Calif. - Torrential rains struck all over the Bay Area, creating all kinds of havoc, especially with traffic and trees, faster than first responders were comfortable with. We spent a long day on the roads, finding trouble almost everywhere. It was a tour of the Bay in disaster mode.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Nearly 30K customers in Bay Area affected by power outage: PGE

(KRON) — Nearly 30,000 residents across the Bay Area have lost power Saturday, a PG&E spokesperson told KRON4. As of 4 p.m., a total of 29,942 Bay Area customers have been affected by power outages. PG&E: Number of Customers Affected* You can check PG&E’s latest outage map HERE. Follow KRON4’s latest updates on our live […]
KRON4 News

Flooding, mudslides closes Hwy 92 in San Mateo Co.

SAN MATEO CO., Calif. (KRON) — Highway 92 is closed due to flooding and mudslides, according to the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office. The closure is between Lower Lakes and Main Street in Half Moon Bay. It is unknown when the highway will reopen, officials said. KRON On is streaming news live now The closure […]
SAN MATEO COUNTY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Flood watch and wind advisories issued around Bay Area

The wet weather is causing major problems around the Bay Area. The National Weather Service issued flood watches that extend from Mendocino County to coastal areas of the North Bay, the East Bay valleys, San Francisco, the Peninsula, the Santa Clara valley, Santa Cruz mountains and south to the Monterey Bay. In some areas, the flood watches remain in effect until 10 p.m. Saturday. For more details, click here.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Video: Person rescued from submerged car in San Mateo

SAN MATEO, Calif. (KRON) — One person was rescued after becoming trapped in their submerged car in San Mateo, according to video shot on the scene. Video from the scene shows a black Hyundai full submerged in multiple feet of water on 42nd Avenue between El Camino Real and Pacific Boulevard. San Mateo Fire Department […]
SAN MATEO, CA

