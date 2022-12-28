Today American Express (NYSE:AXP) reopened the newly expanded Centurion Lounge at the San Francisco International Airport (SFO). At 16,000 square feet the lounge is now nearly double in size and features more seating, an additional bar with specialty wine flights curated by sommelier and Centurion Lounge Wine Director Anthony Giglio, and a new menu from San Francisco’s Liholiho Yacht Club Executive Chef Ravi Kapur. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221231005003/en/ American Express Opens 16,000 Square Foot Centurion Lounge at San Francisco International Airport (Photo: Business Wire) “We’re excited to head into the new year with the opening of our Centurion Lounge at San Francisco International Airport,” stated Pablo Rivero, Vice President & General Manager, Global Lounge Experiences. “With exceptional food, wine and art inspired by Northern California, this well-appointed lounge is designed to leave Card Members feeling refreshed and ready for their travels.”

