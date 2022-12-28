Read full article on original website
Related
New auto store opening in Boardman
Cheddar Auto is located off of Market Street in Boardman.
WYTV.com
First Night Youngstown pauses New Year’s fireworks
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown will not be hosting its New Year’s Eve fireworks display this year. Samantha Turner with First Night Youngstown said the annual event will be back next year with the full event. First Night is a separate event from the city. Youngstown City is...
Valley businesses preparing for New Year’s launch of sports betting in Ohio
The Ice House Inn will be among 45 bars and restaurants around Youngstown, along with Hollywood Gaming, where sports bets can be placed.
Edinboro’s Giant Eagle closes today, customers upset
Some are saying it’s the end of an era as an Edinboro grocery store closed its doors on Friday. It was the last day to shop at Edinboro’s Giant Eagle, and customers said they were unhappy about having to purchase groceries elsewhere. In 1985, a Giant Eagle location opened its doors in Edinboro, and back […]
WFMJ.com
Years Ago | January 1st
Vindicator file photo / January 1, 1984 | About 50 area residents attended a New Year’s Eve party in downtown Youngstown to ring in 1984. From left, Cathy Demler, Mimi O’Neal, Jennie Hughes, Federal Plaza director Sadie Hoagland, Ella Hoagland, Mary Lou and Mindy Johnson, Dru Hanni, Karen Wade, Douglas Wade, and Karen Johnson.
20 Federal Place project denied funding, must reapply
In total, over $30 million in funding was missed.
Hubbard mayor warns of postal delay for billing
Hubbard Mayor Ben Kyle warned residents that there will be a delay in the delivery of the city's utility bills.
WFMJ.com
Austintown sports bar gearing up for day of celebrations
Sports bars around the valley are getting ready to host game day and New Year's celebrations as Ohio State battle the Georgia Bulldogs in the 2022 Chick-fil-a Peach Bowl. Jeff Richards, owner of JR'z Pub in Austintown, tells 21 News they are prepared for the sizable amount of customers tonight.
erienewsnow.com
Looking for Cheap Gas? Ohio's Current Average Price is $2.99/Gallon
At a rate of nearly 59¢/gallon, Pennsylvania's gas tax is the highest in the country, beating out states like New York and California. But to avoid paying so much for gas, some Erieites have looked across the border to Ohio to find cheaper gas. According to AAA, the average...
WFMJ.com
Mass layoff at Things Remembered as company closes on short notice
The Things Remembered fulfillment plant in North Jackson is shutting its doors, leaving nearly 50 employees without jobs on short notice. In a WARN letter to the Ohio Department of Jobs and Family Services, Things Remembered stated that business operations would cease on or around January 13th of 2023. "We...
WFMJ.com
Delivery of utility bills delayed for Hubbard residents due to postal error
Hubbard residents may receive their utility bills later than usual this month due to a postal error. According to a Facebook post from Hubbard Mayor, Ben Kyle, the postal mail sort used by the city was unknowingly closed and attempts to reach them for a confirmed delivery and distribution were unsuccessful.
Dozens to lose jobs as Things Remembered set to close
More than 50 people will lose their jobs.
Shepherd of the Valley holding open interviews
Shepherd of the Valley is holding open interviews this week.
Winning Powerball ticket worth $100,000 sold at local Sheetz
A Powerball ticket worth $100,000 was sold at a Butler County gas station. The winning Powerball with Power Play ticket was sold at Sheetz, 499 Evans City Road, Butler, for the Dec. 28 drawing. The ticket matched four of the five white balls drawn, 26-32-38-45-56, and the red Powerball 1...
Some ranges sold at Lowe’s, Best Buy and Home Depot recalled
Some gas ranges sold at Best Buy, The Home Depot and Lowe's are being recalled.
Penguin City Beer hosting big New Year’s Eve bash
The new year is just days away and Penguin City Beer in downtown Youngstown is preparing for a big New Year's Eve party.
WYTV.com
Burst pipe forces local business to close
TRUMBULL COUNTY, Ohio (WKBN) — An excessive amount of water due to a burst pipe is forcing Trumbull Family Fitness to close. They say temperatures warmed up and caused a pipe to burst in their hallways where it then went down the stairwell. No exercise equipment was damaged. The...
Historians and neighbors grieve loss of Niles landmark home
What was once a historic house formally owned by the "Hot Dog King" Harry Stevens is now rubble after a Thursday afternoon fire burned it to the ground.
WFMJ.com
Looking to go out on New Year's Eve? Here's some events in the Valley
New Year's Eve is fast approaching, and if you're looking for something special to do to ring in the new year, 21 News has compiled a list of some events going on in the Valley. The events can be found below:. - Double Bogey's New Year's Eve Party: (7401, Market...
Comments / 0