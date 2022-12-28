ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WYTV.com

First Night Youngstown pauses New Year’s fireworks

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown will not be hosting its New Year’s Eve fireworks display this year. Samantha Turner with First Night Youngstown said the annual event will be back next year with the full event. First Night is a separate event from the city. Youngstown City is...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
YourErie

Edinboro’s Giant Eagle closes today, customers upset

Some are saying it’s the end of an era as an Edinboro grocery store closed its doors on Friday. It was the last day to shop at Edinboro’s Giant Eagle, and customers said they were unhappy about having to purchase groceries elsewhere. In 1985, a Giant Eagle location opened its doors in Edinboro, and back […]
EDINBORO, PA
WFMJ.com

Years Ago | January 1st

Vindicator file photo / January 1, 1984 | About 50 area residents attended a New Year’s Eve party in downtown Youngstown to ring in 1984. From left, Cathy Demler, Mimi O’Neal, Jennie Hughes, Federal Plaza director Sadie Hoagland, Ella Hoagland, Mary Lou and Mindy Johnson, Dru Hanni, Karen Wade, Douglas Wade, and Karen Johnson.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WFMJ.com

Austintown sports bar gearing up for day of celebrations

Sports bars around the valley are getting ready to host game day and New Year's celebrations as Ohio State battle the Georgia Bulldogs in the 2022 Chick-fil-a Peach Bowl. Jeff Richards, owner of JR'z Pub in Austintown, tells 21 News they are prepared for the sizable amount of customers tonight.
AUSTINTOWN, OH
WFMJ.com

Mass layoff at Things Remembered as company closes on short notice

The Things Remembered fulfillment plant in North Jackson is shutting its doors, leaving nearly 50 employees without jobs on short notice. In a WARN letter to the Ohio Department of Jobs and Family Services, Things Remembered stated that business operations would cease on or around January 13th of 2023. "We...
NORTH JACKSON, OH
WFMJ.com

Delivery of utility bills delayed for Hubbard residents due to postal error

Hubbard residents may receive their utility bills later than usual this month due to a postal error. According to a Facebook post from Hubbard Mayor, Ben Kyle, the postal mail sort used by the city was unknowingly closed and attempts to reach them for a confirmed delivery and distribution were unsuccessful.
HUBBARD, OH
WYTV.com

Burst pipe forces local business to close

TRUMBULL COUNTY, Ohio (WKBN) — An excessive amount of water due to a burst pipe is forcing Trumbull Family Fitness to close. They say temperatures warmed up and caused a pipe to burst in their hallways where it then went down the stairwell. No exercise equipment was damaged. The...
TRUMBULL COUNTY, OH

