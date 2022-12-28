ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shepherd Theater to host ‘Eyes of a Roman’ screening

 3 days ago
The Fredericksburg Theater Company (FTC) is presenting a special screening of local filmmaker C.J. Goodwyn’s movie, “Eyes of a Roman,” which was filmed in Comfort.

This one-night-only event is slated for Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, at 6:15 p.m., at the Steve W. Shepherd Theater, 1668 U.S. 87 South, in Fredericksburg.

Set in 71 BC, the movie tells the tale of a Roman soldier who makes a lifealtering choice to save a slave the day before the final battle against Spartacus.

Raised by the Imperator Marcus Crassus, the soldier’s decision to protect the slave puts pressure on Crassus to make the right decisions for the glory of Rome or the love of his adopted child.

Both men will make choices that could alter the outcome of the battle and their relationship as father and son.

Admission is $10 for adults and $7 for children 17 and under. VIP tickets are also available for $20 and include a 45-minute question and answer session following the screening, a signed commemorative poster and photos with the director and actors.

Tickets can be purchased online at www.fredericksburgtheater. org or by calling the box office at 888669-7114.

For more information, directions and to view a trailer for “Eyes of a Roman,” visit https://www. fredericksburgtheater.org/.

Registration continues for spring musical

Registration continues for the Fredericksburg Theater Academy’s (FTA) Spring Musical.

Students will perform in the junior version of the hit musical “Schoolhouse Rock Live” this year. Students from third grade to high school seniors are accepted.

Scholarships are available, and the class size is limited, so early registration is highly recommended.

Classes begin Feb. 13, 2023, and are scheduled for every Tuesday and Thursday until the show opens on May 13. Tuition is $100 until Dec. 31.

The production will be directed by FTC Production Manager Zac Tiedemann.

Based on the Emmy award-winning Saturday morning educational cartoon series and pop culture phenomenon, “Schoolhouse Rock Live JR.” features memorable songs such as “Just a Bill,” “Lolly, Lolly, Lolly” and “Conjunction Junction.”

“Schoolhouse Rock Live JR.” is told in the style of a musical revue. The show begins with a young schoolteacher nervous about his first day of teaching. He tries to relax by watching TV when various characters representing facets of his personality emerge from the set and show him how to win his students over with imagination and music.

Interested students and their parents can also register by calling the theater’s box office or by emailing Executive Director Steve Reily at f bgtheaterco@verizon. net.

