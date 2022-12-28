BRiEFS News Staff Wed, 12/28/2022 - 15:52 ImageBody

Live Christmas tree disposal offered by city

Thinking about taking down the Christmas tree now that the holiday season is ending? Here is some helpful information for anyone needing to dispose of a live tree in Fredericksburg.

Live Christmas trees are disposed of as part of the regular brush chipping service offered by the City of Fredericksburg. This service is offered the same day as a customer’s garbage collection day.

The city asks that citizens who wish to dispose of their live Christmas trees at the curb follow these guidelines:

• All decorations should be removed from the tree.

• The tree should be free of metal, wire, nails, screws or any other foreign materials.

• All lights should be removed from the tree.

• Place the tree at the curb as is done for brush collection.

The city will not pick up trees placed at the curb with decorations still in place.

For more information, call (830) 997-7521.

Eisbahn rink to close up blades on January 1

Less than a week remains to go skating at Eisbahn, a local iceskating rink presented by Heritage School.

Open daily on the northwest corner of Marktplatz, the rink is located in the Kinderfest Halle and opened Nov. 19.

It is scheduled to be open until Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023.

All skaters pay $15 for a full-day pass and tickets may be purchased at the skate trailer by cash or credit card.

Eisbahn is a charity event with the proceeds going to two different charities.

Skaters are provided skates and an entry fee is still required for those who own a pair themselves. All ages are permitted to skate; children under the age of 12 are required to be accompanied by an adult.

Eisbahn includes a snack trailer where hot chocolate, pizza, candy, soft drinks and a variety of other concessions may be purchased.

Eisbahn openings are subject to close if there is inclement weather. All changes in the schedule will be posted at facebook.com/eisbahntx.

To learn more about Eisbahn, visit https://www.heritageschool. org/eisbahn or call 830-456-0896.

Ticket Sales for third Daddy Daughter Dance

Ticket sales continue this week for the third annual Daddy-Daughter Dance set for Friday, Feb. 3, 2023.

The annual event is hosted by the City of Fredericksburg Parks and Recreation Department, and will take place from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at Pioneer Pavilion, located at Lady Bird Johnson Municipal Park.

This year’s dance theme is “Candy Land.”

“The evening will be an opportunity for dads and their daughters to dress up and dance the night away,” said an event spokesman. “In addition to DJ-led games and dancing, the event will include light refreshments, a keepsake photo and dessert.”

Tickets are $10 per person and can be purchased online at https:// www.f bgtx.org/973/Daddy-Daughter-Dance, or in-person at Park Headquarters located at 432 Lady Bird Drive, Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Tickets purchased via credit card are subject to a convenience fee.