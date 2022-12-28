ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fredericksburg, TX

BRiEFS

By News Staff
Fredericksburg Publishing Co.
Fredericksburg Publishing Co.
 3 days ago
BRiEFS News Staff Wed, 12/28/2022 - 15:52 Image
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UpoZV_0jwxMzi800
Body

Live Christmas tree disposal offered by city

Thinking about taking down the Christmas tree now that the holiday season is ending? Here is some helpful information for anyone needing to dispose of a live tree in Fredericksburg.

Live Christmas trees are disposed of as part of the regular brush chipping service offered by the City of Fredericksburg. This service is offered the same day as a customer’s garbage collection day.

The city asks that citizens who wish to dispose of their live Christmas trees at the curb follow these guidelines:

• All decorations should be removed from the tree.

• The tree should be free of metal, wire, nails, screws or any other foreign materials.

• All lights should be removed from the tree.

• Place the tree at the curb as is done for brush collection.

The city will not pick up trees placed at the curb with decorations still in place.

For more information, call (830) 997-7521.

Eisbahn rink to close up blades on January 1

Less than a week remains to go skating at Eisbahn, a local iceskating rink presented by Heritage School.

Open daily on the northwest corner of Marktplatz, the rink is located in the Kinderfest Halle and opened Nov. 19.

It is scheduled to be open until Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023.

All skaters pay $15 for a full-day pass and tickets may be purchased at the skate trailer by cash or credit card.

Eisbahn is a charity event with the proceeds going to two different charities.

Skaters are provided skates and an entry fee is still required for those who own a pair themselves. All ages are permitted to skate; children under the age of 12 are required to be accompanied by an adult.

Eisbahn includes a snack trailer where hot chocolate, pizza, candy, soft drinks and a variety of other concessions may be purchased.

Eisbahn openings are subject to close if there is inclement weather. All changes in the schedule will be posted at facebook.com/eisbahntx.

To learn more about Eisbahn, visit https://www.heritageschool. org/eisbahn or call 830-456-0896.

Ticket Sales for third Daddy Daughter Dance

Ticket sales continue this week for the third annual Daddy-Daughter Dance set for Friday, Feb. 3, 2023.

The annual event is hosted by the City of Fredericksburg Parks and Recreation Department, and will take place from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at Pioneer Pavilion, located at Lady Bird Johnson Municipal Park.

This year’s dance theme is “Candy Land.”

“The evening will be an opportunity for dads and their daughters to dress up and dance the night away,” said an event spokesman. “In addition to DJ-led games and dancing, the event will include light refreshments, a keepsake photo and dessert.”

Tickets are $10 per person and can be purchased online at https:// www.f bgtx.org/973/Daddy-Daughter-Dance, or in-person at Park Headquarters located at 432 Lady Bird Drive, Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Tickets purchased via credit card are subject to a convenience fee.

Comments / 0

Related
Fredericksburg Publishing Co.

Chanukah Menorah lights up Marktplatz on Monday

Chanukah Menorah lights up Marktplatz on Monday News Staff Wed, 12/28/2022 - 08:48 Image Presented by the Chabad of Boerne, Chanukah in the Texas Hill Country was hosted on Monday at 4:30 p.m. in front of the Vereins Kirche at Marktplatz. A crowd gathered to celebrate religious freedom and kindle the Chanukah Menorah lights. The event was free and open to the public. — Standard-Radio Post/Augustus M. Spence
BOERNE, TX
Fredericksburg Publishing Co.

Local businesses fund city athetic park scoreboards

Local businesses fund city athetic park scoreboards News Staff Wed, 12/28/2022 - 15:52 Image Crenwelge Automotive Group donated $15,000 for Fields A and B scoreboards at Oak Crest Park. Pictured are Tim Crenwelge, left, and Cullen Haley. Joseph Financial Partners donated $7,500 for a Field A scoreboard at Lady Bird Johnson Municipal Park. From left, are Jenny Jones,...
FREDERICKSBURG, TX
Fredericksburg Publishing Co.

Popping up with permanence

Popping up with permanence Subhead Jewelry trend gives customers a meaningful experience News Staff Wed, 12/21/2022 - 10:16 Image Local resident, Heather Crenwelge launched Linked Bracelet Bar as a pop-up permanent jewelry shop. Her jewelry service offers customers an...
FREDERICKSBURG, TX
Fredericksburg Publishing Co.

FISD recognizes Christmas card design winners

FISD recognizes Christmas card design winners Sharon Brooks Wed, 12/21/2022 - 10:28 Image Isaiah Valdez and Symphonie Cantu, Christmas card contest winners Body Fredericksburg Middle School Christmas card design winners Symphonie Cantu (right), first place, and Isaiah Valdez, third place, were recognized at the Fredericksburg Independent School District school board meeting on Dec. 12. Second-place winner Lily Rosa is not pictured.
FREDERICKSBURG, TX
Fredericksburg Publishing Co.

Public restrooms closing

Public restrooms closing News Staff Wed, 12/21/2022 - 16:50 Image Body The City of Fredericksburg Parks & Recreation Department is closing all public restroom facilities, except for those located at Marktplatz and the Tatsch House at Lady Bird Johnson Municipal Park, on Wednesday, Dec. 21, due to the freezing conditions expected this week and into the holiday weekend. By closing these facilities, the city says it hopes to prevent any damages that could potentially be caused by the freezing temperatures. “We apologize for any inconvenience this closure may cause,” the city said. The city will reopen these facilities on Tuesday, Dec. 27.
FREDERICKSBURG, TX
Fredericksburg Publishing Co.

BIRTH ANNOUNCEMENT

BIRTH ANNOUNCEMENT Fredericksburg Standard-radio Post: Aven Aileen Wed, 12/21/2022 - 16:50 Image Body The following birth announcement was submitted for publication in the Aven Aileen Day Lauren and Warren Day announce the birth of their daughter, Aven Aileen Day, on Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, at Hill Country Memorial Hospital. Upon arrival, she weighed 10 pounds and measured 22 inches in length. She is welcomed by a sister, Joleigh Day, and grandparents, John and Linda Walch and Larry and Shirley Day.
FREDERICKSBURG, TX
Fredericksburg Publishing Co.

Fredericksburg Publishing Co.

136
Followers
253
Post
12K+
Views
ABOUT

Fredericksburg Publishing Co.

Comments / 0

Community Policy