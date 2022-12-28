Read full article on original website
Senior Moments: Quad Cities Plus 60 Club
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Plus 60 club promotes healthy lifestyles for anyone over 55 by providing trips, events, and activities at affordable prices to help individuals stay active. Plus 60 Information:. Address- 500 East 3rd Street in Davenport. Phone- (563) 370-4566. Website: https://qctplus60.com/
Tristan Tapscott
Tristan Tapscott is a Host and Producer of Living Local. Tristan came to the show in September 2022 after having spent nearly 20 years in the entertainment industry as an actor and musician. Quad City audiences may know him as regular at Circa ’21 Dinner Playhouse in Rock Island where...
Davenport public skate session cancelled
Due to the water main break on River Drive, the Public Skate session at The River’s Edge today, Friday, Dec. 30, scheduled until 1 p.m., has been cancelled, according to the city of Davenport Facebook page. Follow Davenport Parks and Recreation for the most up-to-date information or visit davenportiowa.com/parks.
Are you experiencing a friendship recession?
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Despite all of our social media “friendships” and followers, many of us are not forming face-to-face, real-life friendships. This trend has led to what some experts call a friendship recession. Florence Ann Romano is an advocate for “building your village”. She wrote a book titled...
Sound Conservatory owner supports IL minimum wage hike
Andrzej Kozlowski, owner of Rock Island’s Sound Conservatory (1600 2nd Ave.), is one local business owner who supports the rise in Illinois’ minimum wage, effective Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023. He spoke recently with Local 4 News about why he pays employees more than the minimum wage, which will...
Indulge in luxurious new wine bar in Rock Island
Everyone deserves a little luxury, relaxation and — most importantly — fine wine. That’s precisely what Skylar Willingham is providing with the new Skylight Luxury Lounge, which opens Saturday, Dec. 31 at 1325 30th St., Rock Island. The 32-year-olld East Moline native, who’s dreamed of opening her first business for five years, has created a tasteful oasis on the corner of 30th Street and 14th Avenue, formerly occupied by Cool Beanz Coffeehouse (which since 2021 has been next to Bent River at 512 24th Street in Rock Island).
Mayor Brad Bark addresses the City of Muscatine prior to New Years
It is the most wonderful time of the year when we share special moments with our family, friends and loved ones, and look forward to brand-new opportunities with optimism and enthusiasm for this coming year. As I reflect on my first year as your mayor, I have seen great strides...
Hawkeyes’ Jack Campbell learns after bowl his grandfather died in accident
Jack Campbell learned after Saturday’s Music City Bowl that his grandfather died in a vehicle-pedestrian accident in Nashville on Friday. According to police, William Smith, Jr., 76, of Waterloo, Iowa, was hit by a vehicle while crossing a street. It happened just after 10:15 p.m. on Friday in the...
Dive team searching Mississippi River for missing Louisa County man
GRANDVIEW, Iowa — The Louisa County Sherriff's Office is searching for a man last seen on Dec. 18. 48-year-old Michael Steven Bishop, Jr., of Grandview, Iowa, was last heard from by his daughter around 6:58 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 18. He was allegedly driving his silver 2021 Chevrolet Silverado Trail Boss Edition pickup at the time. He reported missing just before 11:00 a.m. the next day.
Kewanee teen picked for new Illinois Girls Committee
Kewanee Senior Petra Petty has been chosen to be among 19 girls who will sit on the newly created Illinois Girls Committee.Photo bySusan DeVilder. Petra Petty, 17, has been chosen to be one of just a handful of Illinois girls who will sit on a newly created Illinois Council on Women and Girls committee.
Muscatine announces changes to refuse and recycling collection
MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - The Solid Waste Division has announced that there will be a change in the day of refuse and recycling collection for some residents on the odd numbered side of Mulberry Avenue beginning Jan. 3. Five residences on East Mississippi Drive and one on Leroy Street will also be affected by the change.
Iowa worker rescued from conveyor belt is stable, police say
SCOTT COUNTY, Iowa (WHBF) — Emergency crews rescued a worker stuck in a conveyor belt in Eldridge on Thursday, according to a news release from Eldridge Police. Shortly after 1:15 p.m. Thursday, Eldridge Police and emergency responders from the Scott County Sheriff’s Office, Eldridge Fire Department and MEDIC EMS were dispatched to King’s Material Inc., […]
Winter weather forces two QC businesses to close their doors
MOLINE, Ill. — Bier Stube in Moline and Blue Cat Brewing Co. in Rock Island are closing their doors for the time being after the recent winter storm over Christmas weekend water pipes, causing both businesses to flood. Each business was trying to stay afloat for at least a...
Davenport Central marching band tours London ahead of their New Year's Day Parade performance
LONDON, UK — 109 students from Davenport Central High School are getting the chance of a lifetime to perform across the pond. The school's Blue Devils marching band is performing at London's New Year's Day Parade on Sunday Jan. 1. The band will be one of 28 musical acts...
Trucks part of city’s online surplus auction
The City of Muscatine Department of Public Works will conduct an online public surplus auction Jan. 4-18, 2023, according to a news release. Randy Moeller, vehicle and equipment maintenance supervisor for the City of Muscatine, has indicated that two surplus pickup trucks will be available. All items are available to...
Arena to say goodbye to TaxSlayer in mid-January
More than four months after Vibrant Credit Union announced it was acquiring naming rights to the Moline arena, the old TaxSlayer Center name should be gone from the side of the building in mid-January. The Moline-based financial institution – with $1 billion in assets and 55,000 members – has attached...
Bargain Outlet Will Open First Iowa Location In The Corridor
Residents of Iowa, more specifically the Corridor, are about to experience their first trip to Ollie's!. Ollie's Bargain Outlet is about to open its first Iowa location! According to an announcement on the Iowa City Marketplace Facebook page, Ollie's will open in Iowa City sometime in 2023. For those wondering where the Iowa City Marketplace is located, the address is 1660 Sycamore Street and features stores like JoAnn, Dollar Tree, Planet Fitness, and Panera Bread. Soon, you'll see a picture of Ollie and all his bargains too!
Stop stick ends 100 mph chase Thursday
A 24-year-old LeClaire man faces a felony charge after an Iowa State Trooper alleges he eluded police while he drove more than 100 mph early Thursday. Shawn Housby faces a felony charge of eluding and a serious misdemeanor charge of possession of a controlled substance – marijuana – second offense, court records say.
