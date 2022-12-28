Read full article on original website
WWL-TV
Man shot to death in Mid-City
NEW ORLEANS — A man was shot to death inside of a car in the parking lot of a popular Carrollton Avenue strip mall around 11 a.m., according to police accounts and a witness who spoke to NOLA.com. New Orleans Police said the fatal shooting occurred near the intersection...
WDSU
Multiple people report car break-ins outside Sugar Bowl
NEW ORLEANS — Multiple people reported that they had their cars broken into while they were inside the Caesars Superdome watching the Sugar Bowl. WDSU reporters on the scene saw New Orleans police taking reports on the incidents in lots on Julia Street and on Loyola Avenue. The New Orleans Police Department acknowledged multiple vehicles were burglarized on the 800 block of O'Keefe Street but did not comment on other lots.
fox8live.com
Man fatally shot near Mid-City grocery store, NOPD says
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A man was fatally shot Saturday morning (Dec. 31) near a busy Mid-City grocery store and popular strip mall, New Orleans police said. The age and identity of the adult male victim have not been disclosed. The NOPD offered little information but to say the man...
fox8live.com
Couple robbed on Bourbon Street after entering vehicle they thought was rideshare, NOPD says
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A man and his wife were robbed in the French Quarter as thousands descend upon New Orleans for the weekend’s festivities. According to the New Orleans Police Department, the couple flagged down what they believed to be a rideshare vehicle in the 200 block of Bourbon Street just after 5 a.m. on Dec. 30.
NOLA.com
Man shot and killed outside Mid-City business, New Orleans police say
A man was fatally shot Saturday in Mid-City, the New Orleans Police Department said. Officers learned of the shooting at 11:02 a.m. at the intersection of Conti and David streets, one block upriver of North Carrollton Avenue. Paramedics took him to a hospital, where he was declared dead. A witness,...
fox8live.com
Woman struck and killed in New Orleans East, at least 16th hit-and-run death in city this year
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A 34-year-old woman was struck and killed Friday night (Dec. 30) in New Orleans East, police said, becoming at least the 16th person to die in the city this year as a result of a hit-and-run driver. The woman was found dead on the south I-10...
fox8live.com
A dozen people shot across NOLA in 24 hours
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - In the year’s final days, violence unfolds in almost every part of the city. In the past 24 hours, the NOPD investigated multiple shooting scenes that involved nearly a dozen victims. Three of those victims died. One murder unfolded at Bourbon and Toulouse as crowds...
Man wounded, hospitalized after Downman Rd. shooting
According to the NOPD, the shooting happened in just before 12:50 p.m. in the 4400 block of Downman Road.
wbrz.com
LSUHSC nursing student killed in shooting outside Belize nightclub Friday night
SAN PEDRO TOWN, Belize - An LSU nursing student visiting Belize was killed in a shooting outside a nightclub Friday. Local police told Breaking Belize News the shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. Friday at Jaguar's Night Club in San Pedro Town on the island of Ambergris Caye. An unknown suspect...
WDSU
3 overnight shootings erupt within an hour of each other, NOPD report
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are investigating three shootings that happened within hours of each other on Thursday morning. The violent wave started around 2:30 a.m. when officers said a teenage girl was grazed by a bullet on the 3600 block of 4th Street. Minutes later, officers say...
Man gunned down on Toulouse Street in broad daylight
The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place in the French Quarters on Wednesday (Dec. 28th.)
fox8live.com
Three dead; four injured after a rash of violence unfolds across New Orleans just before the new year
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans has seen the highest homicide rate in 26 years. Three people are dead and four are injured after six separate shootings in New Orleans. So far this year, at least 277 killings have been reported across New Orleans, the most since 1996. Around 11:30...
Woman found dead on I-10 Service Rd. believed to be victim of hit and run
NEW ORLEANS — A pedestrian was struck and killed by an apparent hit and run driver late Friday night on the I-10 Service Road in New Orleans East, according to police. The NOPD said that around 10:30 p.m., officers received a call about a person lying in the middle of the service road near Winchester Park Drive.
1 dead, 5 injured in series of shootings across N.O. within 7 hours, NOPD reports
NEW ORLEANS — One person is dead and five more were wounded in a series of shootings spread across New Orleans, as the city is on track to finish the year with the nation's highest murder rate. Wednesday night, at about 8:11 p.m., police responded to a shooting in...
Families Mourn Sudden Loss of 2 Teens Killed at New Orleans House Party Hours After Christmas
Southern University freshman Courtney Hughes, 19, and Booker T. Washington High School senior Kyron Peters, 19, were shot and killed on Dec. 26 Family and friends of the two teenagers who were fatally shot in the early morning hours after Christmas at a New Orleans house party are mourning their sudden deaths. The 19-year-old victims were pronounced dead at the scene by EMS around 12:30 a.m. on Dec. 26 after someone opened fire in the Lower Ninth Ward, according to a news release from the New Orleans Police...
fox8live.com
Interim NOPD Chief Woodfork picks new deputy superintendents
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - After a tough first week as interim chief, Michelle Woodfork is hoping for an arrest soon in the high-profile murder of a comedian at the downtown Rouses. Woodfork is announcing two new deputy superintendents as she lays the groundwork for a more effective department, which she hopes to grow by 300 officers within the next two years.
WDSU
NOPD searching for missing man, last seen in the Milenburg neighborhood
New Orleans police are seeking public assistance in locating a missing man. According to police, William Davenport, 28, was last heard from in the early hours of Dec. 30. Since then, his family has not seen or heard from him. Davenport is described to be 5 feet and 2 inches tall and weighs about 88 pounds.
NOLA.com
Fugitive in molestation case arrested before boarding flight at New Orleans airport
A fugitive wanted in connection with a Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office molestation investigation was arrested at Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport before he boarded a flight, according to authorities. Javier Ribon Bautista, 36, of Gretna, was booked Dec. 23 with two counts of molestation of a juvenile under the...
NOPD: Homeowner shoots, kills alleged intruder in Algiers
NEW ORLEANS — The NOPD is investigating an Algiers homicide where a homeowner allegedly opened fire on an armed man inside his home, according to a Wednesday press release. NOPD officers responded to a call of a shooting in the 3100 block of Pittari Drive at around 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday.
Newell: Cantrell‘s search for new NOPD Superintendent is a charade
Right before the holidays, New Orleans Mayor Latoya Cantrell announced her intentions of hiring the next NOPD police chief. I said in advance of her announcement, and I’ll say it again, that we’ve made a huge mistake in our approach to this.
