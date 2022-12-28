ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

WWL-TV

Man shot to death in Mid-City

NEW ORLEANS — A man was shot to death inside of a car in the parking lot of a popular Carrollton Avenue strip mall around 11 a.m., according to police accounts and a witness who spoke to NOLA.com. New Orleans Police said the fatal shooting occurred near the intersection...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Multiple people report car break-ins outside Sugar Bowl

NEW ORLEANS — Multiple people reported that they had their cars broken into while they were inside the Caesars Superdome watching the Sugar Bowl. WDSU reporters on the scene saw New Orleans police taking reports on the incidents in lots on Julia Street and on Loyola Avenue. The New Orleans Police Department acknowledged multiple vehicles were burglarized on the 800 block of O'Keefe Street but did not comment on other lots.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
fox8live.com

Man fatally shot near Mid-City grocery store, NOPD says

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A man was fatally shot Saturday morning (Dec. 31) near a busy Mid-City grocery store and popular strip mall, New Orleans police said. The age and identity of the adult male victim have not been disclosed. The NOPD offered little information but to say the man...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Man shot and killed outside Mid-City business, New Orleans police say

A man was fatally shot Saturday in Mid-City, the New Orleans Police Department said. Officers learned of the shooting at 11:02 a.m. at the intersection of Conti and David streets, one block upriver of North Carrollton Avenue. Paramedics took him to a hospital, where he was declared dead. A witness,...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
fox8live.com

A dozen people shot across NOLA in 24 hours

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - In the year’s final days, violence unfolds in almost every part of the city. In the past 24 hours, the NOPD investigated multiple shooting scenes that involved nearly a dozen victims. Three of those victims died. One murder unfolded at Bourbon and Toulouse as crowds...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
People

Families Mourn Sudden Loss of 2 Teens Killed at New Orleans House Party Hours After Christmas

Southern University freshman Courtney Hughes, 19, and Booker T. Washington High School senior Kyron Peters, 19, were shot and killed on Dec. 26 Family and friends of the two teenagers who were fatally shot in the early morning hours after Christmas at a New Orleans house party are mourning their sudden deaths. The 19-year-old victims were pronounced dead at the scene by EMS around 12:30 a.m. on Dec. 26 after someone opened fire in the Lower Ninth Ward, according to a news release from the New Orleans Police...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
fox8live.com

Interim NOPD Chief Woodfork picks new deputy superintendents

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - After a tough first week as interim chief, Michelle Woodfork is hoping for an arrest soon in the high-profile murder of a comedian at the downtown Rouses. Woodfork is announcing two new deputy superintendents as she lays the groundwork for a more effective department, which she hopes to grow by 300 officers within the next two years.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL

NOPD: Homeowner shoots, kills alleged intruder in Algiers

NEW ORLEANS — The NOPD is investigating an Algiers homicide where a homeowner allegedly opened fire on an armed man inside his home, according to a Wednesday press release. NOPD officers responded to a call of a shooting in the 3100 block of Pittari Drive at around 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

