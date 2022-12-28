Mauldin to speak at Jan. 5 Die Künstler gathering News Staff Wed, 12/28/2022 - 15:52 ImageBody

Fredericksburg artist Barbara Mauldin will be the speaker at the Jan. 5 Die Künstler von Fredericksburg meeting, set for 6:30 p.m. at the Gillespie County Historical Society meeting room at 312 W. San Antonio St.

Mauldin will present “Pros and Cons, Ins and Outs of Commission Work.”

Mauldin and her husband, Chuck, lived in Louisiana many years where she taught art at Baton Rouge Lutheran School. Soon after moving home to Texas, she began painting seriously.

She has studied with Ian Roberts, Kevin Macpherson, Jill Carver, Lori Putnam, and her husband Chuck Mauldin.

Barbara’s work has been accepted in several art events, such as the Women Artists of the West National Show, Contemporary Masters Invitational Art Show in Fredericksburg, the Mountain Oyster Club Art Show, the Plein Air Artists Colorado National Juried Art Exhibition, The Museum of Western Art (Kerrville), “The Party” Art Exhibition and Sale and others.

She is represented by 330 Gallery in Fredericksburg, as well as galleries in Del Rio and Brookshire.

“We can learn from her many years of experience as she shares the joys and not-so-joyful experiences of painting for others from concept to finished work,” said Sheila Kale, spokesperson.

The doors open at 6 p.m. for social time.

To get to the meeting room, follow the sidewalk on the right around to the entrance to the fellowship hall. The meeting begins at 6:30 p.m. Artists and those interested in art are welcome, Kale said.

Die Künstler, is supported in part by the PCAA/ Oktoberfest and the city and county HOT funds.