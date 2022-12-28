Read full article on original website
Another Quarterback Has Entered The Transfer Portal
A quarterback has entered the transfer portal for a second time. According to Max Olson of The Athletic, SMU quarterback Tanner Mordecai is in the transfer portal. This comes after he spent the previous two seasons with the Mustangs. Mordecai originally entered the portal following the 2020 season after barely...
College Basketball World Reacts To Stunning Upset
On Thursday night, Michigan fell in a stunning upset to Central Michigan at home. The Wolverines dropped their fifth game of the season in a 63-61 loss to the Chippewas, who entered the contest as a 21-point underdog. Reggie Bass, who finished the game with 16 points and seven boards,...
All-American WR Karmello English says Michigan decision went to the wire
Michigan received an Early Signing Day decision from four-star wide receiver Karmello English. He is not enrolling early. "I'm done with school but I'm still around and spending as much time with my family as I can before I head to Michigan because it's 12 hours from my house," he said.
Nick Saban Has Blunt Admission About Alabama Transfers
On Saturday afternoon, Alabama will face Kansas State in the Sugar Bowl. Nick Saban will be without a handful of players who were on this year's roster. Wide receiver JoJo Earle and offensive lineman Amari Knight are just a couple of Alabama players who transferred this December. Saban told reporters...
Former Penn State DB Jeffrey Davis Jr. announces transfer destination
Defensive back Jeffrey Davis Jr. is the latest Penn State football transfer to resurface with another college program. A redshirt freshman cornerback who entered one game with the Nittany Lions this season, Davis signed with Stony Brook on Thursday. Stony Brook is an FCS program located in Long Island, N.Y.,...
Urban Meyer Has Bold Take On Georgia vs. Ohio State
On paper, No. 1 Georgia vs. No. 4 Ohio State is a mismatch - and the 8.5-point spread in Georgia's favor reflects that. But Urban Meyer has a different perspective on the matchup. In an interview with WBNS, Meyer asserted that he sees the two teams as having equal talent...
Football World Reacts To Disturbing Bowl Game Field Video
For the second straight year, the Holiday Bowl was contested at the Petco Park baseball stadium in San Diego. But while the game went off relatively smoothly, there was a revelation that rubbed a lot of people the wrong way. Prior to the game, a video surfaced showed visible gaps...
Dolphins Are Working Out Notable Quarterback On Thursday
Having lost Tua Tagovailoa to his second diagnosed concussion of the season, the Miami Dolphins are reportedly seeking organizational quarterback depth. According to Ari Meirov of Pro Football Focus, the Dolphins will work out former Wisconsin and Notre Dame starter Jack Coan on Thursday. Coan tossed 18 touchdowns for the...
Wisconsin emerging as favorite to land key QB target in transfer portal, per report
Wisconsin and new head coach Luke Fickell have already landed one quarterback recruit via the transfer portal. Now, the Badgers are trending as the early favorite to land another key QB in the portal. Already, the Badgers have landed former 4-star prospect and ex-Oklahoma QB Nick Evers. He may soon...
Look: Texas Tech Responds To Lane Kiffin's Major Accusations
Late Wednesday night, an unfortunate story emerged following Texas Tech's win over Ole Miss in the TaxAct Texas Bowl. Following the game, Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin said an opposing player spit at one of his own players and suggested the player uttered a racial slur at his player. "There...
Iowa wave: Hawkeye fans wave following first quarter of Music City Bowl vs. Kentucky
Iowa might not be playing at Kinnick Stadium for their bowl game, but that won’t stop them from still doing one of the best traditions in all of college football. Fans participated in the Iowa wave at Nissan Stadium during the Music City Bowl. The tradition usually takes place...
Kirk Herbstreit Weighs In On Controversial Overturned Michigan Touchdown
It wouldn't be a College Football Playoff game without at least one controversial call by the officials. Michigan was robbed of a huge touchdown play when officials ruled Roman Wilson down at the half-yard line after review. However, fans were convinced Wilson didn't have control of the ...
College Football Announcer 'Indefinitely Suspended' After Insensitive Comment
During the Duke's Mayo Bowl this Friday afternoon, NC State play-by-play announcer Gary Hahn apparently made a reference to "illegal aliens." Several people reportedly heard Hahn say "down among all the illegal aliens in El Paso it’s UCLA leading Pitt" while providing the score of the Sun Bowl. Hahn's...
Fran, Connor McCaffery share frustration at Iowa hoops' poor offensive showing vs. Nebraska
Fran and Connor McCaffery are one of the few father-son duos in college basketball. The two seemed frustrated after the loss to Nebraska per Hawk Central’s Travis Hines. Iowa lost to Nebraska 66-50 on Thursday. The Hawkeyes had a tough time scoring the basketball and it showed throughout the game.
Look: Football World Reacts To Ohio State Player's Accusation
Ohio State wide receiver Emeka Egbuka added to the multiplying list of tampering allegations in college football. Per Matt Goldman of Big Ten Plus, Egbuka said schools have contacted him about potentially transferring. However, the sophomore is "content" at Ohio State. Fans implored the NCAA to take action to ensure...
Greg Gard discusses benefits of reserve players coming into Western Michigan game late
Greg Gard noted the benefits of a tune-up game against Western Michigan on Friday. This was much a needed breather for the team, and it showed on the court. Wisconsin held on for a 10-point win and the starters contributed to the double-digit win. Some of the starters were taken out in the final 2 minutes of the game and Gard gave other reserved players time on the floor at the end of the game.
There Are 5 College Football Bowl Games Today - Here's The Schedule
The 2022 college football bowl season rolls on with five more games on Friday. Six ranked teams will be in action on Friday, including two top-10 teams that will battle it out in the final game of the night. No. 6 Tennessee and No. 7 Clemson highlight the day with an all-orange matchup in the (fittingly) Orange Bowl.
Duke alum hands Tar Heels another defeat
Jeff Capel has seen his fair share of struggles since leaving the Duke basketball staff in 2018 to become the head coach of the Pitt Panthers. But the former four-year Blue Devil guard (1993-97) has excelled against his former rival in the UNC Tar Heels. On Friday afternoon, Capel's unranked ...
Nebraska basketball pulls off incredible 19-0 run in first half vs. Iowa
Nebraska basketball is looking for an early win in conference play before the calendar flips to 2023. While there’s still a long way to go in Thursday’s game, the Huskers pulled off a brilliant one-sided run against visiting Iowa. With 5:47 left in the first half, Sam Griesel...
