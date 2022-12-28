Crenwelge Automotive Group donated $15,000 for Fields A and B scoreboards at Oak Crest Park. Pictured are Tim Crenwelge, left, and Cullen Haley.

Local businesses fund city athetic park scoreboards News Staff Wed, 12/28/2022 - 15:52 ImageBody

Four Fredericksburg businesses provided the City of Fredericksburg with the funds necessary to completely replace and install scoreboards at three local parks.

Arrowhead Bank, Joseph Financial Partners, Hoerster Family Dentistry and Crenwelge Automotive Group sponsored scoreboard replacements at the softball and baseball fields located at Old Fair Park, Oak Crest Park and Lady Bird Johnson Municipal Park, the City of Fredericksburg reports.

The Fredericksburg City Council approved $36,000 in the FY2023 budget to replace the five scoreboards, the city explains, but the Parks & Recreation Department instead secured sponsors to fund the replacements, as well as add an additional brand-new scoreboard at a field at Lady Bird Johnson Municipal Park.

The four local businesses donated a combined total of $37,500, which will cover the entire cost of the project. The new scoreboards were ordered in October and are to be installed after Jan. 1, 2023.

To become a Parks & Recreation sponsor, contact Andrea Schmidt, Director of Parks and Recreation at 830-990-2018 or via email at aschmidt@fbgtx.org, or reach out to Jennifer Krupa, Assistant Director of Parks and Recreation at 830-990-2044 or by emailing jkrupa@fbgtx.org.