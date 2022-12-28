ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Donations sought to memorialize Texas Legation in Washington, D.C.

By News Staff
 3 days ago
Daughters of the Republic of Texas (DRT) have been granted permission by the United States Congress in Public Law 116248 to establish a commemorative memorial in Washington, D.C. to honor the Republic of Texas Legation to Washington.

The DRT envisions a modest sized memorial at or near a cluster of five of the known eight sites where the Republic of Texas Legation lived and worked. They are seeking donations to complete the goal.

As an independent, sovereign nation, the Republic of Texas sought recognition by other sovereign nations. The new Republic’s needs included financial assistance, as their treasury was nearly empty and protection from subsequent invasion by Mexico. The Republic’s goal was annexation by the United States.

Other business of the Republic of Texas Legation included negotiating treaties of amity, commerce, and navigation, negotiating boundaries as well as securing loans.

The term “legation” was used to describe the Texas diplomatic ministers and their residence. The ministers in Washington worked out of the boardinghouses where they lived.

More information on the memorial, including pictures of the design and information on how to donate, can be found at: www.republicoftexaslegationmemorial.org

