City makes promotions to key positions News Staff Wed, 12/28/2022 - 15:52

City of Fredericksburg City Manager Clinton Bailey has announced three recent promotions of city staffers.

When the city council selected Bailey as city manager in May, it opened a vacancy in the assistant city manager position. Bailey announced last week that Garret Bonn has been selected for the position. Bonn has been with the City of Fredericksburg since 2015, starting his career with the Engineering Division as the assistant city engineer. He was also assigned the role of the flood plain administrator and recently stepped in as the interim director of Development Services.

Bailey’s designation as city manager also left a vacancy in the director of public works and utilities position. Kris Kneese filled in as the interim and was recently selected to take on the role of director permanently. Kneese has been with the City of Fredericksburg since 2013, when he began his career in the Engineering Division as the assistant city engineer before becoming the assistant director of public works and utilities in 2015.

Bonn’s promotion to assistant city manager left a vacancy in the assistant city engineer position. Bailey announced Evan Williamson will fill the position.

Williamson began his career with the City of Fredericksburg in 2018 as an engineer-in-training. Upon becoming a licensed Professional Engineer, Williamson was named staff engineer. He also received his Floodplain Manager Certification earlier this year.

Bailey said, “I am very excited to see these individuals excel in their careers with the City of Fredericksburg. All three have grown professionally over the years and have contributed to success of the organization by their service to the community. I look forward to continuing to work with them for years to come.”