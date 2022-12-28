ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fredericksburg, TX

City makes promotions to key positions

By News Staff
Fredericksburg Publishing Co.
Fredericksburg Publishing Co.
 3 days ago
City makes promotions to key positions News Staff Wed, 12/28/2022 - 15:52 Image
Body

City of Fredericksburg City Manager Clinton Bailey has announced three recent promotions of city staffers.

When the city council selected Bailey as city manager in May, it opened a vacancy in the assistant city manager position. Bailey announced last week that Garret Bonn has been selected for the position. Bonn has been with the City of Fredericksburg since 2015, starting his career with the Engineering Division as the assistant city engineer. He was also assigned the role of the flood plain administrator and recently stepped in as the interim director of Development Services.

Bailey’s designation as city manager also left a vacancy in the director of public works and utilities position. Kris Kneese filled in as the interim and was recently selected to take on the role of director permanently. Kneese has been with the City of Fredericksburg since 2013, when he began his career in the Engineering Division as the assistant city engineer before becoming the assistant director of public works and utilities in 2015.

Bonn’s promotion to assistant city manager left a vacancy in the assistant city engineer position. Bailey announced Evan Williamson will fill the position.

Williamson began his career with the City of Fredericksburg in 2018 as an engineer-in-training. Upon becoming a licensed Professional Engineer, Williamson was named staff engineer. He also received his Floodplain Manager Certification earlier this year.

Bailey said, “I am very excited to see these individuals excel in their careers with the City of Fredericksburg. All three have grown professionally over the years and have contributed to success of the organization by their service to the community. I look forward to continuing to work with them for years to come.”

Comments / 0

Related
Fredericksburg Publishing Co.

Local businesses fund city athetic park scoreboards

Local businesses fund city athetic park scoreboards News Staff Wed, 12/28/2022 - 15:52 Image Crenwelge Automotive Group donated $15,000 for Fields A and B scoreboards at Oak Crest Park. Pictured are Tim Crenwelge, left, and Cullen Haley. Joseph Financial Partners donated $7,500 for a Field A scoreboard at Lady Bird Johnson Municipal Park. From left, are Jenny Jones,...
FREDERICKSBURG, TX
Fredericksburg Publishing Co.

Wreath laying held at Der Stadt Friedhof

Wreath laying held at Der Stadt Friedhof News Staff Wed, 12/28/2022 - 15:52 Image Members of the CRT Lisette Mueller Chapter honor their namesake with a wreath placement at her tombstone located at Der Stadt Friedhof Dec. 11. Pictured, from left, front to back are: Avery Rocha, Lewis and Molly Eilers; Abigail and Christian Rocha, Clara Quay, Addison, Emma and Claire Eilers; and Jaren and Eli Quay....
FREDERICKSBURG, TX
drippingspringsnews.com

Series of fires blaze across Hays County

Dry summer months led to a series of fires throughout Dripping Springs and beyond this year, burning over 1,500 acres, according to the Texas A&M Forest Service. The series began with the Gatlin Creek Fire, commonly referred to as the Storm Ranch wildfire. The fire began on the Storm Ranch property near Gatlin Creek Road and Mt. Olive School Road, eight miles southeast of Dripping Springs, around 3 p.m. on Wednesday, July 6. The fire burned approximately 357 acres, according to an estimate from the Texas A&M Forest Service.
HAYS COUNTY, TX
dailytrib.com

Burnet County Jail bookings for Dec. 16-29, 2022

The following people were arrested and booked into the Burnet County Jail during the period of Dec. 16-29, 2022, according to Burnet County Sheriff’s Office logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
BURNET COUNTY, TX
veranda.com

8 Beautiful Wineries to Visit on Your Next Trip to Texas Hill Country

The beautiful Texas Hill Country stretches from Austin to San Antonio and is one of the south’s best weekend getaways. Travelers can expect fields overflowing with bluebonnets (the state flower of Texas), winding country roads, pristine, spring-fed swimming holes, and dozens of world-class wineries. Inspired by German roots, its burgeoning wine scene is an unexpected addition to this popular area. But with wine production in Texas predating California and more than 400 wineries statewide, perhaps it shouldn’t be a surprise.
FREDERICKSBURG, TX
jambroadcasting.com

Police Confirm Identity Of Body Found In River

The Kerrville Police Department has confirmed the identity of the person who was found deceased in the Guadalupe River on Wednesday, December 28 as being Joshua Michael Tally, 25, of Kerrville. Tally was reported missing from his residence in the 1000 block of Guadalupe Street on the afternoon of December 25.
KERRVILLE, TX
Community Impact Austin

Cody’s Restaurant, Bar & Patio brings modern American fare to New Braunfels

Cody Couch (left) and Jonathan Smartt started the Cody's brand in 2012 and have since opened another restaurant in New Braunfels. (Eric Weilbacher/Community Impact) When Cody Couch and Jonathan Smartt, co-owners of Cody’s Restaurant, Bar & Patio in San Marcos, heard about an opportunity to open in a downtown New Braunfels spot, they said they jumped at the opportunity.
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
dailytrib.com

Cottonwood Shores mayor arrested on deadly conduct charges

Cottonwood Shores Mayor Donald Orr was arrested Saturday, Dec. 24, on two counts of deadly conduct for an Oct. 4 incident involving two first responders. The 82-year-old turned himself in to the Burnet County Jail on Christmas Eve and was released later that day after posting two $4,000 bonds. According...
COTTONWOOD SHORES, TX
Fredericksburg Publishing Co.

Public restrooms closing

Public restrooms closing News Staff Wed, 12/21/2022 - 16:50 Image Body The City of Fredericksburg Parks & Recreation Department is closing all public restroom facilities, except for those located at Marktplatz and the Tatsch House at Lady Bird Johnson Municipal Park, on Wednesday, Dec. 21, due to the freezing conditions expected this week and into the holiday weekend. By closing these facilities, the city says it hopes to prevent any damages that could potentially be caused by the freezing temperatures. “We apologize for any inconvenience this closure may cause,” the city said. The city will reopen these facilities on Tuesday, Dec. 27.
FREDERICKSBURG, TX
Fredericksburg Publishing Co.

Fredericksburg Publishing Co.

136
Followers
253
Post
12K+
Views
ABOUT

Fredericksburg Publishing Co.

Comments / 0

Community Policy