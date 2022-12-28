ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DOSS NEWS

By Betty Hahn
 3 days ago
Hope that everyone had a Merry Christmas and stayed warm. Low temps in the Squaw Creek area were from 6 to 9 degrees on Friday to 11 to 13 degrees on Saturday.

No electrical outages in our area were reported. Water troughs that iced over had to be chopped. Animals needed extra feed to help them thru the cold. Weather doesn’t keep the farmer and rancher from working!

The Fourth of July fireworks show that was cancelled in Fredericksburg due to the drought this last summer will now take place this coming Friday, Dec. 30. It will be held at the Lady Bird Johnson Municipal Park, starting at 6:30 p.m.

Happy January birthday wishes to Donna Maxwell on Jan. 4; Rhonda Usener on Jan. 11; Gary Kuhlmann on Jan. 13; Peggy Crenwelge, Kara Welge and Glenda Fritz on Jan. 28; and Eloise Teschner and Lynn Brinning on Jan. 29.

Happy anniversary to our January couples: Blaine and Marsha Hahn on Jan. 2; Ernie and Laurie Crenwelge on Jan. 10; Ken and Janis Friedrich on Jan. 17; and David and Carol Durst on Jan. 23.

Wishing all of you a very blessed and happy new year!

