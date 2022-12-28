Migrants released in Imperial County

Migrants are getting released in Imperial County especially in Calexico.

CALEXICO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The city of Calexico says migrants are getting released anytime and anywhere making it difficult to keep track of them.

The first migrant group came on Christmas Eve with at least 30 migrants, the majority women and children.

Just this week there was an unexpected arrival around 6:30 p.m., at least 19 migrants left on the street next to friendship park.

Calexico's vice mayor says the city can't handle this as it already has its own problems.

“The city of Calexico has the number two high risk city in the state of California is not prepared in the slightest for this crisis but we are working very closely with the county of Imperial and obviously still responding our very limited services here in the city of Calexico,” said Raúl Ureña.

On top of that, the shelters in Calexico are at capacity.

“Some are coming without an ID so there are documents that they have, we need to make sure that they are informed about the asylum seeking process, there is a whole process, thankful with our organizations we have been working with San Diego region, they provided resources,” said Daniela Flores, community organizer for Imperial Valley Equity and Justice Coalition.

The Calexico Neighborhood House was one of the organizations who are helping migrants with shelter. The organization did not expect this arrival and now are using a shelter that is designed for homeless.

They just wanted a meal, I don't remember the meal we provided that day, they wanted to eat and then they wanted to rest and wanted to shower thats what they wanted to do," said Cindy Alba, director of The Calexico Neighborhood House.

The Vice Mayor, Raul Ureña confirmed that the first group of migrants have received their plane tickets and are on their way to their destination.

