Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Crystal Wilson: Woman arrested for murder of adoptive son who disappeared in 2016Lavinia ThompsonGainesville, GA
Cumming’s 2023 budget gets the OK, change made to 2022 budgetJustine LookenottCumming, GA
FoCo sheriff, Cumming police chief discuss plans for LESS Crime Act fundsJustine LookenottCumming, GA
Real estate group setting up new office at Cumming City CenterJohn ThompsonCumming, GA
Popular taqueria adding new location at Cumming City CenterJohn ThompsonCumming, GA
Related
Customer shoots, kills tire shop employee he thought was stealing his car, DeKalb police say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — One person is dead and another currently behind bars after a shooting at a tire shop Saturday afternoon. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. DeKalb County Police responded to a person shot call at the Tires Plus at 577 DeKalb Industrial...
‘It’s a sad day’: Tire shop employee killed by customer who thought car was being stolen, police say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — One person is dead and another currently behind bars after a shooting at a tire shop Saturday afternoon. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. DeKalb County Police responded to a person shot call at the Tires Plus at 577 DeKalb Industrial...
Wanted Georgia man slapped with 6 more charges after leading officers on 36-mile chase
LUMPKIN COUNTY, Ga — A car chase led to the arrest of a 23-year-old man on Dec. 21, according to the Lumpkin County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say the chase lasted 23 minutes and spanned 36 miles before they were able to arrest Zachary Baker of Oakwood, Georgia. Baker...
Georgia man arrested after stolen vehicle chase ending
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. -- A man suspected of stealing a vehicle in Minnesota was arrested in western Wisconsin following a high-speed pursuit.The Wisconsin State Patrol reports that the man allegedly stole the vehicle at knifepoint.Troopers located the vehicle traveling east on Interstate 94 in the Eau Claire area. A pursuit began, ultimately reaching speeds approaching 120 mph.Officials were able to deflate the vehicle's tires, but the driver then turned off the vehicle's lights, drove onto the other side of the road, into oncoming traffic. Ultimately the driver came to rest on the east side of the Red Cedar River bridge, some 15 miles after officials initially spotted the vehicle.The suspect fled on foot before being taken into custody. He was identified as Martise Terrell Craig, of Lithia Springs, Georgia.
Clayton County officer quits following shooting death of 19-year-old
ATLANTA — An officer with Clayton County resigned following a shooting where a 19-year-old was killed. According to Georgia's Peace Officer Standards and Training Council (POST), the officer involved in the shooting death of 19-year-old Eric Holmes in November left the force on Dec.19 "in lieu of termination." The officer first joined the department in December 2019.
Man facing forgery charges in 3 Ga. counties after being accused of stealing mail
CLARKE COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia man is facing charges in three counties after police say he was found with stolen mail. Athens-Clarke County police say they found 38-year-old Jason Charlie Williamson, of Nicholson, at a downtown Athens bank while he was trying to cash a stolen check on Dec. 29.
Police searching for woman in wig they say robbed 2 Gwinnett County banks in 2 days
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett police are searching for a woman wearing a wig they say robbed two banks over the course of two days. Police say the woman, identified as 22-year-old Janae Samantha Fareaux, walked into a Wells Fargo bank on Killian Hill Road in Lilburn on Dec. 14 and demanded to go to the vault. She left without getting any money.
Families worried about loved ones inside Fulton County Jail amid freezing temperatures
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Low water pressure and little heat. Those are the problems inmates at the Fulton County jail have had to deal with this week. It took several days for the jail to fix broken pipes after the deep freeze. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts...
Man turned away from store for escaping cold shot outside, police say
A man turned away from a Family Dollar store while trying to escape the cold was shot as soon as he left the store, according to police.
Gainesville Police say it was “like a scene from Home Alone”
Police in Gainesville are reporting the arrest of an armed robbery suspect who slipped and fell on a patch of ice while trying to make his getaway. Police say 30 year-old Luis Ordonez fired one gunshot in the direction of his intended victim, then tried to run away. He slipped, fell, and was possibly knocked unconscious. He was arrested and booked into the Hall County jail. The intended robbery victim was not injured.
‘They just rolled up on him:’ Witnesses say Fulton deputy shot to death was ambushed
ATLANTA — The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office has named Deputy James Thomas as the man found shot to death in a crashed car on Thursday morning. Fulton County Sheriff Pat Labat said in a news conference Thursday afternoon that Deputy Thomas was off duty and in his personal vehicle when he was shot.
2 injured in shootout at KFC in DeKalb
Two people were injured Thursday in a shootout that began inside a KFC in DeKalb County and spilled over into the parking lot, police said.
Fulton deputy found shot to death identified as 24-year-old ‘life of the party,’ sheriff confirms
ATLANTA — A Fulton County Sheriff’s Office deputy was found shot to death in a crashed car in northwest Atlanta on Thursday morning. Channel 2′s Steve Gehlbach was the first reporter on the scene on Channel 2 Action News This Morning when authorities were blocking the intersection of Bolton Road and Peyton Road. A black car with crime scene tape around it had damage to both the front and back ends.
2 arrested after being found in car full of drugs, APD bodycam video shows
ATLANTA — Two people are now facing charges after police found a large amount of drugs inside their car. Atlanta officers say they pulled over a Dodge Challenger for a minor traffic violation on Dec. 17 when they smelled marijuana coming out of the car. In body camera footage...
accesswdun.com
Gwinnett County Police searching for suspect in two bank robberies
The Gwinnett County Police Department said Friday afternoon it was searching for a woman accused of robbing two banks in the county just a day apart. According to a press release from the agency, Janae Samantha Fareaux, 22, is accused of first entering the Wells Fargo bank at 1028 Killian Hill Rd. in Lilburn on Dec. 14. Fareaux allegedly demanded to go to the vault but left without getting any money.
Police say multiple people, guns involved in shootout that left 1 dead, 1 injured
ATLANTA — One person is dead and another is injured after a shootout involving multiple people, guns and bullets in Atlanta’s Thomasville neighborhood in southeast Atlanta Friday morning. Police are currently investigating two scenes, one on Kipling Street and another on McDonough Boulevard. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app...
accesswdun.com
Gainesville man charged with DUI after hitting Lula woman head-on
A Gainesville man was arrested on Tuesday afternoon following a serious crash on Ga. 52 near Breezy Lane. According to the Georgia State Patrol, Joseph Lance, 53, was driving under the influence of alcohol. Lance was driving west on Ga. 52 in a 2012 Ford F250 while Samantha Wade, 34 of Lula, was traveling east on Ga. 52 in a 2016 Toyota Highlander.
Stone Mountain man arrested after 12-year-old girl shot in DeKalb
A DeKalb County man has been arrested on multiple charges after a 12-year-old girl was shot Wednesday during a domestic ...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Atlanta police looking for people of interest in burglary
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta police are looking for the public’s help in identifying persons of interest in a burglary. Two people broke into a business at 3391 Fairburn Road Dec. 13. A store employee said the store’s front lock was pried open and the men damaged an ATM and stole cartons of cigarettes and lottery tickets.
Atlanta rapper among 5 arrested in Clayton County Jail smuggling attempt
Five men, including an Atlanta rapper, were arrested for allegedly attempting to smuggle contraband items to inmates, th...
Comments / 0