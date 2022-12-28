ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS Minnesota

Georgia man arrested after stolen vehicle chase ending

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. -- A man suspected of stealing a vehicle in Minnesota was arrested in western Wisconsin following a high-speed pursuit.The Wisconsin State Patrol reports that the man allegedly stole the vehicle at knifepoint.Troopers located the vehicle traveling east on Interstate 94 in the Eau Claire area. A pursuit began, ultimately reaching speeds approaching 120 mph.Officials were able to deflate the vehicle's tires, but the driver then turned off the vehicle's lights, drove onto the other side of the road, into oncoming traffic. Ultimately the driver came to rest on the east side of the Red Cedar River bridge, some 15 miles after officials initially spotted the vehicle.The suspect fled on foot before being taken into custody. He was identified as Martise Terrell Craig, of Lithia Springs, Georgia.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
11Alive

Clayton County officer quits following shooting death of 19-year-old

ATLANTA — An officer with Clayton County resigned following a shooting where a 19-year-old was killed. According to Georgia's Peace Officer Standards and Training Council (POST), the officer involved in the shooting death of 19-year-old Eric Holmes in November left the force on Dec.19 "in lieu of termination." The officer first joined the department in December 2019.
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
WGAU

Gainesville Police say it was “like a scene from Home Alone”

Police in Gainesville are reporting the arrest of an armed robbery suspect who slipped and fell on a patch of ice while trying to make his getaway. Police say 30 year-old Luis Ordonez fired one gunshot in the direction of his intended victim, then tried to run away. He slipped, fell, and was possibly knocked unconscious. He was arrested and booked into the Hall County jail. The intended robbery victim was not injured.
GAINESVILLE, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Fulton deputy found shot to death identified as 24-year-old ‘life of the party,’ sheriff confirms

ATLANTA — A Fulton County Sheriff’s Office deputy was found shot to death in a crashed car in northwest Atlanta on Thursday morning. Channel 2′s Steve Gehlbach was the first reporter on the scene on Channel 2 Action News This Morning when authorities were blocking the intersection of Bolton Road and Peyton Road. A black car with crime scene tape around it had damage to both the front and back ends.
ATLANTA, GA
accesswdun.com

Gwinnett County Police searching for suspect in two bank robberies

The Gwinnett County Police Department said Friday afternoon it was searching for a woman accused of robbing two banks in the county just a day apart. According to a press release from the agency, Janae Samantha Fareaux, 22, is accused of first entering the Wells Fargo bank at 1028 Killian Hill Rd. in Lilburn on Dec. 14. Fareaux allegedly demanded to go to the vault but left without getting any money.
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
accesswdun.com

Gainesville man charged with DUI after hitting Lula woman head-on

A Gainesville man was arrested on Tuesday afternoon following a serious crash on Ga. 52 near Breezy Lane. According to the Georgia State Patrol, Joseph Lance, 53, was driving under the influence of alcohol. Lance was driving west on Ga. 52 in a 2012 Ford F250 while Samantha Wade, 34 of Lula, was traveling east on Ga. 52 in a 2016 Toyota Highlander.
GAINESVILLE, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Atlanta police looking for people of interest in burglary

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta police are looking for the public’s help in identifying persons of interest in a burglary. Two people broke into a business at 3391 Fairburn Road Dec. 13. A store employee said the store’s front lock was pried open and the men damaged an ATM and stole cartons of cigarettes and lottery tickets.
ATLANTA, GA

