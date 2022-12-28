ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
York County, PA

Jenna B
2d ago

I'm a firm believer of an eye for an eye type punishment when people hurt children 😔 it makes my blood boil ...don't hurt anyone especially those who CAN NOT DEFEND THEMSELVES 🙏💯🥰

Guest
3d ago

I worked with him at one time.,. He has an older son that would go hungry so he could buy Marijuana 🤬 AND HE WAS WORKING AND COLLECTING A S.S.I. CHECK!!!! SOME SYSTEM 🤬

FOX 43

Police investigating overnight fatal shooting of 19-year-old

YORK, Pa. — York City Police are investigating an overnight shooting that left one teenager dead on Dec. 31. Officers responded to the 300 block of West Jackson Street in York around 12:35 a.m. for a reported shooting. There, they allegedly found a 19-year-old woman with a gunshot wound.
YORK, PA
abc27.com

Lititz Police investigating pedestrian hit and run incident

LITITZ, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in Lititz are investigating a hit-and-run incident on Dec. 29. According to police, officers received a report of a pedestrian hit-and-run crash that happened on Dec. 29 around 7:30 p.m. on North Cedar Street near the intersection of East Market Street. Police say that...
abc27.com

Woman fatally shot in York, police investigating

YORK CITY, Pa. (WHTM) – An 18-year-old woman was fatally shot in York City early Saturday morning. York City Police say on December 31 at 12:36 a.m. officers responded to the 300 block of W. Jackson Street for a reported shooting. At the scene, police found the 18-year-old with...
abc27 News

Second suspect arrested in Lebanon County business burglary

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A second suspect in the Christmas Eve. burglary at Blatt & Tillett garage has been arrested. According to Pennsylvania State Police, 20-year-old Austin Davis turned himself in to authorities Thursday night in connection to the theft of a truck, tools, and cash. Earlier this week 22-year-old Joel Tirado-Valentin was arrested […]
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
abc27 News

Lancaster County appliance theft suspect arrested

MANHEIM, Pa. (WHTM) — A man who allegedly stole appliances from a Lancaster County hardware store multiple times was taken into custody, the Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department said Friday. Police said an employee at Longenecker’s Hardware contacted them on Dec. 29 around 8:30 p.m. to report that a man was observed stealing used […]
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
WGAL

18-year-old female dies in Lancaster fire

Update: The other female victim was taken to a burn center and is currently in critical condition. Just after 10:30 a.m. Saturday, emergency crews were called to the scene of a fire in Lancaster. The fire was in the 400 block of West Lemon Street. The response was elevated to...
LANCASTER, PA
pahomepage.com

Person of interest arrested in Harrisburg Sunken Garden homicide case

Person of interest arrested in Harrisburg Sunken Garden homicide case. Person of interest arrested in Harrisburg Sunken …. Person of interest arrested in Harrisburg Sunken Garden homicide case. A New Years’ Eve countdown… to noon?. A New Years' Eve countdown... to noon?. Here’s what we know the day...
HARRISBURG, PA
Daily Voice

Gunman Sought In Double York Shooting: Police

A gunman who sent two people to the hospital is at large in York County, authorities say. York City police were called to a house on the 400 block of West Philadelphia Street at about 8 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 22 for a reported shooting, the department said in a release.
YORK COUNTY, PA
WGAL

61-year-old woman struck, killed in Waynesboro

WAYNESBORO, Pa. — A pedestrian was fatally struck by a vehicle in Waynesboro, Franklin County. Waynesboro Police say a 61-year-old woman was hit just before 8 p.m. Saturday, in the area of West Main and Mulberry Streets. According to police, the striking vehicle and operator has been identified, and...
WAYNESBORO, PA
FOX 43

Police investigating reported Dauphin County robbery

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Harrisburg police are investigating a reported armed robbery. On Monday, Dec. 19 around 7 p.m., Harrisburg police responded to the 200 block of Briggs Street for a report of a robbery at gunpoint. Upon arrival, officers made contact with a female victim that told police a...
HARRISBURG, PA
