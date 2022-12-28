‘Make-up’ fireworks show Friday Subhead

The July 4th Fireworks Show that was postponed last summer due to critical fire danger and drought conditions has been rescheduled for Friday, Dec. 30.

The fireworks show is sponsored by the City of Fredericksburg and will be launched from Lady Bird Johnson Municipal Park at approximately 6:30 p.m.

Numerous viewing sites are available to view the fireworks, in addition to Lady Bird Johnson Municipal Park.

Attendees can view the fireworks from the Gillespie County Fair Grounds, Oak Crest Park, and the Gillespie County Airport and Hangar Hotel. The Hangar Hotel Officers’ Club will be open from 5-11 p.m. with live music from 7-10 p.m. by Richy Rhyne.

Following the fireworks, the Fredericksburg Police Department will assist vehicles exiting Lady Bird Johnson Municipal Park, the airport, and fair grounds parking areas.

• People parked on Tivydale Road (FM 2093) west of Kerr Road, will be forced to take Tivydale (FM 2093) westbound or Kerr Road northbound to exit. Those leaving the fair grounds on Fair Drive at Tivydale (FM 2093), will need to turn westbound on Tivydale or north on Kerr Road. Access to Texas 16 South from this exit will not be permitted.

• For those leaving the fair grounds on Fair Drive at Texas 16 South, they can turn right to access Texas 16 South or left to the inside lane of Texas 16 South to head north.

• Those exiting Lady Bird Johnson Municipal Park can turn right to access Texas 16 South or left to the inside lane of Texas 16 South to travel north.

• Those leaving the parking lots at the Gillespie County Airport or Hangar Hotel, should turn left onto Fair Drive to exit to Tivydale/ FM 2093. Officials advise that those headed eastbound to Texas 16 South will have to turn on Kerr Road, headed north. They can then access Texas 16 South off Pyka Road or West Live Oak Street.

• The City of Fredericksburg asks those exiting the fair grounds parking lot to exit on Fair Drive to access Texas 16 South to head north or south.

In the event of inclement weather, the fireworks show will be postponed to Friday, Jan. 6, 2023.