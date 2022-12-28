ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fredericksburg, TX

‘Make-up’ fireworks show Friday

By News Staff
Fredericksburg Publishing Co.
Fredericksburg Publishing Co.
 3 days ago
‘Make-up’ fireworks show Friday Subhead

EVENTS

News Staff Wed, 12/28/2022 - 15:52 Image
Body

The July 4th Fireworks Show that was postponed last summer due to critical fire danger and drought conditions has been rescheduled for Friday, Dec. 30.

The fireworks show is sponsored by the City of Fredericksburg and will be launched from Lady Bird Johnson Municipal Park at approximately 6:30 p.m.

Numerous viewing sites are available to view the fireworks, in addition to Lady Bird Johnson Municipal Park.

Attendees can view the fireworks from the Gillespie County Fair Grounds, Oak Crest Park, and the Gillespie County Airport and Hangar Hotel. The Hangar Hotel Officers’ Club will be open from 5-11 p.m. with live music from 7-10 p.m. by Richy Rhyne.

Following the fireworks, the Fredericksburg Police Department will assist vehicles exiting Lady Bird Johnson Municipal Park, the airport, and fair grounds parking areas.

• People parked on Tivydale Road (FM 2093) west of Kerr Road, will be forced to take Tivydale (FM 2093) westbound or Kerr Road northbound to exit. Those leaving the fair grounds on Fair Drive at Tivydale (FM 2093), will need to turn westbound on Tivydale or north on Kerr Road. Access to Texas 16 South from this exit will not be permitted.

• For those leaving the fair grounds on Fair Drive at Texas 16 South, they can turn right to access Texas 16 South or left to the inside lane of Texas 16 South to head north.

• Those exiting Lady Bird Johnson Municipal Park can turn right to access Texas 16 South or left to the inside lane of Texas 16 South to travel north.

• Those leaving the parking lots at the Gillespie County Airport or Hangar Hotel, should turn left onto Fair Drive to exit to Tivydale/ FM 2093. Officials advise that those headed eastbound to Texas 16 South will have to turn on Kerr Road, headed north. They can then access Texas 16 South off Pyka Road or West Live Oak Street.

• The City of Fredericksburg asks those exiting the fair grounds parking lot to exit on Fair Drive to access Texas 16 South to head north or south.

In the event of inclement weather, the fireworks show will be postponed to Friday, Jan. 6, 2023.

Comments / 0

Related
dailytrib.com

Burnet County Jail bookings for Dec. 16-29, 2022

The following people were arrested and booked into the Burnet County Jail during the period of Dec. 16-29, 2022, according to Burnet County Sheriff’s Office logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
BURNET COUNTY, TX
Fredericksburg Publishing Co.

Top 10 of 2022

Top 10 of 2022 Subhead A big celebration, short-term rentals, sale of the hospital and the closing of a beloved downtown business capped a year that locals will remember. News Staff Wed, 12/28/2022 - 10:30 Image ...
FREDERICKSBURG, TX
Fredericksburg Publishing Co.

Wreath laying held at Der Stadt Friedhof

Wreath laying held at Der Stadt Friedhof News Staff Wed, 12/28/2022 - 15:52 Image Members of the CRT Lisette Mueller Chapter honor their namesake with a wreath placement at her tombstone located at Der Stadt Friedhof Dec. 11. Pictured, from left, front to back are: Avery Rocha, Lewis and Molly Eilers; Abigail and Christian Rocha, Clara Quay, Addison, Emma and Claire Eilers; and Jaren and Eli Quay....
FREDERICKSBURG, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Noticed empty shelves at your local pharmacy? Texas experts explain why

AUSTIN, Texas (KXAN)– If you have noticed empty shelves at your local pharmacy lately, experts explain as to why. Medicine like children’s acetaminophen and ibuprofen can be hard to find these days as shortages continue. Those aren’t the only medicines that are hard to find. When Kevan Blanco’s...
AUSTIN, TX
Fredericksburg Publishing Co.

Lifetime Achievement Award

Lifetime Achievement Award Subhead Tatsch recognized for blood drive organizing Sharon Brooks Wed, 12/28/2022 - 08:57 Image Director of Donor Recruitment for South Texas Blood & Tissue Mohammed Sayed, right, presents Michael Tatsch, of St. Mary’s Knights of Columbus, with a Lifetime Achievement Award for his blood drive...
FREDERICKSBURG, TX
dailytrib.com

Kingsland man killed in RR 1431 wreck

A Kingsland man died after the Dodge pickup truck he was driving ran into the back of a Chevrolet Cruz on RR 1431 at about 1:20 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27. The Chevrolet had slowed down to make a righthand turn onto CR 122, according to investigating officer Detective Michael Tutor of the Marble Falls Police Department.
MARBLE FALLS, TX
KSAT 12

Kerrville police identify man found dead in Nimitz Lake

KERRVILLE, Texas – Update (9:50 a.m. Thursday): Police have identified a man whose body was found in Nimitz Lake at the Guadalupe River dam in Kerrville. He has been identified as Joshua Michael Tally, 25, of Kerrville. Police said that Tally was reported missing from his home in the...
KERRVILLE, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

BREAKING: Police Identify Body Found in Guadalupe River in Kerrville

KERRVILLE, – The Kerrville Police Department has confirmed the identity of a person who was found deceased in the Guadalupe River. The deceased has been identified as Joshua Michael Tally, 25 years of age, a resident of Kerrville. On Wednesday, December 28, 2022 at about 2:40 p.m., a Texas...
KERRVILLE, TX
Fredericksburg Publishing Co.

Chanukah Menorah lights up Marktplatz on Monday

Chanukah Menorah lights up Marktplatz on Monday News Staff Wed, 12/28/2022 - 08:48 Image Presented by the Chabad of Boerne, Chanukah in the Texas Hill Country was hosted on Monday at 4:30 p.m. in front of the Vereins Kirche at Marktplatz. A crowd gathered to celebrate religious freedom and kindle the Chanukah Menorah lights. The event was free and open to the public. — Standard-Radio Post/Augustus M. Spence
BOERNE, TX
Community Impact Austin

Texan Tea opens in New Braunfels

Texan Tea serves specialized iced teas to customers through a drive-through window. (Courtesy Texan Tea) Texan Tea held a soft opening in New Braunfels on Dec. 24 at 580 S. Business I-35. The locally-owned business sells lemonade and sweet and unsweet teas from a drive-through window with the flavors of mint, peach, and raspberry among the options for customers to choose from. Texan Tea plans to hold its grand opening in early January. 830-214-0373.
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
drippingspringsnews.com

Series of fires blaze across Hays County

Dry summer months led to a series of fires throughout Dripping Springs and beyond this year, burning over 1,500 acres, according to the Texas A&M Forest Service. The series began with the Gatlin Creek Fire, commonly referred to as the Storm Ranch wildfire. The fire began on the Storm Ranch property near Gatlin Creek Road and Mt. Olive School Road, eight miles southeast of Dripping Springs, around 3 p.m. on Wednesday, July 6. The fire burned approximately 357 acres, according to an estimate from the Texas A&M Forest Service.
HAYS COUNTY, TX
jambroadcasting.com

Police Confirm Identity Of Body Found In River

The Kerrville Police Department has confirmed the identity of the person who was found deceased in the Guadalupe River on Wednesday, December 28 as being Joshua Michael Tally, 25, of Kerrville. Tally was reported missing from his residence in the 1000 block of Guadalupe Street on the afternoon of December 25.
KERRVILLE, TX
Fredericksburg Publishing Co.

Fredericksburg Publishing Co.

136
Followers
253
Post
12K+
Views
ABOUT

Fredericksburg Publishing Co.

Comments / 0

Community Policy