City to host ‘Countdown’ downtown News Staff Wed, 12/28/2022 - 15:52 ImageBody

The public is invited to ring in the New Year in downtown Fredericksburg as the City of Fredericksburg hosts its annual “Countdown to 2023” on Saturday, Dec. 31 at Marktplatz in the 100 block of West Main Street.

The event will take place from 3-6:30 p.m. and features children’s amusements and inflatables, trackless train and Monster Mural, sponsored by the Optimist Club of Fredericksburg, face painting sponsored by Security State Bank & Trust, DJ and music provided by HCTC, free photo booth by Hill Country Memorial, dance performances by Relevé Dance Studio, a magic show, snakes that can be viewed and touched, and exotic animal encounters.

The event concludes with a video presentation and ball drop on the square, presented in partnership with the Fredericksburg Standard-Radio Post and Unlimited Security.

The Eisbahn ice skating rink will also be open until 6 p.m. (fee required).

Admission is free, and snacks and beverages will be available for sale, including Mexican fusion cuisine, kettle corn, funnel cakes, specialty tea and more.