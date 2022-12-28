ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fredericksburg, TX

City to host ‘Countdown’ downtown

By News Staff
Fredericksburg Publishing Co.
Fredericksburg Publishing Co.
 3 days ago
Body

The public is invited to ring in the New Year in downtown Fredericksburg as the City of Fredericksburg hosts its annual “Countdown to 2023” on Saturday, Dec. 31 at Marktplatz in the 100 block of West Main Street.

The event will take place from 3-6:30 p.m. and features children’s amusements and inflatables, trackless train and Monster Mural, sponsored by the Optimist Club of Fredericksburg, face painting sponsored by Security State Bank & Trust, DJ and music provided by HCTC, free photo booth by Hill Country Memorial, dance performances by Relevé Dance Studio, a magic show, snakes that can be viewed and touched, and exotic animal encounters.

The event concludes with a video presentation and ball drop on the square, presented in partnership with the Fredericksburg Standard-Radio Post and Unlimited Security.

The Eisbahn ice skating rink will also be open until 6 p.m. (fee required).

Admission is free, and snacks and beverages will be available for sale, including Mexican fusion cuisine, kettle corn, funnel cakes, specialty tea and more.

Fredericksburg Publishing Co.

Public restrooms closing

Public restrooms closing News Staff Wed, 12/21/2022 - 16:50 Image Body The City of Fredericksburg Parks & Recreation Department is closing all public restroom facilities, except for those located at Marktplatz and the Tatsch House at Lady Bird Johnson Municipal Park, on Wednesday, Dec. 21, due to the freezing conditions expected this week and into the holiday weekend. By closing these facilities, the city says it hopes to prevent any damages that could potentially be caused by the freezing temperatures. “We apologize for any inconvenience this closure may cause,” the city said. The city will reopen these facilities on Tuesday, Dec. 27.
FREDERICKSBURG, TX
Fredericksburg Publishing Co.

Fredericksburg Publishing Co.

