Morris Ranch Road to close for work Jan. 9 News Staff Wed, 12/28/2022 - 15:52 ImageBody

Dennis Neffendorf, the Precinct 3 County Comissioner, announced that the 4300 block of Morris Ranch Road will be closed to through traffic for approximately 45 days starting Jan. 9, 2023, for a bridge culvert replacement project.

Drivers are advised to use alternate routes to travel between White Oak Road and Texas 16 South. Residents and visitors are encouraged to plan ahead and use caution for any necessary travel on Morris Ranch Road.

For more information or any questions, contact Neffendorf’s office at 830997-7503.