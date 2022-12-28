ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
247Sports

Georgia's championship mettle praised after historic fourth-quarter CFP comeback to stun Ohio State

Fifty-four seconds left was way too long for Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud. Until it wasn't. Just seconds after the clock struck midnight and 2023 was here to stay, Ohio State's reliable kicker Noah Ruggles missed a 50-yard field goal with three seconds left to steal a stunning Georgia comeback. The top-ranked Dawgs rallied to shock Ohio State, 42-41, Saturday in a classic College Football Playoff semifinal.
COLUMBUS, OH
247Sports

Georgia's no targeting call on Ohio State WR Marvin Harrison Jr. hit generates reaction

A targeting penalty against Georgia late in the fourth quarter of Saturday night's 42-41 win over Ohio State in the College Football Playoff was picked up after officials ruled Javon Bullard's hit against Marvin Harrison Jr. was legal upon review. Harrison, who made five catches for 105 yards and two touchdowns in the contest, did not return to the game after needing to be helped off the field.
COLUMBUS, OH
247Sports

C.J. Stroud, Ryan Day 'definitely think' Ohio State should've beaten Georgia in College Football Playoff

Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud could not explain how the Buckeyes lost Saturday night's instant classic in the College Football Playoff against Georgia, but he felt like his team should have beaten the No. 1 seed. Like Stroud, Buckeyes coach Ryan Day said the loss to Georgia will sit with the Buckeyes for "a long time" given how the game ended.
COLUMBUS, OH
247Sports

2022 Peach Bowl: Georgia football injury report vs. Ohio State

ATLANTA — For the first time since 1993, the Georgia Bulldogs and the Ohio State Buckeyes are set for a postseason bout. No. 1 Georgia (13-0, 9-0 SEC) will face No. 4 Ohio State (11-1, 7-1 B1G) in the Peach Bowl at 8 p.m. ET on Dec. 31 as the second game of the College Football Playoff’s semifinals. The game — which will be televised by ESPN and will be played in Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium — will stand as only the second meeting ever between Georgia and Ohio State, with the first being the 1993 Citrus Bowl.
COLUMBUS, OH
247Sports

Georgia QB Stetson Bennett breaks down Bulldogs' offensive turnaround in comeback win over Ohio State football

Entering the fourth quarter of Saturday night's College Football Playoff semifinal game at the Peach Bowl, Georgia trailed Ohio State by 14 points and had not played all that well against a defense that looked leaky in its last outing against Michigan. Stetson Bennett and company turned that around in the fourth quarter, as the Bulldogs outscored the Buckeyes 18-3 in the final period to win 42-41 and advance to the national championship game against TCU.
COLUMBUS, OH
247Sports

Ohio State WR Marvin Harrison Jr. leaves CFP semifinal against Georgia with potential head injury

Ohio State superstar wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. suffered a potential head injury and is questionable to return in Saturday’s College Football Playoff heavyweight fight against No. 1 Georgia. Dawgs defensive back Javon Bullard walloped Harrison in the end zone late in the third quarter. Harrison was taken to the injury tent, and the Ohio State medical staff took his helmet. Harrison stayed on the Ohio State sideline without his helmet early in the fourth quarter.
COLUMBUS, OH
247Sports

Halftime observations from Georgia football’s matchup with Ohio State

ATLANTA — The first 30 minutes of Georgia versus Ohio State was nothing short of thrilling. Ohio State and Georgia traded body blow after body blow Saturday on the way to the Buckeyes taking a 28-24 lead into the locker room. The first half featured huge plays by both offenses, which combined for 561 yards of offense in the first two quarters and found ways to answer the few times it seemed the other team had the momentum.
ATHENS, GA
WRDW-TV

Georgia, Ohio fans show out in Atlanta ahead of Peach Bowl

ATLANTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Georgia Bulldogs take on Ohio State in the Atlanta Peach Bowl on New Year’s Eve. The Peach Bowl will decide who heads to the national championship game in California. We’re in Atlanta, where the pre-party to the main event between the Dawgs and the...
ATLANTA, GA
landgrantholyland.com

Ohio State vs. Georgia: Game time, TV schedule, streaming, more

If you would have told Ohio State fans 35 days ago that their favorite team would spend their New Year’s Eve playing for a spot in the national championship game, I imagine that you would have been met varying levels of confusion with apprehension. Nonetheless, the No. 4 Buckeyes will kick off against the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs at 8 p.m. ET in the Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl in the second of two College Football Playoff semifinal matchups happening this afternoon.
ATLANTA, GA
247Sports

Ohio State football coach Ryan Day addresses Marvin Harrison Jr. injury, officials' targeting call explanation

Ohio State played the final quarter of Saturday's College Football Playoff semifinal game at the Peach Bowl against Georgia without star wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr., who left the game and entered concussion protocol, according to coach Ryan Day. The Bulldogs went on to win 42-41, outscoring the Buckeyes 18-3 in the final quarter. Officials initially called Georgia defensive back Javon Bullard for targeting on the hit that forced Harrison out of the game, but they overturned the call upon video review. After the game, Day was asked whether he got an explanation for why officials overturned the call, which would have resulted in Bullard's ejection.
COLUMBUS, OH
landgrantholyland.com

OHIO STATE GAMEDAY: It’s a bad day to be a Georgia Bulldog

After a month of waiting, the Buckeyes’ Peach Bowl matchup against the Georgia Bulldogs has finally arrived. Ohio State is looking for redemption in the College Football Playoff, as the entire program from the head coach down to the players has been questioned ever since their regular season finale against Michigan. Ryan Day has a lot to prove in this one, as his team was fortunate enough to sneak into the CFP despite failing to win the Big Ten for the second year in a row. Still, somehow, a national title is within reach.
COLUMBUS, OH
