Peach Bowl: Atlanta Bulldogs and Buckeyes former players and friends for life
When the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl, UGA versus Ohio State, kicks off at 8:00 tonight at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, it’ll be a very special moment for a group of Atlanta friends.
Georgia's championship mettle praised after historic fourth-quarter CFP comeback to stun Ohio State
Fifty-four seconds left was way too long for Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud. Until it wasn't. Just seconds after the clock struck midnight and 2023 was here to stay, Ohio State's reliable kicker Noah Ruggles missed a 50-yard field goal with three seconds left to steal a stunning Georgia comeback. The top-ranked Dawgs rallied to shock Ohio State, 42-41, Saturday in a classic College Football Playoff semifinal.
Day Full Video: Ohio State coach joined by Stroud, Harrison after Peach Bowl
ATLANTA -- We have video of the postgame press conference following Ohio State’s 42-41 loss to No. 1 Georgia in the Peach Bowl national semifinal game Saturday night at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Below is the transcript of the press conference. THE MODERATOR: Coach Day, we'll take an opening statement from...
Buckeyes drop heartbreaking 42-41 decision to No. 1 Georgia in Peach Bowl semifinal
ATLANTA – Defending national champion Georgia came back from a pair of 14-point deficits to stun No. 4 Ohio State 42-41 in the Peach Bowl national semifinal game Saturday night at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. OSU twice led by 14 points before Georgia rallied to take the lead at 42-41 on...
Ohio State TE Cade Stover exits College Football Playoff semifinals against Georgia with back injury
Ohio State tight end Cade Stover suffered an upper hip/lower back injury and was taken to the locker room in the first half of Saturday’s College Football Playoff semifinal against No. 1 Georgia. Stover was taken to a local hospital with back spasms. "Brother no matter what happens, I...
National Championship Preview: No. 3 TCU vs No. 1 Georgia
Bryant McFadden and Barrett Sallee join Josh Pate from Mercedes-Benz Stadium to preview the National Title Game between No. 3 TCU and No. 1 Georgia.
Georgia's no targeting call on Ohio State WR Marvin Harrison Jr. hit generates reaction
A targeting penalty against Georgia late in the fourth quarter of Saturday night's 42-41 win over Ohio State in the College Football Playoff was picked up after officials ruled Javon Bullard's hit against Marvin Harrison Jr. was legal upon review. Harrison, who made five catches for 105 yards and two touchdowns in the contest, did not return to the game after needing to be helped off the field.
247Sports
C.J. Stroud, Ryan Day 'definitely think' Ohio State should've beaten Georgia in College Football Playoff
Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud could not explain how the Buckeyes lost Saturday night's instant classic in the College Football Playoff against Georgia, but he felt like his team should have beaten the No. 1 seed. Like Stroud, Buckeyes coach Ryan Day said the loss to Georgia will sit with the Buckeyes for "a long time" given how the game ended.
LIVE UPDATES: Georgia football takes on Ohio State in Peach Bowl playoff semifinals
(4Q, 2:43): Noah Ruggles' 48-yard field goal is good to leave Georgia trailing 41-35. Well, that does it: Georgia must have a touchdown in order to win this one. Strap in, folks. (4Q, 8:41): Arian Smith's 76-yard touchdown from Stetson Bennett plus a 2-point conversion cuts Ohio State's lead to...
2022 Peach Bowl: Georgia football injury report vs. Ohio State
ATLANTA — For the first time since 1993, the Georgia Bulldogs and the Ohio State Buckeyes are set for a postseason bout. No. 1 Georgia (13-0, 9-0 SEC) will face No. 4 Ohio State (11-1, 7-1 B1G) in the Peach Bowl at 8 p.m. ET on Dec. 31 as the second game of the College Football Playoff’s semifinals. The game — which will be televised by ESPN and will be played in Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium — will stand as only the second meeting ever between Georgia and Ohio State, with the first being the 1993 Citrus Bowl.
247Sports
Georgia QB Stetson Bennett breaks down Bulldogs' offensive turnaround in comeback win over Ohio State football
Entering the fourth quarter of Saturday night's College Football Playoff semifinal game at the Peach Bowl, Georgia trailed Ohio State by 14 points and had not played all that well against a defense that looked leaky in its last outing against Michigan. Stetson Bennett and company turned that around in the fourth quarter, as the Bulldogs outscored the Buckeyes 18-3 in the final period to win 42-41 and advance to the national championship game against TCU.
Ohio State WR Marvin Harrison Jr. leaves CFP semifinal against Georgia with potential head injury
Ohio State superstar wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. suffered a potential head injury and is questionable to return in Saturday’s College Football Playoff heavyweight fight against No. 1 Georgia. Dawgs defensive back Javon Bullard walloped Harrison in the end zone late in the third quarter. Harrison was taken to the injury tent, and the Ohio State medical staff took his helmet. Harrison stayed on the Ohio State sideline without his helmet early in the fourth quarter.
Five-star safety Joenel Aguero eager for Georgia arrival, semifinal vs. Ohio State
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. -- The nation's No. 2 safety and Georgia signee Joenel Aguero, a five-star prospect, is eager to watch Saturday's college football playoff semifinal featuring the Bulldogs and Ohio State, and his eyes will be on more part in particular. It goes without saying the Danvers (Mass.)...
Late touchdown drive gives Georgia incredible Peach Bowl win over Ohio State
ATLANTA — Georgia seemed down for the count multiple times on Saturday night. In the end, Bulldogs quarterback Stetson Bennett added to his legend with another incredible performance in crunch time. Bennett led Georgia on a late touchdown drive capped by Bennett’s 10-yard touchdown pass to AD Mitchell to...
Halftime observations from Georgia football’s matchup with Ohio State
ATLANTA — The first 30 minutes of Georgia versus Ohio State was nothing short of thrilling. Ohio State and Georgia traded body blow after body blow Saturday on the way to the Buckeyes taking a 28-24 lead into the locker room. The first half featured huge plays by both offenses, which combined for 561 yards of offense in the first two quarters and found ways to answer the few times it seemed the other team had the momentum.
WRDW-TV
Georgia, Ohio fans show out in Atlanta ahead of Peach Bowl
ATLANTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Georgia Bulldogs take on Ohio State in the Atlanta Peach Bowl on New Year’s Eve. The Peach Bowl will decide who heads to the national championship game in California. We’re in Atlanta, where the pre-party to the main event between the Dawgs and the...
Eleven Warriors
Jaheim Singletary, Kendall Milton and Other Georgia Players Discuss Being Recruited by Ohio State, Playing Against the Buckeyes Now
With 31 players on Georgia’s roster who received scholarship offers from Ohio State out of high school, there will be plenty of players on the opposing sideline of Saturday’s Peach Bowl that Ryan Day and the Buckeyes once envisioned playing for them. Five particular Georgia players who gave...
landgrantholyland.com
Ohio State vs. Georgia: Game time, TV schedule, streaming, more
If you would have told Ohio State fans 35 days ago that their favorite team would spend their New Year’s Eve playing for a spot in the national championship game, I imagine that you would have been met varying levels of confusion with apprehension. Nonetheless, the No. 4 Buckeyes will kick off against the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs at 8 p.m. ET in the Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl in the second of two College Football Playoff semifinal matchups happening this afternoon.
Ohio State football coach Ryan Day addresses Marvin Harrison Jr. injury, officials' targeting call explanation
Ohio State played the final quarter of Saturday's College Football Playoff semifinal game at the Peach Bowl against Georgia without star wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr., who left the game and entered concussion protocol, according to coach Ryan Day. The Bulldogs went on to win 42-41, outscoring the Buckeyes 18-3 in the final quarter. Officials initially called Georgia defensive back Javon Bullard for targeting on the hit that forced Harrison out of the game, but they overturned the call upon video review. After the game, Day was asked whether he got an explanation for why officials overturned the call, which would have resulted in Bullard's ejection.
landgrantholyland.com
OHIO STATE GAMEDAY: It’s a bad day to be a Georgia Bulldog
After a month of waiting, the Buckeyes’ Peach Bowl matchup against the Georgia Bulldogs has finally arrived. Ohio State is looking for redemption in the College Football Playoff, as the entire program from the head coach down to the players has been questioned ever since their regular season finale against Michigan. Ryan Day has a lot to prove in this one, as his team was fortunate enough to sneak into the CFP despite failing to win the Big Ten for the second year in a row. Still, somehow, a national title is within reach.
