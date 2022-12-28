ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

showmeprogress.com

Because I are an education expert

I’ve heard the arguments, and examined the data. I am convinced it is time for school choice in Missouri. No child should be confined to a failing school simply because of his/her zip code. The only decision makers for where a child should be educated are the parents. Some...
ksgf.com

Gov. Parson Grants 21 Pardons, Commutes Two Sentences

(JEFFERSON CITY, MO) – For the month of December 2022, Governor Mike Parson granted 21 pardons and approved two commutations pursuant to Article IV, Section 7 of the Constitution of the State of Missouri. Pardons:. 1. Lawrence Shad. 2. Russell Cameron. 3. Billy Setliff. 4. Buddy Butts. 5. Lawanda...
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Missouri considers raising teacher pay to increase retention

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Half of Missouri teachers leave the profession by their fifth year, according to the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education. The state is hoping increased salaries will prevent that. The DESE has proposed several ways to extend pay raises for teachers. Missouri still sits at the bottom nationwide when it comes The post Missouri considers raising teacher pay to increase retention appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
mycouriertribune.com

Last Democrat holding statewide office in Missouri set to depart

JEFFERSON CITY — The last Democratic statewide official in Missouri wrapped up her tenure as state auditor this week saying her work helped uncover hundreds of millions of dollars that were mismanaged, wasted or stolen. Nicole Galloway, who has served in the watchdog post since 2015, said investigations undertaken...
mycouriertribune.com

What Judge Goldman said at sentencing

Missouri picks up pace of executions. Next is transgender inmate from St. Louis County. Missouri has picked up its pace of executions over the past year. Next is a transgender inmate from St. Louis County scheduled to die on Tuesday.
Missouri Independent

Alan Pratzel urged education and diversion as Missouri’s chief disciplinary counsel

Most Missourians have never heard of Alan Pratzel or the system he led for 15 years. To lawyers in Missouri, however, Pratzel was often considered the profession’s top cop.  But that’s not how he looked at his role of chief disciplinary counsel, a job focused on making sure the state’s lawyers abided by legal ethics […] The post Alan Pratzel urged education and diversion as Missouri’s chief disciplinary counsel appeared first on Missouri Independent.
Missouri Independent

Capitol Perspectives: The 50th Anniversary of Missouri’s Sunshine Law

The fall of 2023 will be the 50th anniversary of the legislative birth of Missouri’s Sunshine Law that provides the public with sweeping rights to documents, voting records and meetings of state and local governments. The Sunshine Law’s foundation has a long history. The 1972 Watergate scandal of President Richard Nixon contributed to election of […] The post Capitol Perspectives: The 50th Anniversary of Missouri’s Sunshine Law appeared first on Missouri Independent.
wpsdlocal6.com

Missouri Veterans Commission offers free estate planning clinics

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO — The Missouri Veterans Commission will host two free clinics to assist veterans in planning their wills during the month of January. MVC Veteran Resources and Outreach Coordinator Al Seymour says a team of volunteer, Cape Girardeau-based attorneys will assist veterans in creating simple wills, powers of attorney, living wills and health care directives.
