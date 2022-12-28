Read full article on original website
Because I are an education expert
I’ve heard the arguments, and examined the data. I am convinced it is time for school choice in Missouri. No child should be confined to a failing school simply because of his/her zip code. The only decision makers for where a child should be educated are the parents. Some...
Loan forgiveness, hazing, vaccines: Missouri higher education bills to watch in 2023
Expanding loan repayment programs, exempting students from hazing charges if they assist during an emergency, and making school IDs valid for voting are some of the higher education bills being proposed in the Missouri legislature. The next legislative session starts Jan. 4, but representatives and senators are already filing the...
What is Missouri’s minimum wage for 2023?
Missouri's minimum wage will increase by 85 cents per hour at the start of the 2023 year.
Gov. Parson Grants 21 Pardons, Commutes Two Sentences
(JEFFERSON CITY, MO) – For the month of December 2022, Governor Mike Parson granted 21 pardons and approved two commutations pursuant to Article IV, Section 7 of the Constitution of the State of Missouri. Pardons:. 1. Lawrence Shad. 2. Russell Cameron. 3. Billy Setliff. 4. Buddy Butts. 5. Lawanda...
Some concerned about new Missouri law making it a crime to sleep on state-owned property
The new year is already off to a sour start for some. Starting Sunday, it will be a crime to sleep on state-owned land in Missouri.
Missouri considers raising teacher pay to increase retention
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Half of Missouri teachers leave the profession by their fifth year, according to the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education. The state is hoping increased salaries will prevent that. The DESE has proposed several ways to extend pay raises for teachers. Missouri still sits at the bottom nationwide when it comes The post Missouri considers raising teacher pay to increase retention appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Missouri now has the nation’s most liberal cannabis laws—here are six surprising stats
Recreational marijuana will be available in Missouri starting sometime in “early February.” That’s just three months after legalization. When Colorado and Washington state legalized it a decade ago, it took them nearly two years to get recreational dispensaries up and running. 168. The number of mid-sized joints...
Last Democrat holding statewide office in Missouri set to depart
JEFFERSON CITY — The last Democratic statewide official in Missouri wrapped up her tenure as state auditor this week saying her work helped uncover hundreds of millions of dollars that were mismanaged, wasted or stolen. Nicole Galloway, who has served in the watchdog post since 2015, said investigations undertaken...
Governor Parson signs Executive Order 22-11 extending relief for former Gygr-Gas customers
Governor Mike Parson signed Executive Order 22-11 to continue allowing registered Missouri liquefied petroleum gas companies to fill containers owned by Gygr-Gas until January 31, 2023. The order waives Section 323.030 RSMo and 2 CSR 90-10.019 for Gygr-Gas owned propane containers only. “Through this Order, we are allowing additional flexibility...
Missouri picks up pace of executions. Next is transgender inmate from St. Louis County. Missouri has picked up its pace of executions over the past year. Next is a transgender inmate from St. Louis County scheduled to die on Tuesday.
Missouri picks up pace of executions. Next is transgender inmate from St. Louis County.
POTOSI — Nineteen years after Scott McLaughlin stabbed, strangled and raped an ex-girlfriend in St. Louis County, the state of Missouri is set to put McLaughlin to death. It would be the state's third execution in nine months, a marked increase from recent years. Unless the courts or Gov....
Alan Pratzel urged education and diversion as Missouri’s chief disciplinary counsel
Most Missourians have never heard of Alan Pratzel or the system he led for 15 years. To lawyers in Missouri, however, Pratzel was often considered the profession’s top cop. But that’s not how he looked at his role of chief disciplinary counsel, a job focused on making sure the state’s lawyers abided by legal ethics […] The post Alan Pratzel urged education and diversion as Missouri’s chief disciplinary counsel appeared first on Missouri Independent.
Should Missouri inmates still be held in prison or executed if new evidence is found of innocence?
Not many people understand the absolute power of a prosecuting attorney. The prosecutor holds more power and control over people and their futures than anyone in the judicial system, including judges and juries.
Crime negatively affecting Missouri businesses
The governor and the Missouri Chamber of Commerce say crime is hurting the state's economy.
Marijuana is legal in Missouri, but expungements for past crimes may take time
Missouri state courts have begun the process of issuing expungements of most nonviolent marijuana offenses from people’s records, thanks to the November passage of a state constitutional amendment to legalize recreational marijuana and expunge the records of some who had been criminally charged for its use in the past.
Capitol Perspectives: The 50th Anniversary of Missouri’s Sunshine Law
The fall of 2023 will be the 50th anniversary of the legislative birth of Missouri’s Sunshine Law that provides the public with sweeping rights to documents, voting records and meetings of state and local governments. The Sunshine Law’s foundation has a long history. The 1972 Watergate scandal of President Richard Nixon contributed to election of […] The post Capitol Perspectives: The 50th Anniversary of Missouri’s Sunshine Law appeared first on Missouri Independent.
Missouri Veterans Commission offers free estate planning clinics
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO — The Missouri Veterans Commission will host two free clinics to assist veterans in planning their wills during the month of January. MVC Veteran Resources and Outreach Coordinator Al Seymour says a team of volunteer, Cape Girardeau-based attorneys will assist veterans in creating simple wills, powers of attorney, living wills and health care directives.
Mobile simulation lab trains first responders following closures of Missouri rural hospitals
Within the last eight years, 15 hospitals have closed in Missouri, most of them in rural areas.
