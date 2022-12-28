ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Foot Locker-Owned Sneaker Icon Eastbay to End Operations at End of Month

By Cheddar
Cheddar News
Cheddar News
 4 days ago

It's the end of an era for sports enthusiasts and sneakerheads alike after athletic shoe and apparel shop Eastbay announced that operations would shutter this month. The announcement is a followup to another made in June from Foot Locker, Inc. – Eastbay's parent company – which said the company would be merging the online retailer with the Champs Sports brand. That process began in 2019 and will be completed by January 2023. "We're saying goodbye to Eastbay at the end of December 2022. We encourage you to shop at champssports.com to find great deals for your athletic shoes, clothing, and more,"
the retailer said in its FAQ on its website. The brand first launched in 1980 in Wausau, Wisconsin, and eventually was acquired by Foot Locker in 1997. It's catalog had become widely popular among athletes of all levels, but then blossomed into a haven for sneakerheads. Instead of venturing to the mall to check out the latest window displays, a catalog gave additional insights into the hottest shoes that were on the market or soon to be released. More than 200 employees are set to be laid off, with at least 160 of them to leave the company by the end of January. The remaining staff will work until April 2023, according to Hypebeast . Updated December 30, 2022 at 9:08 a.m. ET to correct the spelling of Foot Locker.
Cheddar News

Cheddar News

