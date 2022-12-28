Effective: 2023-01-01 03:06:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-01 09:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Coastal Indian River; Coastal Martin; Coastal St. Lucie; Inland Indian River; Inland Martin; Inland Southern Brevard; Inland St. Lucie; Mainland Southern Brevard; Okeechobee Locally Dense Fog Through 9 AM Surface observations and roadway cameras showed some patchy dense fog across portions of Brevard county, south along the Treasure Coast to Lake Okeechobee. Fog will potentially reduce visibility to one half mile or less, and locally dense fog of a quarter to half of a mile will remain possible thorugh 9 AM. Motorists should prepare to encounter rapidly decreasing visibility in fog. When driving in dense fog, reduce your speed, use only low beam headlights, and leave extra following distance between your vehicle and the one in front of you.

BREVARD COUNTY, FL ・ 2 HOURS AGO