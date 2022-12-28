Read full article on original website
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Dallas, Etowah, Marengo, St. Clair by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-01 06:13:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-01 10:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Dallas; Etowah; Marengo; St. Clair DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Etowah, St. Clair, Marengo and Dallas Counties. * WHEN...Thru 10 AM CST this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
Special Weather Statement issued for Crow Wing, Koochiching, North Cass, North Itasca by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-01 05:23:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-01 10:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Crow Wing; Koochiching; North Cass; North Itasca; North St. Louis; Pine; South Aitkin; South Cass AREAS OF FREEZING DRIZZLE AND DENSE FOG THIS MORNING Areas of freezing drizzle and patchy freezing fog are possible across northeastern Minnesota this morning. The Minnesota Department of Transportation reported many roads were ice covered or snow covered. Conditions are expected to gradually improve later this morning. Freezing drizzle may quickly coat roadways with a thin layer of ice that may be undetectable. Please use extreme caution especially on bridges...overpasses and around curves. Allow plenty of stopping distance and avoid braking suddenly.
Winter Storm Watch issued for Clark, Codington, Deuel, Grant, Hamlin, Spink by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-02 11:00:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-03 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Clark; Codington; Deuel; Grant; Hamlin; Spink WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH TUESDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 9 inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Portions of northeast South Dakota. * WHEN...From Monday afternoon through Tuesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Indian River, Coastal Martin, Coastal St. Lucie by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-01 03:06:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-01 09:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Coastal Indian River; Coastal Martin; Coastal St. Lucie; Inland Indian River; Inland Martin; Inland Southern Brevard; Inland St. Lucie; Mainland Southern Brevard; Okeechobee Locally Dense Fog Through 9 AM Surface observations and roadway cameras showed some patchy dense fog across portions of Brevard county, south along the Treasure Coast to Lake Okeechobee. Fog will potentially reduce visibility to one half mile or less, and locally dense fog of a quarter to half of a mile will remain possible thorugh 9 AM. Motorists should prepare to encounter rapidly decreasing visibility in fog. When driving in dense fog, reduce your speed, use only low beam headlights, and leave extra following distance between your vehicle and the one in front of you.
