Flood Advisory issued for San Diego by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-01 03:53:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-02 11:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: San Diego FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 504 AM PST EARLY THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of Southwest California, including the following county, San Diego. * WHEN...Until 504 AM PST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Water over roadways. Overflowing poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 307 AM PST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.5 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 0.25 to 0.75 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Oceanside, Carlsbad, Encinitas, San Diego, Escondido, El Cajon, Vista, National City, La Mesa, Poway, Imperial Beach, Alpine, Pine Valley, Julian. - https://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Wind Advisory issued for Los Angeles County Beaches, Malibu Coast by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-01 03:14:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-01 15:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Los Angeles County Beaches; Malibu Coast; Ventura County Beaches; Ventura County Inland Coast WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph expected. * WHERE...Ventura County Beaches, Ventura County Inland Coast, Malibu Coast and Los Angeles County Beaches. * WHEN...Until 3 PM PST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Wind Advisory issued for Antelope Valley, Los Angeles County Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-01 03:14:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-01 22:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Antelope Valley; Los Angeles County Mountains; Ventura County Mountains WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING HIGH WIND WARNING IS CANCELLED * WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * WHERE...Ventura County Mountains, Los Angeles County Mountains and Antelope Valley. * WHEN...Until 10 PM PST this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS
Wind Advisory issued for Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-01 03:14:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-01 09:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING * WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands. * WHEN...Until 9 AM PST this morning. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
