Effective: 2023-01-01 03:53:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-02 11:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: San Diego FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 504 AM PST EARLY THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of Southwest California, including the following county, San Diego. * WHEN...Until 504 AM PST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Water over roadways. Overflowing poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 307 AM PST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.5 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 0.25 to 0.75 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Oceanside, Carlsbad, Encinitas, San Diego, Escondido, El Cajon, Vista, National City, La Mesa, Poway, Imperial Beach, Alpine, Pine Valley, Julian. - https://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA ・ 3 HOURS AGO