Sunderland Nation

Tony Mowbray: Winning with Sunderland mattered more than beating Blackburn

By Lynsey Thompson
 3 days ago

Mowbray says three points for Sunderland was the only focus, not the opposition

Tony Mowbray said he did not get any extra pleasure from beating former club Blackburn on Boxing Day.

Mowbray spent five years at Ewood Park before leaving last summer, with the side Sunderland beat at the Stadium of Light pretty much the one that he had built.

He hit the headlines last May when he expressed frustration at Blackburn's owners for not even talking to him about his expiring contract, leaving him feeling disrespected by the Lancashire club.

However, he says he holds no animosity at all towards Blackburn, and Sunderland getting a valuable three points was all that really mattered.

“It’s good to win football matches and I personally don’t take any more pleasure for beating a club I was at for five and a half years.

“I worked very closely with a lot of those players and people at that club. They are doing really well and hope they can continue to do well.

“It was important for us to get a win with a big crowd there and we have probably dropped too many points at home this year.

“It was important to get three points. Happy enough and now we have to back it up with some more points on the road.”

