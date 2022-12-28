Read full article on original website
Austin's 10 hottest stories of 2022 buzz with celebrities and dramatic changes
Editor’s note: As 2022 comes to a close, we're looking back at the stories that defined Austin this year. We've covered food, real estate, and travel, and now it's time to set our sights on Austin at large. This year, we saw big economic gains in Austin, both in where people live, and where people spend their free time. Some Austinites are riding the wave, and some are hoping for better balance in 2023 as the pendulum keeps swinging. Here are the 10 most-read Austin stories of 2022.1. This surprising place should be ‘the next Austin,’ says Bloomberg columnist. Bloomberg...
Here are the top 5 things to do in Austin this New Year's weekend
Send off 2022 in true, local fashion with these can’t-miss happenings. The top five things to do in Austin this New Year’s weekend include Wanderlust Wine Co.’s Tinseltown cocktail pop-up and partying in Roaring ‘20s style on New Year’s Eve. For a full listing of events, go to our calendar. Thursday, December 29Wanderlust Wine Co. presents Tinseltown: Where Everyday Is ChristmasSip and be merry one last time at this popular cocktail experience by Wanderlust Wine Co. Tinseltown visitors can expect an immersive, Christmas-themed pop-up bar filled with classic holiday tunes, themed drinks, festive decor, Santa and his elves, and more....
Austin's 10 hottest restaurant stories of 2022 sizzle with exciting expansions and national acclaim
Editor’s note: As 2022 comes to a close, we're looking back at the stories that defined Austin this year, now turning our attention to Austin’s unstoppable food scene. This year, we saw major acquisitions, intrepid expansions, and recognition from trusted publications (including CultureMap’s own Tastemakers!). Here are the 10 hottest restaurant and bar headlines of 2022.1. Austin-based Hopdoddy beefs up with acquisition of popular Texas burger brand. In early 2022, Austin-based Hopdoddy Burger Bar acquired Bryan-based Grub Burger Bar to form a new company that unites two of Texas’ most prominent better-burger joints. Now known as HiBar Hospitality Group, the...
These 4 Texas cities soar on list of best places for a long layover
Given the current holiday travel nightmare for anyone flying with — or working for — Southwest Airlines, it's natural for travelers to be thinking some version of, "What if that happens to me? Please don't let that happen to me."Lawn Love has been thinking about that, too. Well, perhaps not specifically about this week, but, the timing of the company's latest survey is coincidental. Lawn Love ranked the best and worst cities for long layovers, with four Texas cities in the top 20. Houston ranks best, at No. 4), followed by Dallas (No. 7), San Antonio (No. 17), and Austin...
Austin's landmark estate checks in on list of world's best hotels, plus more top stories
Editor’s note: It’s that time again — time to check in with our top stories. Here are five articles that captured our collective attention over the past seven days.1. Austin's landmark estate checks in on exclusive list of world's best hotels. The Commodore Perry Estate is one of the best hotels in the world, according to Condė Nast Traveler.2. New luxury community breaks ground in North Austin's booming tech corridor. Presidium Tech Ridge, a four-story luxury apartment community that ties into the natural surroundings, is slated for completion next year.3. Music of Whitney Houston shines through the dark in I Wanna Dance with Somebody. This biopic is a reminder of what a great singer Whitney Houston was.4. Zillow's experts predict the top 5 home trends for 2023 in Austin and beyond. Pandemic-era home fads are still hanging on, according to data from Zillow.5. Texas population shatters records with massive new number milestone. We're welcoming more and more new Texans every day.
New luxury community breaks ground in North Austin's booming tech corridor
A new luxury community is in store for the booming Tech Ridge Corridor of Northeast Austin. Developers recently broke ground on Presidium Tech Ridge, a four-story luxury apartment complex that is slated for completion next year.The 387,000-square-foot, creekside development is situated on 14 acres of parkland and touts itself as an environmentally conscious project that will combine high-end, luxury apartment amenities with the natural surroundings. “Presidium worked diligently with the City of Austin to situate Presidium Tech Ridge along a spring-fed creek that runs through five acres of dedicated parkland with an additional quarter-acre dog park, providing residents with a...
Austin's hottest real estate stories of 2022: Dramatic market shift and big developments
Editor's note: As 2022 comes to a close, we're looking back at the stories that defined Austin this year, starting with the red-hot topic of real estate. Following unprecedented growth during the pandemic, Austin's market is poised for a dramatic swing, but that's not all that happened this year. From massive mansions to tall towers and the first "residential winery" in the state, here are the hottest real estate headlines of 2022.1. $45 million Lake Travis mansion makes a splash as most expensive home for sale in Texas. A Lake Travis estate fit for a celebrity hit the market at...
Austin's top travel stories of 2022 soar with new nonstop flights to hot destinations
Editor's note: As 2022 comes to a close, we're looking back at the stories that defined Austin this year, and that includes travel — in and out of the Capital City. Austinites were most interested in getting out and seeing the world, whether that was through expanded air routes or reasons to visit the rest of Texas. Here are the top 10 travel headlines of 2022.1. Texas' largest crystal lagoon dives into summer with floating cabanas and more. Lagoonfest Texas returned for its third year with crystal-blue water, white beaches, and the favorite aquabanas — the floating cabanas. The festival...
How to prepare for the inclement winter weather in Austin this weekend
Austin weather can be unpredictable, and it's important to be prepared for the unexpected. While we sometimes see warmer days during the winter, cold weather is often just around the corner, starting Thursday afternoon. It's important to note that while we aren't expecting anything near the type of weather we saw in February 2021, we are expecting the coldest air of the season so far.Even when severe weather isn't expected, it never hurts to brush up on what you should do if conditions worsen. Here’s a list of steps to take to prepare for freezing temperatures and power outages.Find your...
6 ice skating rinks from downtown Austin to the Hill Country for holiday fun
The holidays are here, and to some, that means getting on the ice and enjoying a nice skate around the rink with family, friends, and loved ones. In Central Texas, you don't have to go far to get in a couple laps on the rink. Below are six Downtown AustinHit the ice while overlooking Lady Bird Lake in a new immersive winter event, Ice Rodeo, taking place at Four Seasons Austin. If you are looking for a fun weekend, you can also book a luxe lakeside cabin. Meanwhile, just across Lady Bird Lake, you can enjoy the beautiful city backdrop...
Austin's Seaholm District welcomes dazzling new restaurant, plus more top stories
Editor’s note: It’s that time again — time to check in with our top stories. Here are five articles that captured our collective attention over the past seven days.1. Downtown Austin's Seaholm District welcomes dazzling new restaurant. Ember Kitchen & Subterra Agave Bar is coming to the Seaholm District in early 2023.2. New coalition makes noise to stop proposed concert venue in Southwest Austin. Stop Fitzhugh Concert Venue is fighting back against a proposed music venue in an otherwise quiet locale. 3. Austin couple's cookie company wins prestigious award for baking up safe spaces. The pair behind Wunderkeks went from selling their cookies at farmers markets to managing a thriving e-commerce bakery.4. Austin suburb strikes major development deal with Las Vegas-based tech company. Round Rock has reached an agreement with Las Vegas-based data center provider, Switch, that includes at least $80 million in city improvements.5. Cinemark movie chain opens Austin-area theaters for college football playoffs. This postseason, fans can catch three of the biggest college football games on the big screen.
Austin shines merry and bright as one of the happiest cities in America for 2022
Things are looking especially merry in Austin, home to some of the happiest people in the U.S., according to a new study. The Capital City comes in at No. 20 in a new study by SmartAsset that ranks the top 50 places where Americans are happiest in 2022.The study analyzes the 200 largest cities by comparing 13 different metrics across three categories: personal finance, well-being and quality of life."Research shows that in some cases, money does lead to happiness," the report says. "In fact, a 2021 University of Pennsylvania study found a correlation between happiness and income growth, even past...
15 best New Year's events around Austin to ring in 2023
Every new year, Austinites have a new chance to celebrate their own way. Maybe you start your New Year’s Eve with brunch, continue the festivities with a multi-course dinner, then finish off the night at any one of the lush evening celebrations happening throughout Austin. Or maybe you have a quiet evening at home with a prepared dinner from a local restaurant, and visit a new brunch spot on New Year's Day. (Either way, brunch.) Whether you’re looking to spend New Year's Eve at home, with your family, or out and about, we’ve got you covered with 15 fun-filled events...
6 things to know in Austin food right now: Neighborhood Italian favorite plans new pizza joint
Editor’s note: We get it. It can be difficult to keep up with the fast pace of Austin’s restaurant and bar scene. We have you covered with our regular roundup of essential food news.OpeningsWord is out that one of Austin’s favorite Italian restaurants, L’Oca d’Oro, is opening a pizza spot. Details are sparse so far, but the concept's name will be Bambino, led by L'Oca's team, chef Fiore Tedesco and Adam Orman, and inspired by pizza from their respective upbringing in the Northeast. Expected to open in summer 2023, the concept will include a full bar with specialty cocktails and...
Dazzling Wildflower Center exhibit extends its Austin stay through May 2023
Mesmerizing Austinites ever since its highly anticipated September opening, the Field of Light has extended its stay through May 2023. The immersive outdoor experience, originally slated through December 2022, is a collaboration between C3 Presents, the University of Texas at Austin, and the Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center, which hosts the exhibit.Designed by artist Bruce Munro, the exhibition opened on September 9 with a glowing response from the community. A stunning display of 28,000 subtly lit, solar-powered spheres, Field of Light illuminates 16 acres of the Wildflower Center's Texas Arboretum and showcases the intersection of art, technology, and nature. Tickets...
New self-driving car service from San Francisco officially cruises into Austin
A rite of passage as an Austinite is feeling bewildered at other drivers’ choices behind the wheel, but that’s starting to change. Cruise, a driverless ridehailing app, has completed its first driverless rides in Austin, marking its official launch. It was a quick turnaround for the company, which announced its intentions in the Capital City in September, calling the feat “going from zero to driverless in about 90 days.” The service is only in three cities so far — based in San Francisco and expanded out to Austin and Phoenix — but given the success of that timeline, it’s reasonable...
27 roosters rescued in Austin in urgent need of new homes by Wednesday
The Austin Animal Center is seeking to find homes for 27 roosters recently rescued out of cockfighting. With local shelters full this time of year, the roosters need urgent placement in homes or sanctuaries to avoid euthanasia on Wednesday, December 21.Austin Pets Alive! (APA!) shared the urgent plea in a press release, stating that the animal cruelty unit of the Austin Police Department had seized 43 animals in total (nine hens and 34 roosters) in a cockfighting bust on November 10. All nine hens and two of the roosters were quickly adopted, but 32 roosters remained at Austin Animal Center...
Chic South Congress hotel named best for families by Good Housekeeping
One of Austin’s greatest strengths (at least for its legions of visitors) is its wide selection of boutique hotels, and one South Congress standout is representing the city in Good Housekeeping's new awards. The venerated publication has selected Austin’s Colton House Hotel as one of five winning Southern destinations for its first-ever Family Travel Awards, calling it a “spacious suite retreat.”Good Housekeeping sent more than 75 testers out, some with families, to scout great travel locales in the United States, Mexico, and the Caribbean, taking into account experience, amenities, sustainability, inclusion, and more, for a well-rounded snapshot. Along with write-ins,...
Austin airport's minimum wage reaches cruising altitude of $20 per hour
Always a trailblazer, the City of Austin recently set an example in raising its employees’ minimum wage to $20 per hour, with an upcoming boost to $22. Austin-Bergstrom International Airport, owned and operated by the city, is following suit. It has officially committed to a $20 minimum wage, going into effect the week of December 19.This wage goes to “[f]ood service workers and members of UNITE HERE Local 23,” the latter being a multi-city hospitality workers’ union. A member of the union, Cinthya San Miguel, commented on the citywide raise when it was first announced, saying this move was part...
New coalition makes noise to stop proposed concert venue in Southwest Austin
It’s not often that Austinites hear complaints about more music venues, but it’s all about location, location, location. Downtown spaces are trying to keep their heads above water — or more specifically, above all the luxury condos eyeing the area — but things change out in nature. In Southwest Austin, a coalition called Stop Fitzhugh Concert Venue believes the area would be better off without a proposed music venue. Fitzhugh Concert Venue, the moniker for an unnamed venue proposed for 14820 Fitzhugh Rd. out near Dripping Springs, started generating controversy at a public meeting of the Texas Commission on Environmental...
