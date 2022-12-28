Read full article on original website
Related
spectrumnews1.com
California deputy killed by driver, suspect dies in shootout
JURUPA VALLEY, Calif. (AP) — A Southern California sheriff’s deputy was shot and killed Thursday by a man with a violent criminal history during a traffic stop and the suspect later died in a shootout on a freeway, authorities said. Isaiah Cordero, 32, had pulled over a pickup...
spectrumnews1.com
Suspect in Idaho killings plans to waive extradition hearing
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A suspect arrested in connection with the slayings of four University of Idaho students plans to waive an extradition hearing so he can be quickly brought to Idaho to face murder charges, his defense attorney said Saturday. Bryan Kohberger, a 28-year-old Ph.D. student and teaching...
spectrumnews1.com
Suspect in deaths of Idaho students arrested in Pennsylvania
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Authorities in Pennsylvania arrested a suspect in the killings of four University of Idaho students who were found stabbed to death in their beds more than a month ago, authorities said Friday. The killings initially mystified law enforcement and shook the small town of Moscow,...
spectrumnews1.com
Massachusetts Department of Fire Services says almost 1/3 of Christmas tree fires happen in January
AUBURN, Mass. — Almost 1/3 of Christmas tree fires occur after the New Year and the Massachusetts Department of Fire Services is reminding you just how fast a dry tree can burn. Within 25 seconds, all branches can be engulfed and within another 10 seconds, the fire can spread...
spectrumnews1.com
Storm system bears down on SoCal; some evacuations issued
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — A wet New Year’s Eve is in store for SoCal Saturday evening, bringing with it a high wind warning and flash flood watch for some areas. “A storm system will move in Saturday and Saturday night with periods of moderate to heavy rain and gusty southerly winds,” according to the National Weather Service. “New Year’s Day will be dry and cool with gusty west to northwest winds.”
spectrumnews1.com
Medical marijuana will soon be legal for some Kentuckians. Here's how it works
KENTUCKY — Starting Sunday, Kentuckians with certain medical conditions can legally possess medicinal marijuana — with several caveats. It comes after Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear signed an order taking action on medical marijuana after legislation on the matter stalled several times in Frankfort. What You Need To Know.
spectrumnews1.com
Kentuckians may face challenges purchasing medical cannabis
Taylor described how her husband made the change. “So he actually went out to Oregon and learned how to make it himself and for a long time we were making it in our basement. I was a little worried about that in the beginning, but he started using it and went 5 years seizure free,” she said.
spectrumnews1.com
Hello, 2023: New Year's Eve events in Texas
TEXAS — Got your resolutions ready ahead of the new year? If you're looking for some New Year's Eve events to chauffeur yourself into 2023, look no further. Spectrum News 1 has put together a list of some celebratory NYE events happening around Austin, San Antonio and Dallas. Have your pick of family-friendly fun to maybe something more palatable to your adult taste.
spectrumnews1.com
Psychic medium lays out predictions for Ohio in 2023
Empathy is apparently what Ohio needs in 2023. Mindy Drayer spoke with professional psychic medium Tina Blankenship about what she sees for Ohio in the new year. Higher prices and more crime are just two examples. Watch this interview to find out the rest.
spectrumnews1.com
Pete Rose places Ohio's first legal sports bet
CINCINNATI — As the clock struck midnight, the wait was finally over for the Hard Rock Casino. The windows opened, the kiosks went online, the app went live and with former Reds All-Star Pete Rose placing Ohio's first legal sports bet, the Hard Rock Sportsbook was open. It’s been...
spectrumnews1.com
'Hopefully, we can find compromise': GOP Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu weighs in on which proposals could pass in the new year
MADISON, Wis. — As Wisconsin lawmakers get ready to return to the floor in January, some proposals stand a better chance of passing than others under a Republican-controlled legislature. Spectrum News 1 Political Reporter Anthony DaBruzzi sat down with Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu, R-Oostburg, for a one-on-one conversation...
Comments / 0