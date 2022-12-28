Chicago’s commercial real estate market is closing out an upside-down year in terms of the types of properties that made for the priciest deals of 2022. In a departure from office building sales dominating the list of the Windy City’s biggest real estate trades that reflects the bludgeoning the asset class took from the pandemic and rising interest rates, the sale of a huge multifamily portfolio of small South and West Side buildings outpriced deals involving much taller downtown skyscrapers that typically top the list.

