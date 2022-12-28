Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Huge General Store in Tennessee is a Must-VisitJoe MertensPigeon Forge, TN
The Gigantic General Store In Tennessee You’ll Want To Visit Over And Over AgainLIFE_HACKSSevierville, TN
A Vietnam Veteran Missed His 1968 Graduation at the University of Tennessee Because of Draft & Walks 54 Years LaterZack LoveKnoxville, TN
Related
TIMELINE: Knox County 2022 fatal shootings
WATE 6 compiled a list of stories that were reported in the 2022 fatal shootings in Knox County.
KCSO: Investigation underway for attempted robbery on Kingston Pike
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knox County Sheriff's Office is on the scene of an attempted robbery at the Rice King Restaurant on Kingston Pike, according to KCSO. The suspect has been transported for medical care and the victim is transporting himself to the hospital. Many customers within the restaurant...
wvlt.tv
Owner, employee shot while stopping attempted robbery at Knoxville restaurant
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A robbery attempt at a Knoxville restaurant on Friday was stopped by employees inside, Knox County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Heather Reyda said. KCSO Major Crimes investigators were on the scene at The Rice King Restaurant at 12564 Kingston Pike where the owner and an employee...
wvlt.tv
Customers stop attempted robbery at Knoxville restaurant
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A robbery attempt at a Knoxville restaurant was stopped by customers inside, Knox County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Heather Reyda said. KCSO Major Crimes investigators are on the scene at The Rice King Restaurant at 12564 Kingston Pike where customers within the restaurant were able to stop the suspect from robbing the store, according to Reyda.
WBIR
One year since Planned Parenthood arson
Authorities said Mark Reno of Jefferson City set the fire last New Year's Eve. They also said that Reno was allegedly involved in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.
wvlt.tv
Suspect named in Jefferson County shooting
STRAWBERRY PLAINS, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Thursday, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office officials identified the suspect in a Jefferson County shooting that sent one person to the hospital on Dec. 20. Jefferson County Sheriff Jeff Coffey confirmed Demarco Derez Williams was still at large. Williams is wanted by JCSO on...
wvlt.tv
Who is Larry McBee, suspect in deadly Rural King shooting?
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - New details emerged about 18-year-old Larry McBee, who was arrested and charged with second-degree murder in the death of 23-year-old Rural King employee Tristan Smith. McBee was accused of shooting another man back in October during a robbery after a struggle with a gun, according to...
wvlt.tv
Knoxville third-grader makes national name for himself
Bill Sharp, manager at Dixie Lee Fireworks in Lenoir City, stresses the importance of firework safety for New Year’s Eve celebrations this year. Helen Akard rode motorcycles in her 20s and had a surprise opportunity to do it once again on her 105th birthday. Gatlinburg preps for NYE celebration.
Toddler dies in ‘accidental shooting’ at Claiborne County home, father arrested
A man was charged after a toddler died in an accidental shooting in Claiborne County Wednesday morning, according to Claiborne County Bob Brooks.
wvlt.tv
‘He was the heart of the family’ | Claiborne Co. toddler dies in shooting
CLAIBORNE CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - On Thursday night, the Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a home shooting along Doe Court around 8:30 p.m. and found a three-year-old shot had been shot in the chest. According to an incident report, Anthony Adams told deputies the toddler grabbed the...
wvlt.tv
How to avoid major traffic delays in Sevierville
The public can now see Stevie, the baby chimp, in action at Zoo Knoxville. Who is Larry McBee, suspect in deadly Rural King shooting?. 18-year-old Larry McBee has been accused of fatally shooting a Rural King employee. “He was the heart of the family” | Claiborne Co toddler dies in...
Knoxville police search for man accused of taking $2K gift cards
Knoxville Police Department is searching for a man accused of taking gift cards from the store.
WATE
Reward offered for information leading to arrest in animal abuse case
A reward is being offered by an animal rescue for the arrest of the person who threw a suitcase full of puppies off a bridge in Morgan County. Reward offered for information leading to arrest …. A reward is being offered by an animal rescue for the arrest of the...
wvlt.tv
East Tenn. fisherman dies after falling into Cherokee Lake
MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WVLT) - An East Tennessee fisherman died Saturday morning after falling into Cherokee Lake near Kidwell’s Ridge Access Area, according to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency. Jeremy Gene Keen, 47, of Morristown, and his 14-year-old son were in an aluminum Jon boat around 8:00 a.m. when Keen...
wivk.com
The Knoxville Fire Department is Investigating after a Car Crashes Into a Cumberland Estates Home then Burst Into Flames
Authorities are investigating after a car crashes into a home and burst into flames. It happened yesterday (Thursday) at a home on Kenbrook Lane in the Cumberland Estates Community. Knoxville Police initially responding and found the car partially inside the home then burst into flames. Knoxville Fire Department officials say...
wvlt.tv
Passengers frustrated from incident at BNA
Bill Sharp, manager at Dixie Lee Fireworks in Lenoir City, stresses the importance of firework safety for New Year’s Eve celebrations this year. Helen Akard rode motorcycles in her 20s and had a surprise opportunity to do it once again on her 105th birthday. Gatlinburg preps for NYE celebration.
Man charged with attempted murder of police officers in Bell County
A man has been charged with multiple counts of attempted murder of a police officer following an incident in Bell County.
crossvillenews1st.com
ROCKWOOD MAN ARRESTED AFTER ‘KISSING STOP SIGNS’
One man is at the Roane County jail after being arrested by The Rockwood. Police Department on Tuesday afternoon. Sergeant Jared Hall, he got a call of a man kissing stop signs and acting. peculiar near the intersection of Kingston Avenue and Strang Street. Upon. arrival he noticed a subject...
wfmynews2.com
Tennessee woman celebrates 105 years of life
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A local woman celebrated a milestone birthday ahead of the new year. Helen Acker turned 105 on Dec. 26 and a neighbor threw her a birthday party so she would get the chance to celebrate. She lived in Knoxville her entire life, worked at Regions Bank...
WATE
Hospice facing expensive repairs after pipe burst
Pipes froze and burst at Sacred Ground Hospice House over the holiday weekend leading to flooding and water damage. Pipes froze and burst at Sacred Ground Hospice House over the holiday weekend leading to flooding and water damage. 2022 Year in Review: Crime and Courts. 2022 brought more violence and...
Comments / 2