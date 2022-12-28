Barberton Herald closing after serving community for 100 years

The Barberton Herald newspaper has had a foothold on the community for a decade, but like many newspapers across the nation, this week it has come to an end.

A newspaper carries many meanings. For some, they drink their coffee while reading it. For others, they might make it an afternoon read. No matter what time you read it, it kept you up-to-date on events.

Sharing that news and telling those community stories is what the Barberton Herald has done for 100 years.

“It was Barberton, that wasn't the big networks, it wasn't that it, was that local community and that local feeling of being there for everybody,” said Chris Haught a community member.

“I've been here now for 30 years, and I’ve read the Barberton Herald every week for 30 years. I’m going to miss it,” said Dora Bennett, another community member.

On its website, it said that lack of advertising, COVID-19 and inflation caused it to make the hard decision to close its doors following the trend of many newspapers across the country.

According to the Medill’s local news initiative, between late 2019 and the end of May 2022, more than 360 newspapers closed. Since 2005, the country has lost more than one-fourth of its newspapers and is on track to lose a third by 2025.

Though it’s expected, it doesn’t make the loss any easier for those that read the paper regularly for years. Now they have to look elsewhere for the news updates, many saying it’ll have to be online.

The Barberton Herald publisher Cheryl viewpoint told News 5 that this was the hardest decision she’s ever had to make in her life and thanks everyone that has supported them for so many years.

Barberton Mayor William B. Judge also commented on the paper's closing, writing the following:

“The Barberton Herald has been a staple in the Barberton community for 100 yrs. I have fond memories of the Herald reporting on high school events, community events and city happenings. It’s a sad day that the Herald is closing its doors, and we are losing a piece of our community,”

The last edition of the Barberton Herald will be on Thursday. CLICK HERE for its website.

