Illinois State

Illinois' minimum wage going up again in 2023, new laws to impact how businesses manage employees

By Andrew Hensel
The Center Square
 3 days ago
Sen. Kimberly Lightford urges support for legislation that would eventually increase the state's minimum wage to $15 an hour. Image courtesy of BlueRoomStream

(The Center Square) – Illinois' minimum wage will increase by an additional dollar an hour in 2023, and new laws on the books will impact how the state's businesses manage employees.

In May, Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed a measure to provide employees with at least one day of rest in each workweek and meal or rest breaks during daily work shifts.

Another measure provides 10 days of unpaid leave to employees absent due to a miscarriage, adoption issue or a stillbirth.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed the Family Bereavement Leave Act in June.

"Illinoisans should have time to mourn and heal after an unimaginable loss like a miscarriage or stillbirth," Pritzker said. "There are no words to erase such immense grief, but today, we take action to ensure that our residents are given the support and grace they deserve."

The state also passed the REV Act, which aims to make Illinois a hub for EV and auto battery production. The amendment allows for the issuance of a tax credit to Illinois automakers that retain employees as they transition to EV production.

Mark Denzler of the Illinois Manufacturers Association said the measures could help attract businesses to Illinois.

"I give a lot of credit to the governor and his team for their leadership in talking to companies that are looking at Illinois about what makes Illinois more attractive and what we can do to make Illinois more competitive," Denzler said.

The state's minimum wage also will increase in 2022. It will rise from $12 per hour to $13 per hour. The hike is part of a measure signed in 2019 by Pritzker that would establish annual increases, with the final increase raising the wage to $15 an hour in 2025.

Pritzker said the raise would help workers deal with inflated prices.

"Illinois workers deserve a minimum wage that keeps up with the rising living costs," Pritzker said. "That's why, during my first year as governor, we raised the minimum wage gradually to $15 an hour. Starting January 1, minimum wage workers will get a raise, and businesses will continue receiving tax credits for providing their workforce with a living wage."

Illinois also passed the Worker's Rights Amendment in 2022, which guarantees a public sector worker's right to collective bargaining.

The new laws go into effect statewide on January 1.

The Center Square

Illinoisans to see two gas tax increases in 2023

(The Center Square) – In 2023, Illinois drivers will see higher gasoline taxes, with two gas tax increases scheduled six months apart. The first goes into effect Jan. 1 and will add 3.1 cents to the price of a gallon of gas. That will spike the state's gas tax to more than 42 cents a gallon. Illinois also assesses its state sales tax on top of gas taxes and the normal price of gas, which makes the amount Illinois motorists pay in total taxes at the pump second highest in the nation.
ILLINOIS STATE
Jake Wells

Illinois homeowners and renters can still qualify for stimulus money

fan of money in handPhoto byPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Pexels) If you’re a homeowner or renter in Illinois, here is some good news. You might be eligible to receive thousands of dollars to pay your mortgage or rent. This money is part of the stimulus funds that was put into place during the pandemic. Here is more information about the programs available in Illinois.
ILLINOIS STATE
wmay.com

Illinois Minimum Wage To Increase On New Year’s Day

Some workers could be getting a raise on Sunday. New Year’s Day marks the latest increase in Illinois’s minimum wage, which will climb to $13 an hour. A 2019 law is gradually increasing the state’s minimum wage, up to a peak of $15 an hour in 2025. The minimum wage for tipped workers also goes up on January 1st, to $7.80 an hour.
ILLINOIS STATE
25newsnow.com

Looking ahead: Illinois politics in 2023

SPRINGFIELD (WGEM) - As 2022 comes to an end, you may wonder what state leaders have planned for the new year. Illinois lawmakers have already held several hearings on a proposed assault weapon ban, but you can expect that and much more in 2023. Gas tax increase. A freeze on...
ILLINOIS STATE
Washington Examiner

Illinois has ceded control of its fiscal future to public unions

Much of the media’s coverage of the November midterm elections was dedicated to individual races (and their surprising outcomes) that would determine control of Congress . But another critical result that slipped under the radar was Illinois voters’ landmark decision on Nov. 8 to permanently alter the fiscal future of their state.
ILLINOIS STATE
Jason Morton

Don't Forget To Fill Up Before The First Of Two Tax Raises Hit The Pumps On New Year's Day In Illinois

Why are we getting taxed twice and what exactly are the taxes per gallon?. Six months ago, Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker approved freezing the July 1st, 2022, gas tax hike to help Illinois residents suffering from runaway inflation and gas prices poised to be over five dollars in even downstate areas. As we approach 2023, the 2022 gas tax hike is poised to take effect on January 1st, even though inflation is still high and people are still struggling with the realities of the previous year. Illinois is already the second-highest state for gas taxes, trailing only California, according to the Accounting and Consulting firm Pasquesi Sheppard LLC.
ILLINOIS STATE
WTTW - Chicago PBS

Domestic Violence Protections to Minimum Wage Bump, Here’s the New Illinois Laws Taking Effect Jan. 1

The Illinois legislature was busy in 2022, enacting hundreds of new laws, many of which will take effect on Sunday. The most controversial change has received widespread attention: The portion of the SAFE-T Act that will eliminate cash bail. That provision will go into effect for counties not covered by a court ruling issued Wednesday night that finds the law unconstitutional and will keep in place the current bail system in some 65 counties that are part of a consolidated lawsuit.
ILLINOIS STATE
WCIA

Illinois Supreme Court issues order to stop removal of cash bail statewide

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (NEXSTAR) — The state’s Pretrial Fairness Act will not be going into effect in all 102 Illinois counties Sunday. A Kankakee County judge ruled Wednesday evening the law ending cash bail was unconstitutional. Following much confusion from counties not involved in the lawsuit, the state’s Supreme Court issued a stay order Saturday, meaning […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
CBS Chicago

Recent nursing school graduates get stuck in limbo waiting for licenses in Illinois

NEW LENOX, Ill. (CBS) -- From COVID-19 to the flu and RSV, the health care industry is strained. Combine that with a critical shortage of health care workers – and we've learned it can take some nurses months to get their license here in Illinois.    CBS 2's Sara Machi found some people Thursday who are just stuck in limbo. When you finally land the job you want, it feels like you've passed a final hurdle. That was exactly what recent nursing school graduate Shamelva Diggs thought had happened. But now, Diggs has been in a holding pattern for...
ILLINOIS STATE
The Center Square

The Center Square

