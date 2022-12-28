Illinois' minimum wage going up again in 2023, new laws to impact how businesses manage employees

Sen. Kimberly Lightford urges support for legislation that would eventually increase the state's minimum wage to $15 an hour. Image courtesy of BlueRoomStream

(The Center Square) – Illinois' minimum wage will increase by an additional dollar an hour in 2023, and new laws on the books will impact how the state's businesses manage employees.

In May, Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed a measure to provide employees with at least one day of rest in each workweek and meal or rest breaks during daily work shifts.

Another measure provides 10 days of unpaid leave to employees absent due to a miscarriage, adoption issue or a stillbirth.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed the Family Bereavement Leave Act in June.

"Illinoisans should have time to mourn and heal after an unimaginable loss like a miscarriage or stillbirth," Pritzker said. "There are no words to erase such immense grief, but today, we take action to ensure that our residents are given the support and grace they deserve."

The state also passed the REV Act, which aims to make Illinois a hub for EV and auto battery production. The amendment allows for the issuance of a tax credit to Illinois automakers that retain employees as they transition to EV production.

Mark Denzler of the Illinois Manufacturers Association said the measures could help attract businesses to Illinois.

"I give a lot of credit to the governor and his team for their leadership in talking to companies that are looking at Illinois about what makes Illinois more attractive and what we can do to make Illinois more competitive," Denzler said.

The state's minimum wage also will increase in 2022. It will rise from $12 per hour to $13 per hour. The hike is part of a measure signed in 2019 by Pritzker that would establish annual increases, with the final increase raising the wage to $15 an hour in 2025.

Pritzker said the raise would help workers deal with inflated prices.

"Illinois workers deserve a minimum wage that keeps up with the rising living costs," Pritzker said. "That's why, during my first year as governor, we raised the minimum wage gradually to $15 an hour. Starting January 1, minimum wage workers will get a raise, and businesses will continue receiving tax credits for providing their workforce with a living wage."

Illinois also passed the Worker's Rights Amendment in 2022, which guarantees a public sector worker's right to collective bargaining.

The new laws go into effect statewide on January 1.

