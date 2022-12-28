Read full article on original website
AT S.R.
2d ago
here we go..flood the market with garbage..never buy a sunk boat!
Related
Charlotte County derelict vessels to go up on auction block
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — Hundreds of damaged boats are piling up in a makeshift salvage yard in Charlotte County. They were damaged during Hurricane Ian and are now being auctioned to the public. If you’ve ever thought about sailing your own yacht, you may be able to do it...
WINKNEWS.com
Sandman Books’ roof collapses again
After being deemed safe, the roof that fell on the owner of Sandman Books, giving him a concussion, collapsed again. The owner of the closed bookstore doesn’t want the roof to fall again. Nevertheless, the store must be empty by the start of the new year, or everything inside...
speedonthewater.com
Nor-Tech Reflects On Giving And Gratitude At Year’s End
Headquartered in Fort Myers, Fla., Nor-Tech Hi-Performance Boats celebrated its 30th anniversary in 2021 by launching a new charitable initiative each month. Company principal Trond Schou and his team vowed to continue those efforts in 2022. But they had no idea their best opportunity for that would come in late September with Hurricane Ian, which leveled Fort Myers Beach and left much of Fort Myers, Cape Coral and other Southwest Florida cities with severe damage.
WINKNEWS.com
Last day of debris clean up in Charlotte County
The last day residents can place storm debris for collection is Saturday, Dec. 31. Any storm debris already placed will continue to be collected. Charlotte County says its debris contractor has increased the number of debris collection units deployed and is in the process of adding units in the coming days.
WINKNEWS.com
Lee County resumes tolls on the Sanibel Causeway
Lee County has resumed toll operations on the last of its three toll bridges. The tolls on the Sanibel Causeway were restored on Sunday morning. The county had restored tolls on November 1 to the Cape Coral Bridge and the Midpoint Bridge after the suspension of tolls on all three bridges shortly before Hurricane Ian’s landfall on September 28.
Small Tornado Confirmed as Cause of Damage in North Port, Florida
The aftermath of an unknown tornadoPhoto byMick HauptonUnsplash. Note From The Author-The opinion of the author is her own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following:Herald Tribune and Wikipedia.
Two men caught street racing in East Naples
EAST NAPLES, Fla. — Two drivers were caught street racing on Tamiami Trail East and Peters Avenue in East Naples Thursday night. While a Collier County deputy was patrolling the area, a black Ford pickup and a black Challenger sped passed him. The Ford pickup placed itself on the left side of the Challenger, and both vehicles began accelerating in an attempt to outdistance each other, according to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office.
floridaweekly.com
New ownership at Bonita Springs RV park sparks eviction concerns
Many have called the Gulf Coast Camping Resort in Bonita Springs a seasonal or full-time home for years. But that is rapidly changing. Rents shot up dramatically after a new owner came in and within a day or so of paying the higher rents, the residents were told to get out.
businessobserverfl.com
Multimillion-dollar condos hit the market in Sarasota
The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Sarasota Bay has opened its sales operations as construction is set to begin later this year. The 20-story luxury tower, which will be built in the mixed-use Quay Sarasota development, will have 78 units with prices ranging $3.5 million to $11.5 million. Sales for the property will...
FEMA Mitigation Specialists offering advice for rebuilding
FEMA mitigation specialists will be at the Lee County and Charlotte County Home Depot, helping answer any questions people may have about rebuilding stronger and safer homes that are storm resistant.
santivachronicle.com
Just Sold Properties on Sanibel; None on Captiva This Week
Based on information from the Sanibel & Captiva Islands Association of REALTORS® for the period 12/23/22-12/30/22.
Naples residents never got their luggage for their family Christmas in Hawaii
The Wilson family has been going on family vacations during Christmas for years, but this year with no luggage for the whole trip they missed out on family time and presents
What's Open on Sanibel and Captiva Island
2023: A Happy Renewal Year for Sanibel and Captiva Island. Ribbon Cutting for Sanibel Captiva Island VacationsPhoto bySanibel Captiva Chamber of Commerce. Starting January 2, 2023 the Sanibel Causeway will reopen to the public as the recovery from Hurricane Ian continues across Sanibel and Captiva Island. Many reach out to social media for status updates on their favorite local shops, hotels and restaurants, it’s honest to share that there has been much loss. A handful of businesses moved off-island to reopen in the Fort Myers Bell Tower Shops, while others were lucky enough to be able to restore and reopen on the island.
WINKNEWS.com
Cape Coral Museum of History to remodel after difficult, damaging 2022
The Cape Coral Museum of History is ready to start afresh in 2023 after suffering a catastrophic lightning strike just two weeks before being slammed by Hurricane Ian. The museum lost power to its computers, phones and alarm system when lightning hit the building. Two weeks later, Ian hit, wiping out all end-of-the-year programming. The museum’s director says despite all the setbacks, the museum is pushing through to next year. The staff is working with city officials to ensure that, during the rebuilding process, no one removes anything that showcases how special Cape Coral is.
bestattractions.org
Things to Do in Fort Myers, Florida
The City of Fort Myers is a great place to visit, with plenty of places to visit. From dining out and shopping at the Factory Stores at Edison Ford to playing golf and fishing off the seawall, there are always things to do in Fort Myers. Florida, especially Southwest Florida,...
Tequila thief steals bottle of alcohol by sliding it in his sweatpants
CAPE CORAL, Fla. — A man stole a bottle of tequila from a Cape Coral liquor store by sliding it in his sweatpants and walking out the door. The bottle was stolen around 2:50 p.m. on Thursday from Paradise Spirits and Smoke off Del Prado Boulevard in Cape Coral.
WINKNEWS.com
Tim Aten Knows: 60 restaurants launch in Bonita, Estero, Lee in 2022
At least 60 new dining spots opened for business in 2022 in Lee County, including more than two dozen in Bonita Springs and Estero. Bonita truly was a hot spot this calendar year with the launch of many notable dining destinations in the city. The owners of the nearby Downtown Coffee and Wine Co. upped their game with the introduction of The Bohemian Restaurant, which led the way in the first quarter of 2022 with its March opening in the new Entrada business center on the corner of Old 41 and Bonita Beach roads. Entrada also saw the February openings of the Rabbit Hole Kava Bar and Lee County’s first location of Naples-based Napoli on the Bay Pizza.
WINKNEWS.com
SUV bursts into flames from deadly crash with Punta Gorda man
A Punta Gorda man was involved in a deadly crash on State Road 72 near Turpentine Road Friday afternoon. According to Florida Highway Patrol, an unknown woman, the victim, was driving an SUV east on SR-72 just west of Turpentine Rd. The 51-year-old Punta Gorda man was driving a semi-tractor...
WINKNEWS.com
Damaged by Ian, Sandman Books roof collapses on owner
A bookstore owner was sent to the hospital after the roof collapsed on him in Charlotte County. Heidi Land and her husband own Sandman Books in Punta Gorda, which suffered extensive damage from Hurricane Ian. While Sandman Books was once considered a popular spot to hang out with friends, it...
Authorities investigating deceased man discovered in Punta Gorda
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office revealed they are investigating a deceased male that was found this morning. The man was discovered in the area of Golf Course Blvd., in Punta Gorda. CCSO reports the death does not seem to be suspicious and there is...
