Los Angeles, CA

Drake gets into war of words with LA Clippers after game

By Darryn Albert
Larry Brown Sports
 3 days ago
Jun 26, 2017; New York, NY, USA; Canadian rapper Drake poses for photos on the red carpet before the 2017 NBA Awards at Basketball City at Pier 36. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

The salt was definitely flowing through Drake’s veins this week.

The Toronto Raptors faced off on Tuesday against the LA Clippers. It being a Raptors home game, the “Her Loss” rapper Drake was in his usual courtside seat. Drake is a Raptors superfan and also has an official title with the team as their global ambassador.

The game did not go Toronto’s way however — the Clippers won easily (124-113) in a game in which they led the Raptors by as many as 23 points.

After the game, Drake was seen shaking hands with Clippers players Kawhi Leonard and Norman Powell, two former Raptors who were integral parts of their 2019 title team. The Clippers posted a video of the moment to their Instagram page with the hilarious caption, “Kawhi and Norm with a fan.”

Drake himself then fired back at the Clippers in the comments section, writing, “Win a ring.”

True, Drizzy has a point in that the Clippers have not yet won an NBA championship in over five decades of existence (while the Raptors already have one despite being founded some 25 years after the Clippers). But the Clippers got the victory on Tuesday and have by far the better record than Toronto this season (21-15 vs. 15-19), so they can easily hit back by saying, “Scoreboard.” Drake has also taken plenty of other sports Ls that he can be properly roasted for .

