ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yardbarker

Olympic gold medalist rips NHL's 'distracting' digital boards

By Mike Santa Barbara
Yardbarker
Yardbarker
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05peJl_0jwxJRe500
A general view of the NHL logo. Scott Taetsch-USA TODAY Sports

On Tuesday, Yamaguchi took to Twitter, venting her frustrations with the NHL's new approach to advertising, calling the now constantly moving images on boards "distracting" and a detriment to the sports' growth.

"It's so distracting when the boards are changing and moving during a game. Especially on TV," Yamaguchi Tweeted at the NHL. "It's hard as it is to keep track of the puck, this does not help your sport. At least freeze the boards when play is in the offensive zone."

In October, ahead of the 2022-23 season, the NHL announced it was replacing the old-school advertisement system which once surrounded the rink with digital boards or DEDs. The debut of DEDs later that month was an immediate disaster, drawing outrage from fans, believing they lessen the experience of watching a game.

Earlier this month, at the NHL's annual December meeting, commissioner Gary Bettman told reporters, including Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff, that the league's market research said the digital dasher boards were a "non-issue."

"In fact, many think it looks better than having the numerous logos and ads on dasher boards," Bettman said. "I think it's working extraordinarily well, particularly for the complexity that's involved in doing it."

While the NHL's polling may say differently, it's evident that the new advertisement style impacts how fans take in a hockey game from the comfort of their homes. As the clear number four among the major sports in North America, the NHL needs to be cautious with its new fancy technology as it cannot afford to alienate its existing fanbase while possibly pushing new fans away.

Read this on the web

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Is It Time for Maple Leafs Fans To Cheer for the Red Wings?

Since starting the season off with a pedestrian 4-4-2 record, the Toronto Maple Leafs have since posted a record of 18-3-4. That’s the second-best record in the NHL since the first of November. Unfortunately for the Maple Leafs, the team with the best record in that time period is the Boston Bruins, who have gone 20-3-3.
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

Watch: Alex Ovechkin scores goal No. 801, tying Gordon Howe for the second-most goals in NHL history

Only one player in the history of the NHL has scored more goals than Washington Capitals' future Hall of Famer, Alex Ovechkin. On Friday night against the Winnipeg Jets, Ovechkin tallied goal No. 801, tying the great Gordie Howe for second on the all-time list. At 18:22 into the first period, Ovechkin took a drop pass from Dylan Strome a stride inside the blue-line before firing a wrister by Jets' goaltender David Rittich.
WASHINGTON, DC
Yardbarker

Kevin Durant Says Michael Jordan Is The GOAT, While LeBron James Is The Most Accomplished Player In NBA History

The NBA is the biggest basketball league in the world. It has a long history of phenomenal athletes earning fame by flaunting their skills and obviously leading their respective franchises to NBA Championships. Over the course of the league's history, many great players have walked on the hardwood, but when it comes to the GOAT debate, it usually comes down to two players.
Yardbarker

Nadal's son and wife present at his practice in Sydney for the United Cup

Rafael Nadal travelled with his family to Australia this year and that's not so much different from last year but there are three of them now. While his wife was in Australia the previous year, but they are now joined by their young kid. He was practicing in Sydney in preparation for his United Cup debut, and both of them were there. Since the birth of their child, his wife and son haven't been seen around much, but now, we've caught sight of both.
Yardbarker

Georgia HC Kirby Smart was brutally honest about team's performance in comeback win against Ohio State

The No. 1 ranked Georgia Bulldogs escaped the College Football Playoffs semifinal on Saturday night with a last-minute touchdown to advance past No. 4 Ohio State, 42-41. After overcoming a 14-point first-half deficit and eventually overtaking the Buckeyes late in the fourth, Georgia head coach, Kirby Smart gave his brutally honest opinion on his team's performance.
COLUMBUS, OH
Yardbarker

Yankees face serious competition for blockbuster trade involving Bryan Reynolds

If the New York Yankees want to go with a blockbuster acquisition to fill their vacant left-field spot, they should look no further than Bryan Reynolds of the Pittsburgh Pirates. Reynolds requested a trade several weeks ago, but the Pirates have been cautious to deal him — they could end up acquiring a massive hall of prospects in exchange.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

J.J. Watt becomes latest star to comment on NFL's random drug tests

Watt had one of his best games of the season during the Cardinals' 24-15 loss to the Denver Broncos on Sunday, finishing with season highs in solo tackles (four), tackles for loss (three), quarterback hits (three), and sacks (3.0) while recording his first forced fumble of the campaign as well. Watt played a season-high 84% of the defensive snaps and it was perhaps his best performance statistically since he joined Arizona ahead of the 2021 season.
ARIZONA STATE
Yardbarker

Former NFL star believes Cowboys are being held back by this player

The Cowboys have a strong defense and running game, but former NFL running back Eddie George believes QB Dak Prescott is the team's weakness. After Dallas' 27-13 win Thursday night over shorthanded Tennessee, the ex-Titans star weighed in on the veteran quarterback. "As far as the quarterback play ... that's...
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

Kirby Smart ripped Stetson Bennett in interview after comeback win

Stetson Bennett helped lead Georgia to a comeback win over Ohio State in the College Football Playoff semifinal game on Saturday night at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl in Atlanta, but you wouldn’t know it based on Kirby Smart’s postgame interview. Smart was interviewed by ESPN’s Laura Rutledge after...
COLUMBUS, OH
Yardbarker

Eagles QB Gardner Minshew gives Mike Leach eulogy

Minshew played two seasons at East Carolina before transferring to Mike Leach's Washington State program for his senior campaign in 2018. Minshew led the NCAA in pass attempts (662) and pass completions (468) that year and paced the Pac-12 in completion percentage (70.2), passing yards (4,779) and passing touchdowns (38) as well.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Derek Carr sends clear message after Raiders benching

The social media scrub move is a classic way for a player to signal discontent with his team. For Carr, the motivation is obvious: He is essentially being pushed out of Las Vegas whether he likes it or not. The Raiders made that pretty clear by sitting him for the final two games.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Yardbarker

Yankees took a big risk in the bullpen with $12M signing

The New York Yankees have arguably one of the best bullpens in baseball, but they haven’t done much to improve the unit further despite losing several big names this off-season. Aroldis Chapman, Zack Britton, and Miguel Castro have all walked in free agency, but considering they won’t have Scott...
BRONX, NY
Yardbarker

Yardbarker

46K+
Followers
40K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

Sports news and rumors.

 https://www.yardbarker.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy