Fort Worth, TX

No. 3 TCU upsets No. 2 Michigan 51-45 in wild CFP semifinal

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — TCU's wild ride has one more stop. The Horned Frogs are headed to Sofi Stadium in Inglewood, California, about 10 miles from Hollywood, just about the perfect place to end a storybook season for the most improbable College Football Playoff team.
Miles, No. 18 TCU rally for 67-61 victory over Texas Tech

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — A couple of quick traps to start the second half, a couple of turnovers, and No. 18 TCU's rally was in the works. Mike Miles Jr. scored 23 points, and the Horned Frogs erased an 11-point halftime deficit against Texas Tech for a 67-61 victory in the Big 12 opener for both teams Saturday.
Here is the latest Big 12 Conference sports news from The Associated Press

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Max Duggan accounted for four touchdowns, TCU returned two interceptions for scores and the third-ranked Horned Frogs withstood a frenetic second-half surge by No. 2 Michigan to win the Fiesta Bowl 51-45 and advance to the College Football Playoff national championship. TCU, the most unlikely team to ever reach the four-team playoff in its nine-year history, has one more game to play in its improbable season and it will come against No. 1 Georgia, a 42-41 semifinal winner over No. 4 Ohio State, on Jan. 9 for the national championship at Sofi Stadium in Inglewood, California. The Horned Frogs will try to win the program’s first national championship since 1938.
