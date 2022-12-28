Read full article on original website
Kaylee Goncalves’ family see ‘connections’ to Bryan Kohberger after arrest
The family of one of the four slain University Idaho have said they are seeing connections between their daughter and the suspect arrested in her murder. Washington State University criminology student Bryan Christopher Kohberger, 28, was arrested by FBI agents and officers of the Pennsylvania State Police near the Pocono Mountains early Friday morning, according to documents obtained by The Independent.He is being held for extradition on four first-degree murder complaints issued by the Moscow Police Department. Mr Kohberger’s arrest is the first significant breakthrough in the murders of Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin on 13...
Three men arrested after young woman killed in Christmas Day crash
Three men have been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving after a woman died at the scene of a car collision on Christmas Day.Maria Carolina Do Nascimento Migel, 22, died after the car she was travelling in was involved in a crash along Hendon Way, Edgware, north London, just before 4am on Christmas Day.The collision happened after officers on patrol indicated for a car to stop, only for the vehicle to drive off unpursued.A short time later police were informed the same car had been involved in a collision with another.The occupants of the car that did...
Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger allegedly asked police if anyone else had been arrested
A suspect arrested for murders of four University of Idaho students allegedly asked police if anyone else had been taken into custody.Bryan Christopher Kohberger, 28, was arrested at 3am on Friday morning near the Pocono Mountains in Pennsylvania by an FBI SWAT team and police, a criminal complaint obtained by The Independent showed. After being booked into Monroe County Jail, the Washington State University criminology student allegedly asked police whether anyone else had been arrested, NewsNation correspondent Brian Entin reported. Mr Entin said officers noticed the suspect’s “quiet, blank stare.”The 28-year-old was charged with four counts of murder in...
Mass shooting at Alabama New Year’s Eve celebration leaves one dead, 9 others injured
An Alabama New Year’s Eve celebration was marred by a mass shooting that left at least one person dead and nine others injured. Shots rang out around 11:14 p.m. on Dauphin Street in Mobile as thousands of people were gathered for the nearby MoonPie Over Mobile festivities, according to WALA-TV. “It was terrifying,” reveler Carly Bragg told the Fox affiliate. “It sounded like super close fireworks. The timing of it was wild. We walked right past the area, and then it happened.” A clip of the aftermath circulating on Twitter appeared to show at least two victims of the massacre lying on the sidewalk. Mobile Police Cpl. Ryan Blakely told Al.com that no arrests had been made and neither the name of the deceased victim nor the conditions of the survivors were immediately available. A motive had not been established for the heinous crime, Blakely added. Even as revelers reportedly sought cover and poured into local establishments for safety amid the terror, a giant MoonPie descended from one of the city’s tallest buildings at midnight to bring in the new year as scheduled.
