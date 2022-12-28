Read full article on original website
Cates, Flyers snap Kings' unbeaten streak with 4-2 win
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Philadelphia Flyers are starting to find success through two unconventional means — short-handed goals and rookie goaltending. Noah Cates scored a go-ahead, short-handed goal in the third period and Samuel Ersson made 27 saves to win for the second time in three starts as the Flyers snapped the Los Angeles Kings seven-game point streak with a 4-2 victory Saturday afternoon.
Alex Ovechkin has hat trick, Capitals rout Canadiens 9-2
WASHINGTON (AP) — Alex Ovechkin scored almost at will against the Montreal Canadiens and moved a few steps closer to Wayne Gretzky's NHL goal record. Ovechkin recorded his 30th career hat trick to speed up his pursuit of Gretkzy's mark, Charlie Lindgren made 31 saves against his first NHL team and the Washington Capitals skated circles around Montreal on the way to a 9-2 rout Saturday.
Olfosson's 1st NHL goal powers Stars to 5-2 win over Sharks
DALLAS (AP) — Fredrik Olofsson’s first NHL goal was the eventual winner, and the Dallas Stars beat the San Jose Sharks 5-2 on Saturday night. Joe Pavelski had a goal and two assists, and Jason Robertson had a goal and an assist for the Stars, who ran their winning streak to a season-best four games. Jake Oettinger, who made 28 saves, recorded all four wins. Roope Hintz had a short-handed goal with 4:42 to play, and Esa Lindell scored into an empty net with 1:13 left.
J.T. MILLER SAYS INCIDENT WITH TEAMMATE IS NO ONE'S BUSINESS, DOESN'T CARE WHAT ANYONE THINKS
Unless you're a teammate of J.T. Miller's, he's made it very clear he doesn't care what you think about an incident he had with one of his teammates. During a game between the Vancouver Canucks and Winnipeg Jets on Thursday, Miller started screaming at his goaltender Collin Delia, who was taking his time getting out of the net for the extra attacker in the final minute with the Jets leading 3-2.
Herro's 3 as time expires gives Heat 126-123 win over Jazz
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Tyler Herro made a 3-pointer as time expired to give the Miami Heat a 126-123 victory over the Utah Jazz on Saturday night. Bam Adebayo had 32 points and eight rebounds for the Heat, while Herro finished with 29 points, nine rebounds and six assists. Victor Oladipo chipped in 23 points off the bench and Max Strus had 13, including a first-half, buzzer-beating basket.
