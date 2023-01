ST. MARTINVILLE—Beginning on January 2, 2023, the St. Martin Parish Government will be repairing the Bayou Mercier Bridge located near Red’s Levee Bar in the Catahoula community.

According to parish officials, the bridge will be closed beginning at 7:00 a.m. on January 2, 2023. The bridge will be closed until the repairs are complete.

The repairs are anticipated to be completed, and the bridge re-opened to traffic, in 4 to 6 weeks.