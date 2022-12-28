Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
counton2.com
Charleston County inmate dies at hospital days after suffering medical emergency, CCSO says
Charleston County inmate dies at hospital days after suffering medical emergency, CCSO says. Charleston County inmate dies at hospital days after …. Charleston County inmate dies at hospital days after suffering medical emergency, CCSO says. College football fans talk USC, Clemson bowl games …. MPPD set up checkpoints to deter...
3 arrested, firearms recovered following pursuit on James Island
JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – A vehicle pursuit on James Island Saturday afternoon led to three arrests and the recovery of several weapons. According to Charleston County Sheriff’s Office, deputies attempted to stop a pickup truck for traffic violations near Camp Road and Mount Vernon Drive around 1 p.m. The vehicle fled, leading deputies on […]
live5news.com
3 detained, firearms seized after chase on James Island ends in crash
JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office detained three people after a chase involving a pickup truck ended on Johns Island Saturday afternoon. Deputies attempted to stop the truck near Camp Road and Mount Vernon Drive at approximately 1 p.m. for traffic violations, sheriff’s spokesman Andrew Knapp said.
live5news.com
Charleston Co. coroner IDs inmate who died after hospitalization
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County coroner has identified the Charleston man who died a week after being found unresponsive in the Al Cannon Detention Center. DeAngelo Brown, 28, died at MUSC on Thursday at 1:30 p.m., Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal said. Brown appeared to be breathing...
live5news.com
Man wounded in stabbing at James Island bar
JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County detectives are investigating a stabbing that sent one man to the hospital early Wednesday morning. Deputies responded at approximately 2:20 a.m. Wednesday to the The Hideout Bar & Grill on Folly Road, where they found a victim who was bleeding from the neck, sheriff’s spokesman Andrew Knapp said.
live5news.com
Shooting sends man to hospital in Georgetown, police say
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCSC) - Police are trying to determine the identity of a gunman who sent a man to a hospital in a Friday shooting in Georgetown. Police responded to Georgetown Memorial Hospital where a man with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound had arrived, Maj. Nelson Brown said. The victim was...
Pedestrian hit and killed by vehicle in Burton
BURTON, S.C. (WSAV) — A vehicle struck and killed a pedestrian in the 3100 block of Trask Parkway shortly after 6:00 a.m. on December 31. Several agencies responded to the crash including the Burton Fire District, Beaufort County EMS, the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Department and the South Carolina Highway Patrol. According to police, the victim […]
WJCL
UPDATE: Suspect in custody following SWAT standoff in Bluffton
BLUFFTON, S.C. — Video above: Murdaugh mystery: Prosecutors discuss desire to use alleged financial crimes in upcoming murder trial. BCSO says the standoff has ended with the suspect, Jonathon Paz, 18, in custody. Paz was wanted for the burglary of a Bluffton residence that occurred in September. Original report:
live5news.com
Multiple agencies involved in chase from Goose Creek to North Charleston
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Several Lowcountry law enforcement agencies were involved in a reported pursuit that stretched between Goose Creek and North Charleston Thursday night. The slow-speed chase was reported on Rivers Avenue around 9:30 p.m. Charleston County and Berkeley County deputies confirmed they were assisting Goose Creek Police...
live5news.com
Police investigating downtown Charleston robbery
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department is investigating a Wednesday night robbery. Authorities say a person allegedly entered Knight’s Grocery on Hanover Street just after 11 p.m. Wednesday, pointed a gun at the clerk and left with an unknown amount of cash. No one was injured during...
dillonheraldonline.com
Suspect Identified In Missing Emergency Vehicle Case
On November 28, 2022, units with the Latta Police Department responded to the Latta Rescue Squad building in reference to an emergency vehicle having been stolen during the early morning hours. Video surveillance of the suspect was obtained, and the vehicle was listed as stolen, as well as notifications via...
Police investigating deadly shooting at North Charleston motel
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Police are investigating a deadly early morning shooting at a motel in North Charleston. Officers with the North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) responded to the Stayover Lodge off McMillian Avenue shortly after 1:00 a.m. Wednesday for a victim suffering from a gunshot wound. According to a report, an employee at […]
Port Royal police seek driver in shooting investigation
PORT ROYAL, S.C. (WSAV) – Police are looking for a driver accused of shooting at another vehicle on Thursday in Port Royal. A 29-year-old man from Ridgeland was injured in the incident. According to the Port Royal Police Department, the victim was traveling on Ribaut Road between Pinckney Boulevard and Midtown Drive when he and […]
counton2.com
Adults, children displaced following North Charleston duplex fire
Adults, children displaced following North Charleston …. Business is booming at firework stands across the tri-county as people prepare to celebrate the new year. CPD, local businesses working to bring in the new …. Charleston International still experiencing flight …. CPD, local businesses working to bring in the new …
live5news.com
K9 deployed after man attempts to run from traffic stop, crash
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A man is facing charges after running from police before crashing into a power pole, fleeing on foot and being apprehended by a police K9 unit. Quantez Tyre Guest was charged with failure to stop for blue lights, unlawful carrying of a weapon and resisting arrest, jail records show.
live5news.com
First responders called to pickup v. building crash in Summerville
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Officials are looking into what led up to a vehicle v. building crash Thursday night. Officers with the Summerville Police Department and crews with the Summerville Fire Department were called to the crash just before 6:30 p.m. A Live 5 News reporter is on scene. Where...
counton2.com
Breaking News: Vehicle crashes into Summerville apartment complex (10:00 p.m. Show)
Breaking News: Vehicle crashes into Summerville apartment …. College football fans talk USC, Clemson bowl games …. MPPD set up checkpoints to deter impaired driving …. Folly Beach brings in 2023 with annual ‘Flip Flop …. There’s the iconic ball drop in New York City on New Year’s Eve,...
Report: Man was driving recklessly before crashing into Summerville apartment building
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – A man is facing charges after police said he crashed into a building at a Summerville apartment complex on Thursday night. Officers with the Summerville Police Department arrived to find a Chevy truck halfway into a building at the Canebreak Apartments off Central Avenue around 6:00 p.m. A report from the […]
Coroner identifies victim of Christmas Eve crash in Berkeley County
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD)- The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office has identified the man who was killed in a single-vehicle crash on Christmas Eve. The victim was identified as 31-year-old Justin Johnson of Saint Stephen, S.C. Johnson was driving north on Highway 41 near Jeanette Way when he veered off the right side of the road, […]
live5news.com
Law enforcement, King Street businesses prepare for busy weekend
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - With bigger crowds expected because New Year’s Eve falls on a weekend, both law enforcement and business owners on King Street, where many will turn to celebrate, have a responsibility to uphold. “We have an increased presence on foot, on the roadways,” Charleston Police Traffic...
