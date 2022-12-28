ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Charleston, SC

live5news.com

3 detained, firearms seized after chase on James Island ends in crash

JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office detained three people after a chase involving a pickup truck ended on Johns Island Saturday afternoon. Deputies attempted to stop the truck near Camp Road and Mount Vernon Drive at approximately 1 p.m. for traffic violations, sheriff’s spokesman Andrew Knapp said.
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Man wounded in stabbing at James Island bar

JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County detectives are investigating a stabbing that sent one man to the hospital early Wednesday morning. Deputies responded at approximately 2:20 a.m. Wednesday to the The Hideout Bar & Grill on Folly Road, where they found a victim who was bleeding from the neck, sheriff’s spokesman Andrew Knapp said.
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Shooting sends man to hospital in Georgetown, police say

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCSC) - Police are trying to determine the identity of a gunman who sent a man to a hospital in a Friday shooting in Georgetown. Police responded to Georgetown Memorial Hospital where a man with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound had arrived, Maj. Nelson Brown said. The victim was...
GEORGETOWN, SC
WSAV News 3

Pedestrian hit and killed by vehicle in Burton

BURTON, S.C. (WSAV) — A vehicle struck and killed a pedestrian in the 3100 block of Trask Parkway shortly after 6:00 a.m. on December 31. Several agencies responded to the crash including the Burton Fire District, Beaufort County EMS, the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Department and the South Carolina Highway Patrol. According to police, the victim […]
BURTON, SC
WJCL

UPDATE: Suspect in custody following SWAT standoff in Bluffton

BLUFFTON, S.C. — Video above: Murdaugh mystery: Prosecutors discuss desire to use alleged financial crimes in upcoming murder trial. BCSO says the standoff has ended with the suspect, Jonathon Paz, 18, in custody. Paz was wanted for the burglary of a Bluffton residence that occurred in September. Original report:
BLUFFTON, SC
live5news.com

Multiple agencies involved in chase from Goose Creek to North Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Several Lowcountry law enforcement agencies were involved in a reported pursuit that stretched between Goose Creek and North Charleston Thursday night. The slow-speed chase was reported on Rivers Avenue around 9:30 p.m. Charleston County and Berkeley County deputies confirmed they were assisting Goose Creek Police...
GOOSE CREEK, SC
live5news.com

Police investigating downtown Charleston robbery

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department is investigating a Wednesday night robbery. Authorities say a person allegedly entered Knight’s Grocery on Hanover Street just after 11 p.m. Wednesday, pointed a gun at the clerk and left with an unknown amount of cash. No one was injured during...
CHARLESTON, SC
dillonheraldonline.com

Suspect Identified In Missing Emergency Vehicle Case

On November 28, 2022, units with the Latta Police Department responded to the Latta Rescue Squad building in reference to an emergency vehicle having been stolen during the early morning hours. Video surveillance of the suspect was obtained, and the vehicle was listed as stolen, as well as notifications via...
LATTA, SC
WSAV News 3

Port Royal police seek driver in shooting investigation

PORT ROYAL, S.C. (WSAV) – Police are looking for a driver accused of shooting at another vehicle on Thursday in Port Royal. A 29-year-old man from Ridgeland was injured in the incident. According to the Port Royal Police Department, the victim was traveling on Ribaut Road between Pinckney Boulevard and Midtown Drive when he and […]
PORT ROYAL, SC
counton2.com

Adults, children displaced following North Charleston duplex fire

Adults, children displaced following North Charleston …. Business is booming at firework stands across the tri-county as people prepare to celebrate the new year. CPD, local businesses working to bring in the new …. Charleston International still experiencing flight …. CPD, local businesses working to bring in the new …
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

K9 deployed after man attempts to run from traffic stop, crash

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A man is facing charges after running from police before crashing into a power pole, fleeing on foot and being apprehended by a police K9 unit. Quantez Tyre Guest was charged with failure to stop for blue lights, unlawful carrying of a weapon and resisting arrest, jail records show.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

First responders called to pickup v. building crash in Summerville

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Officials are looking into what led up to a vehicle v. building crash Thursday night. Officers with the Summerville Police Department and crews with the Summerville Fire Department were called to the crash just before 6:30 p.m. A Live 5 News reporter is on scene. Where...
SUMMERVILLE, SC
live5news.com

Law enforcement, King Street businesses prepare for busy weekend

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - With bigger crowds expected because New Year’s Eve falls on a weekend, both law enforcement and business owners on King Street, where many will turn to celebrate, have a responsibility to uphold. “We have an increased presence on foot, on the roadways,” Charleston Police Traffic...
CHARLESTON, SC

