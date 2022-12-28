ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

J H
2d ago

This isn't news, it's some immature child ridiculing other that believ differently from her. When was journalism ethic replaced with seething immature hatred and infomationless disjuncted ranting.

Jason Grube
3d ago

I love liberal propaganda pretending to be news stories. Almost as much as I love the few liberal cultists that believe this crap

William Jack
3d ago

No it’s just equal opposite distain for the sorry administration currently in place

a-z-animals.com

Best Skiing In Wisconsin: Guide For Best Resorts and Dates for Prime Snow Conditions

Best Skiing In Wisconsin: Guide For Best Resorts and Dates for Prime Snow Conditions. If you’re looking for a top ski resort, Wisconsin has you covered. In fact, Wisconsin is home to nearly 20 ski resorts, so there is quite a bit to choose from. While all of them are fairly rated, in this article we are going to take a closer look at the top three ski resorts in Wisconsin, so you can be assured that your next ski vacation will be a great one!
WISCONSIN STATE
NBC Chicago

Wisconsin Judge: People Can Sell Candy, Cakes, Cookies Without License

A Dane County judge has ruled that people can sell a wide range of homemade food without a commercial license or kitchen. Judge Rhonda Lanford issued the decision earlier this week, the Wisconsin State Journal reported Saturday. The ruling expands the types of food that can be made and sold from home to items like candy, cocoa bombs, fried doughnuts and roasted coffee beans.
WISCONSIN STATE
empowerwisconsin.org

10 most woke moments of 2022

MADISON — In a surprise to absolutely no one paying any attention, Wisconsin made the cut for 2022’s ranking of the Top 10 Most Woke States. While this ranking took into consideration only six criteria for wokeness, we are confident that any expansion of those criteria would only result in Wisconsin rising in the rankings.
WISCONSIN STATE
wearegreenbay.com

Beef hearts that may have been adulterated being recalled at a Wisconsin meat shop

FRANKSVILLE, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) has received notification of a voluntary Class I recall. According to DATCP, Hansen Meat Service in Franksville is issuing the Class I recall for smoked beef heart pieces sold at its retail store. This includes products purchased on or before December 27, 2022.
WISCONSIN STATE
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Wisconsin ‘committee’ wagers on elections over fish, beer

A group of former politicians and political experts in western Wisconsin are putting their money where their mouth is when it comes to elections. Wisconsin Public Radio reports the group, which touts itself as the Select Committee on Election Predictions, has been meeting for nearly 50 years in the La Crosse area to bet on state and national elections. The group includes former La Crosse mayor and state Rep. John Medinger, former state Senate President Brian Rude and University of Wisconsin–La Crosse emeritus political science professor Joe Heim. Walter Baltz of West Salem is the last living founder of the committee.
LA CROSSE, WI
wortfm.org

44 Years as Secretary of State with Doug La Follette

Last month, Doug La Follette narrowly won his bid for an unprecedented 12th term as Wisconsin’s Secretary of State. That makes him the longest serving, non-federal, elected official in the US. He was first elected to the position in 1974 and was reelected in 1982. He has held the position ever since.
WISCONSIN STATE
NBC News

Reporter's notebook: The key county for Wisconsin Democrats

NBC News reporters tracked seven bellwether counties as part of the "County to County" project for the 2022 midterm elections. Here's some of what they learned. Home to the University of Wisconsin and Wisconsin’s state capital of Madison, Dane County provided a clear measure of Democratic enthusiasm in the battleground state that helped propel President Joe Biden to the White House in 2020.
WISCONSIN STATE
wearegreenbay.com

Eight counties in northeast Wisconsin experiencing medium COVID-19 community levels

(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) has reported 1,722,593 positive coronavirus test results in the state and 13,911 COVID-19 deaths. Unable to view the tables below? Click here. Today’s TotalDec. 23 Total. Total Positive Cases1,722,593N/A. Fully Vaccinated3,606,830 (61.8%)N/A. Updated Booster1,046,979 (18.0%)N/A. COVID-19 Deaths13,911N/A. Ever Hospitalized69,493N/A.
WISCONSIN STATE
Door County Pulse

DNR Asks Public to Report Mudpuppy Sightings

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is asking the public to report any sightings of mudpuppies while fishing this winter. Mudpuppies – Wisconsin’s only fully aquatic salamander – can be found in streams, rivers, ponds and lakes year-round, but because of their elusive behavior, surveying can be difficult and labor intensive.
WISCONSIN STATE
CBS 58

Wisconsin roads ranked 5th worst in US

WISCONSIN (CBS 58) -- Wisconsin has the fifth worst roads in the entire country, according to a recent study on The Best and Worst Roads in the U.S. from ConsumerAffairs. The study was determined by analyzing data from the U.S. Federal Highway Administration and other government agencies, as well as surveying residents throughout the nation.
WISCONSIN STATE
milwaukeecourieronline.com

Holy Cathedral Hosts Wisconsin Inaugural Interfaith Service for Governor Evers and Lt. Governor-elect Rodriguez

Governor Tony Evers and Lt. Governor-elect Sara Rodriguez joined faith leaders from across the community on Thursday, Dec. 29 for an Inaugural Interfaith Service. The 2023 Wisconsin Inaugural Interfaith Service included leaders from different faith traditions helping to remind everyone that we are all members of one human family and we share a common mission in creating a more inclusive Wisconsin.
WISCONSIN STATE

