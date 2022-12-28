He Longview Municipal Court’s Warrant Amnesty Program will be available from Jan. 1 through April 30, 2023, offering those with outstanding warrants an opportunity to resolve cases and save on their court fines. During the amnesty program, all warrant fees will be removed when someone voluntarily contacts the court to pay at least half the total amount due and start a payment plan for the remaining balance. An additional 20% will be removed from the fine amount for those who pay their balance in full. The discount only applies to the fine amount and does not include court costs.

LONGVIEW, TX