Long-time director of The Coterie Theater in Kansas City found dead over weekend

Jeff Church, the former long-time director of The Coterie Theater , died over the weekend, the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department confirmed Tuesday.

According to a KCPD incident report, officers responded to the 400 block of W. 63rd Street on reports of a dead body.

When they arrived, officers contacted the caller who located Church. Emergency medical services later declared Church dead. His cause of death is still under investigation, according to KCPD.

Church was placed on administrative leave by the theater on Friday after it received reports of "troubling allegations" against him last week.

Though The Coterie didn't specify the allegations, it did say an outside investigator had been hired to review the matter.

Church — who joined the theater as its director in 1990, according to his now-removed biography — later resigned on Saturday, the same day he was later found dead at his home.

The theater released a statement Wednesday on its Facebook page.

