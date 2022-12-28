ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Long-time director of The Coterie Theater in Kansas City found dead over weekend

By David Medina
KSHB 41 Action News
KSHB 41 Action News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JTbtt_0jwxIeHH00

Jeff Church, the former long-time director of The Coterie Theater , died over the weekend, the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department confirmed Tuesday.

According to a KCPD incident report, officers responded to the 400 block of W. 63rd Street on reports of a dead body.

When they arrived, officers contacted the caller who located Church. Emergency medical services later declared Church dead. His cause of death is still under investigation, according to KCPD.

Church was placed on administrative leave by the theater on Friday after it received reports of "troubling allegations" against him last week.

Though The Coterie didn't specify the allegations, it did say an outside investigator had been hired to review the matter.

Church — who joined the theater as its director in 1990, according to his now-removed biography — later resigned on Saturday, the same day he was later found dead at his home.

The theater released a statement Wednesday on its Facebook page.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
northeastnews.net

Police, families urge no celebratory gunfire

Ahead of New Years Eve, Kansas City Police Department invited the mother of a child killed by celebratory gunfire to share her story. “Today I just want to talk a little bit about celebratory gunfire and the dangers of it, and how important it is for us not to celebrate the incoming new year with celebratory gunfire,” Police Chief Stacey Graves said. “Simple message, what goes up must come down… Those bullets come down, they can hurt people, property, even pets. And we just urge everyone that that’s not a safe way to celebrate.”
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Kansas City police investigate homicide on E. 17th Street

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Police in Kansas City are investigating a deadly shooting. The shooting happened around 8:16 p.m. on Friday evening in the area of Cambridge and Winchester Avenue. At 10:03 p.m., police said they had one subject of interest detained and detectives were going to talk to...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

No injuries following disturbance at Winnwood Skate Center

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) -- No one was injured following a large fight outside of the Winnwood Skate Center in Kansas City. Kansas City police, Clay County Sheriff’s deputies and the Missouri Highway Patrol cleared the large fight, which was reported at around 10 p.m. on Saturday evening. A...
KANSAS CITY, MO
FOX4 News Kansas City

Kansas woman charged with death of child

JOHNSON COUNTY, Kan. — A Johnson County woman faces an involuntary manslaughter charge in the November 2021 death of a child less than six-years-old. Sarah Schweiger, 32, is charged with involuntary manslaughter, two counts first felony possession of fentanyl and methamphetamine, endangering a child under 18, and possession of drug paraphernalia. According to the Johnson County […]
JOHNSON COUNTY, KS
KICK AM 1530

Legend of Bone Hill, Missouri and the Ghost Looking for its Gold

Of all the legends in Missouri, few are older than the one that tells the story of Bone Hill, Missouri and the ghost that is still searching for its lost gold. For starters, the Bone Hill Cemetery is a real place in Missouri. It's now known as the Ebenezer Church Cemetery and it's located at 37704 E Bone Hill Road in Sibley, Missouri. It's a lonely place that's just east of the metro area of Kansas City.
SIBLEY, MO
KCTV 5

Dash cam captures video connected to KCK police shooting Friday

'This is what we're going to miss': Kansas City mother speaks about loss of daughter. Cameta Glin left behind two daughters and a host of loved ones when she was shot and killed while driving on the interstate. Man drives away in police car, killed following officer gunfire: KCKPD. Updated:...
KANSAS CITY, KS
KSHB 41 Action News

KSHB 41 Action News

Kansas City, MO
40K+
Followers
12K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Kansas City, Missouri news and weather from KSHB 41 Action News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.kshb.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy