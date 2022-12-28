ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Congressman Jamie Raskin diagnosed with lymphoma, expects to continue working

By WMAR Staff
WCPO 9 Cincinnati
WCPO 9 Cincinnati
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=377MkB_0jwxIQrz00

In a statement addressed to the people of Maryland's 8th District , Congressman Jamie Raskin announced that he has been diagnosed with Diffuse Large B Cell Lymphoma.

It is a serious, but curable form of cancer, and considered by the Lymphoma Research Foundation to be an aggressive form of Non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL).

The congressman said he expects to start chemo-immunotherapy at MedStar Georgetown University Hospital in Washington, D.C.

In the statement, Raskin said he expects to be able to work through this period as a lawmaker.

His full statement can be found below:

“After several days of tests, I have been diagnosed with Diffuse Large B Cell Lymphoma, which is a serious but curable form of cancer. I am about to embark on a course of chemo-immunotherapy on an outpatient basis at Med Star Georgetown University Hospital and Lombardi Comprehensive Cancer Center. Prognosis for most people in my situation is excellent after four months of treatment.

“I expect to be able to work through this period but have been cautioned by my doctors to reduce unnecessary exposure to avoid COVID-19, the flu and other viruses. In addition to destroying cancer cells, chemotherapy impairs natural antibodies and undermines the body’s immune system. I am advised that it also causes hair loss and weight gain (although I am still holding out hope for the kind that causes hair gain and weight loss).

“With the benefit of early detection and fine doctors, the help of my extraordinary staff, the love of Sarah and our daughters and sons-in-law (actual and to-be) and family and friends, and the support of my beloved constituents and my colleagues in the House, I plan to get through this and, in the meantime, to keep making progress every day in Congress for American democracy.

“My love and solidarity go out to other families managing cancer or any other health condition in this holiday season—and all the doctors, nurses and medical personnel who provide us comfort and hope.”

This story was originally published by WMAR in Baltimore, Maryland.

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

Greene, Raskin set aside differences in Twitter exchange following Raskin’s cancer diagnosis

Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) and Jamie Raskin (D-Md.) had an uncharacteristically warm Twitter exchange on Thursday following the announcement of Raskin’s cancer diagnosis a day earlier. Sharing a Fox News headline on Raskin’s diagnosis, Green sent well wishes to her Democratic colleague. “We disagree often, but I’ll be praying for Jamie Raskin,” she wrote…
WASHINGTON STATE
Andrei Tapalaga

Massive Breakthrough As Cancer Disappears for All Patients During Drug Trial

Every Single Patient in This Small Experimental Drug Trial Saw Their Cancer DisappearPhoto byImage by PublicDomainPictures from Pixabay. A tiny pharmacological study carried out in the US discovered that every patient treated in the experiment successfully entered remission from their illness, representing what looks to be a very hopeful advancement for the treatment of rectal cancer.
TODAY.com

Woman, 21, had severe abdominal pain for years. Doctors dismissed it. It was ovarian cancer

Sharp abdominal pain struck Jessie Sanders' body. For almost two weeks in November 2021, she couldn't eat, work out or move. All she did was lie in bed. Then, the day after Thanksgiving 2021, Sanders, 21, finally drove herself to the emergency room. She was fed up with the pain. Her weight had dropped a lot. What frustrated her most was that she couldn't eat her Thanksgiving dinner.
WebMD

Outbreak of Potentially Deadly Bacteria Reported in Four States

Dec. 15, 2022 – An outbreak of potentially deadly bacteria in at least four states has federal officials on alert. The bacteria, called strep A, has killed 13 children in the United Kingdom. In the United States, cases are up in Arizona, Colorado, Texas, and Washington, NBC News reported.
ARIZONA STATE
AOL Corp

Kirstie Alley died of colon cancer. These are the disease's early signs.

Following the news that actor Kirstie Alley died of colon cancer at age 71, several doctors and cancer specialists urged people to get the recommended screenings for the disease. Alley's manager confirmed to NBC News on Tuesday that the actor died of colon cancer. Alley’s family said in a statement...
newsnationnow.com

New year, new laws: The changes you can expect in 2023

WASHINGTON (NewsNation) — As the new year looms, so does a slew of new laws and regulations in across the U.S. While they’re mostly on the state level, much of this legislation will have major impacts across country. MINIMUM WAGE. Amid inflation and no changes on the federal...
COLORADO STATE
MedicalXpress

Opioids frequently prescribed to patients with cirrhosis

Opioids are frequently prescribed to patients with cirrhosis, often without a pain diagnosis, according to a research letter published online Dec. 8 in Clinical Gastroenterology and Hepatology. Anna H. Lee, M.D., from the David Geffen School of Medicine at the University of California in Los Angeles, and colleagues conducted a...
WCPO 9 Cincinnati

WCPO 9 Cincinnati

28K+
Followers
7K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Cincinnati, Ohio news and weather from WCPO 9 Cincinnati, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wcpo.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy