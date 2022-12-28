ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

Lumumba: Goal is to lift Jackson boil water notice by Saturday

By Alex Rozier
Mississippi Today
Mississippi Today
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NnmOu_0jwxIPzG00

Jackson’s water pressure had begun to recover as of Wednesday morning, Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba said at a press conference later that day, adding that the “far reaches,” such as south and west Jackson, are still experiencing low levels from their taps.

Lumumba said the city’s “ambitious” goal is to have the boil water notice lifted by Saturday, which means restoring the pressure and then testing samples to assure the water is safe for consumption. He said that pressure at the plant is around 75 PSI, or pounds per square inch.

City workers, alongside Jackson’s contractor UCI, have identified 20 to 25 active leaks and are still looking for more breaches.

Lumumba added that there was a significant leak found on the well side of the system, and that the goal is to also have service restored for those customers by the end of the week.

Ted Henifin, the city’s new third-party water system manager, said he believed that much of the recovery on Tuesday came from residents turning off their faucets after letting them drip during freezing temperatures, Lumumba said.

“We need to continue to conserve water where we can to accelerate the recovery process,” the mayor said. “We’re still looking for the public to report leaks.”

Asked about the progress of infrastructure projects that began earlier in the year — a new 48-inch water line to improve pressure in south Jackson, and a cover structure to help weatherize the membrane side of the O.B. Curtis water treatment plant — Lumumba said both are nearing completion, but didn’t have a specific timeframe. He stressed that those projects alone won’t create a resilient and sustainable system.

“Essentially all components of the plant (such as its chemical room) need to be weatherized,” he said. “And then we need to find out how we better protect our pipes and distribution system.”

Other nearby cities also saw interruptions to their water service from the recent cold weather. Memphis, for instance, is also under a boil water notice because of water line breaks, and is telling residents to conserve water. The city’s utility said Monday it may be another four or five days before it lifts the advisory.

To report leaks in the system, Jackson residents should call 311 or 601-960-1111 during business hours, or 601-960-1875 after business hours.

Lumumba added that Commissioner of Agriculture & Commerce Andy Gipson had reached out and is making non-potable water — intended for uses like flushing, but not for consumption — available to Jacksonians at the state fairgrounds everyday from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m.

For drinking water, below are the city’s distribution sites posted for Friday:

West Jackson :

2 p.m.

Metro Center Mall near old Dillards Loading Dock

South Jackson:

5 p.m.

Candlestick Plaza off Cooper Rd, Jackson, MS

Northwest Jackson:

5 p.m.

Corner of Northside Drive and Manhattan Rd near Smillow Prep

Elderly or disabled residents who are unable to travel to a distribution site, should call 311 or 601-960-1875. Provided by Mississippi Rapid Response Coalition and City of Jackson.

For updates on future water distribution, residents can call 311 or 601-960-1875 for information.

The post Lumumba: Goal is to lift Jackson boil water notice by Saturday appeared first on Mississippi Today .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WJTV 12

Neighbors line up for more water giveaways in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Jackson is still under a precautionary boil water notice, so neighbors have been scrambling to stock up on water since the weekend. The City of Jackson and the Mississippi Rapid Response Coalition have joined together to hold water giveaways. Cars line up hours early for the giveaways. On […]
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

As Jackson digs out of water crisis, one restaurant was forced to close for fifth consecutive day

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A North Jackson restaurant is closed for the fifth consecutive day and hoping to reopen Tuesday, a week into the capital city’s latest water crisis. “We will remain closed for the weekend and fire up the engines Monday with fresh prep and baked goods,” Broad Street Bakery & Cafe co-owner Jeff Good said in a Friday morning social media post. “Then, we will reopen Tuesday.”
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Dozens of tires illegally dumped on empty lot in Fondren

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - In the midst of the Jackson’s water crisis, a Fondren neighborhood is dealt another blow, illegal dumping. To the surprise and disappointment of residents, this week many woke to find more than 50 tires scattered on an empty lot on their street. “I hope they...
WJTV 12

Jackson awaits lawsuit settlement over 2013 hail damage

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A lawsuit between the City of Jackson and Zurich American Insurance Co. still awaits a settlement after the insurance company allegedly failed to cover city-owned buildings damaged by a 2013 hailstorm. The Northside Sun reported the city filed a complaint on November 8, 2019, against Zurich seeking a jury trial. The […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Things happening in Mississippi this weekend: Dec. 30-Jan. 1

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Take some time to unwind with friends, family or yourself this weekend. Below you’ll find a list of some fun events going on this weekend (December 30 through January 1) around Mississippi. Central Mississippi: Festival of Trees – Friday & Saturday – Jackson The NYE Catfish Ball – Saturday – Jackson […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
AFP

After huge storm, Mississippi capital hit by another water crisis

Tens of thousands of residents in Jackson, the capital of the southern US state of Mississippi, were stuck without running water Wednesday, after frozen pipes burst following a monster winter storm that hit most of the country over the holidays. Similar problems have been reported in other parts of the southern United States, where infrastructure has not been designed to cope with the extreme temperatures experienced over the Christmas holidays.
JACKSON, MS
WBBJ

Multi-vehicle wreck delays traffic in north Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — A multi-vehicle wreck led to traffic delays in north Jackson Wednesday. The wreck occurred during the afternoon near North Highland Avenue and Charjean Drive. Our crews arrived on scene around 4 p.m. where multiple ambulances, fire trucks, and law enforcement vehicles were still present. According to...
JACKSON, TN
WLBT

What renters should do when frozen pipes burst in their unit

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - We’ve seen the impact that the hard freeze over Christmas weekend had on pipes inside some of your homes. So, what are homeowners and renters supposed to do when a pipe bursts and causes significant damage?. Well, the situation for homeowners is pretty cut and...
JACKSON, MS
The Center Square

Federal regulator ruling means possible refunds for Entergy customers

(The Center Square) — Recent rulings from the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission could result in refunds for Entergy customers in Louisiana and Arkansas, though the company contends it has already fulfilled its obligations. The two FERC rulings issued on Dec. 23 stem from multiple disputes regarding rates and taxes tied to operations at the Grand Gulf nuclear plant in Port Gibson, Mississippi, which is run by Entergy subsidiary System Energy Resources, Inc. ...
LOUISIANA STATE
Black Enterprise

Jackson Mayor Calls Mississippi Legislature ‘Racist’ for Ignoring City’s Unresolved $2B Water Issue

Residents of Jackson, Mississippi, say they’re “tired of apologies” from state officials regarding the constant water stoppages and boil water notices. NBC News reports Jackson residents do not have access to running water after sub-freezing temperatures hit the area leading to frozen and busted pipes. Residents were told to go to one of four locations across the city to pick up water Tuesday afternoon.
JACKSON, MS
vicksburgnews.com

Mayor Flaggs accepts appointment to Merit Health River Region Board of Trustees

From the Office of Vicksburg Mayor George Flaggs, Jr.:. On the recommendation of the nomination committee, Mayor George Flaggs, Jr. has accepted the appointment as a voting member of the Merit Health River Region Board of Trustees. This appointment is a 3-year term starting on January 1, 2023 and ending on December 31, 2025.
VICKSBURG, MS
WLBT

Coroner on scene of fatal vehicle crash in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Hinds County Coroner is on the scene of a vehicle crash that left one person dead Friday. It happened on Clinton Boulevard near Flag Chapel Road and Carolyn Avenue in Jackson. The crash appears to be a head-on collision between a Ford Escape and a Sedan.
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Two new judges join Hinds County bench

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) -Two new faces joined the bench in Hinds County as dozens of supporters and elected officials attended the induction ceremony for county and state judges at the Hinds County Courthouse. Newly elected Circuit Court Judge Debra Hendricks Gibbs, Chancery Court Judge Tamtrice Hodges, along with eight other returning state and county […]
HINDS COUNTY, MS
Mississippi Today

Mississippi Today

Jackson, MS
14K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Mississippi Today is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) news and media company with a forward-facing mission of civic engagement and public dialog through service journalism, live events and digital outreach.

 https://mississippitoday.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy