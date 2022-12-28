NFL Rescinds Suspension for Broncos’ Randy Gregory, Rams’ Oday Aboushi

The Denver defensive end and the Los Angeles tackle swiped at each other’s helmets after the Rams’ Christmas Day win.

The Broncos and Rams , both mired in two of the most disappointing seasons in recent NFL history, have received glimmers of good news.

The league announced Tuesday evening that Denver defensive end Randy Gregory and Los Angeles offensive tackle Oday Aboushi had their respective suspensions rescinded for their roles in a melee after the Rams' 51-14 win over the Broncos on Christmas Day.

Both players will pay fines—Gregory $50,000 and Aboushi $12,000—after Gregory apologized for his role in starting the fracas. Previously, Gregory and Aboushi were suspended one game apiece.

As Denver and Los Angeles’s players shook hands and traded jerseys following the Rams’ blowout victory at SoFi Stadium, Gregory and Aboushi traded swipes at each other's faces before quickly being separated.

The Broncos, 4-11, will have Gregory available for their road game against the Chiefs Sunday afternoon. Likewise, the 5-10 defending Super Bowl champions will have the services of Aboushi for their New Year’s Day crosstown rivalry game against the Chargers .