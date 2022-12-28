Read full article on original website
Related
Marjorie Taylor Greene defends George Santos, rips Tulsi Gabbard after contentious Fox interview
Far-right Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene came to the defense of fellow Republican Rep.-elect George Santos late Tuesday after Democratic former Rep. Tulsi Gabbard confronted the soon-to-be congressman for lying about his education, religious background and experience on Wall Street. Greene (R-Ga.) said Gabbard (D-Hawaii) gave Santos (R-NY) “zero grace” during his appearance on Fox News’ “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” the 34-year-old’s first TV interview since coming clean about his fabricated professional biography, which included false claims that he attended Baruch College and worked for Goldman Sachs and Citigroup. “Tulsi Gabbard, who says she is a former Democrat, gave Rep-elect George Santos zero grace,...
George Santos Is Donald Trump Taken to Its Logical End Point
The New York congressman's frequent spreading of misinformation without fear of reprisals echoes the former president's.
Liar-Elect George Santos Trashed His NYC Apartment, Landlord Says
Republican George Santos left his Queens apartment in complete disarray, his landlord has claimed. Santos, who was elected in November to represent New York’s 3rd Congressional district, lived in the apartment with his sister and moved out three months ago after allegedly ruining the spot. The landlord told the New York Post that the pair paid their rent on time, but left after their four dogs “did a lot of damage to the place.” Photos of the cramped apartment show a barely-accessible front door in the kitchen that is mostly blocked by a refrigerator, and a back porch cluttered with junk. While on the campaign trail, Santos boasted about living a posh lifestyle, but photos of his Queens apartment shows a more meager existence. The politician has also come under fire for a number of resume exaggerations, including work experience and education. “I am not a criminal,” Santos said during a separate interview with the Post, in which he apologized for “embellishing” his resume. He is also accused of creating a false family history with Jewish heritage—including the claim that his grandparents escaped Nazis to survive the Holocaust.Read it at New York Post
Constituents sound off about Rep.-elect Santos, who is under investigation
New York Representative-elect George Santos is facing mounting investigations from state and local prosecutors. He's slated to be sworn in next week but has admitted to misleading the public about much of his life story. His behavior has outraged a lot of people in his district, which includes Long Island and parts of Queens. Here's NPR's Jasmine Garsd.
Expert Says Despite Constant Allegations Against Him, Donald Trump Will Most Likely Never be Charged with a Crime
Most experts agree that despite the best efforts of his detractors, it is highly unlikely that Donald Trump will ever be charged with a criminal offense of any kind. Facing an almost constant barrage of accusations, some of which carry at least some semblance of verisimilitude, and many which are patently absurd on their face, Donald Trump remains uncharged in any of the litanies of accusations posed against him over the better part of the past decade.
Trump Issues 'Dangerous' Warning After Tax Returns Released
"The radical, left Democrats have weaponized everything, but remember, that is a dangerous two-way street!" former President Donald Trump cautioned.
Speculation Swirls as Putin Accused of Using Same Woman in Multiple Photos
Many believe the same blonde woman appeared in multiple photos behind the Russian leader, showing up as a soldier, a sailor and a religious worshipper.
Ginni Thomas admits she was not aware of any evidence of voter fraud when she lobbied to overturn election
Ginni Thomas, the wife of Supreme Court judge Clarence Thomas, admitted that she was not aware of any specific evidence of voter fraud in the 2020 election at the time she personally lobbied senior White House officials to overturn the results.In an interview with the House committee investigating the attack on the US Capitol, a transcript of which was released on Friday, Ms Thomas said that she “wasn’t very deep” in her knowledge of specific voter fraud allegations at the time of her lobbying effort, but instead “was basing what I believed off of people I trusted and news...
Trump-supporting billionaire Home Depot founder says ‘nobody works anymore’ because of ‘socialism’ and the ‘woke people [who] have taken over the world’
Bernie Marcus told the FT he’s worried about how “nobody gives a damn” anymore. “Just give it to me. Send me money. I don’t want to work—I’m too lazy, I’m too fat, I’m too stupid.”
Trump Lawyer Celebrates Beating Jan. 6 Committee: 'Waved the White Flag'
Harmeet Dhillon also accused the panel of having "wasted millions for a purely political witch-hunt" after subpoena withdrawal.
Washington Examiner
Voters seek revenge on Democrats who released Trump taxes
Voters are not in a very Christmas-y mood when it comes to Washington’s punishment politics. In fact, they’d like to see some payback. While a majority of voters are OK with House Ways and Means Committee Democrats releasing former President Donald Trump’s federal income taxes, they also feel that what’s good for the goose is good for the gander.
Trump Warns of 'Doom' for Republicans Over Extreme Abortion Views
If Republicans want to win elections, they must support three exceptions to abortion, according to former President Donald Trump.
Trump Touts Jan. 6 Subpoena Death, Suggests Committee Was Going to Lose
The former president ignored the fact that the House January 6 committee said the subpoena was withdrawn only because the panel is ending.
wegotthiscovered.com
Donald Trump takes to Truth Social and graciously responds to his tax returns being publicly released
It takes a lot to steal the headlines on a day where Andrew Tate has been buried six feet under by Greta Thunberg after being completely and utterly wrecked by the climate activist after his attempts to troll her backfired in spectacular fashion, but Donald Trump‘s tax returns are certainly one way of seizing the spotlight.
Donald Trump Jr. Demands 'Outrage' Over Joe Biden's St. Croix Vacation
Trump Jr. suggested that the president was on vacation while refusing to "do something" about the deadly winter storm that recently battered the country.
Republican Election Official to Plead Guilty in Voter Fraud Probe
On Wednesday, the Rensselaer County Legislature in New York accepted the resignation of Jason T. Schofield, who had served as elections commissioner.
Shameless George! Santos plans ‘questionable’ fundraiser off swearing-in
Public backlash is not stopping Long Island and Queens Rep.-elect George Santos from trying to milk still-loyal supporters for money when he gets sworn into office on Jan. 3. The 34-year-old Republican — who admitted earlier this week to lying about his professional background, academic credentials and ancestry during his successful campaign for the House of Representatives — is offering supporters a bus trip to DC, lunch and a “Team Santos Tour” of the US Capitol’s grounds, while asking VIPs to chip in $500 each to outdo the $100 paid by people with “attendee” status, according to an invitation obtained by The...
This Trump Ally Is 'Prime Candidate' to Turn Against Him: Kirschner
"So friends, all of this begs the question: How many crimes does a high government official have to commit before there is some accountability?" Kirschner said.
The Trump White House prepared a statement criticizing Barr after Trump's Denied assertions about voter fraud
White House staffers prepared a press release in December 2020 that would have demanded the dismissal of anyone who objected to President Donald Trump's claims that the election was rigged, based on a new transcript from the House select committee looking into the matter on January 6, 2021. This was after then-Attorney General William Barr publicly denied Trump's claims that the primary was hacked.
Marjorie Taylor Greene Finds Rare Common Ground With Jamie Raskin on Cancer
The Georgia representative has feuded with Raskin, a House Democrat who serves on the committee investigating January 6.
Comments / 0