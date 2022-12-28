Republican George Santos left his Queens apartment in complete disarray, his landlord has claimed. Santos, who was elected in November to represent New York’s 3rd Congressional district, lived in the apartment with his sister and moved out three months ago after allegedly ruining the spot. The landlord told the New York Post that the pair paid their rent on time, but left after their four dogs “did a lot of damage to the place.” Photos of the cramped apartment show a barely-accessible front door in the kitchen that is mostly blocked by a refrigerator, and a back porch cluttered with junk. While on the campaign trail, Santos boasted about living a posh lifestyle, but photos of his Queens apartment shows a more meager existence. The politician has also come under fire for a number of resume exaggerations, including work experience and education. “I am not a criminal,” Santos said during a separate interview with the Post, in which he apologized for “embellishing” his resume. He is also accused of creating a false family history with Jewish heritage—including the claim that his grandparents escaped Nazis to survive the Holocaust.Read it at New York Post

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO