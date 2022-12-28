JustAnotherOldGuy shares a report from KITCO: Midas Investments, the hybrid centralized/decentralized (CeDeFi) cryptocurrency platform, announced Tuesday that they are going to shut down operations as of Dec. 27 and can deduct 55% from most customer accounts to “balance assets and liabilities.” This morning, Midas’ CEO shut down his own AMA with clients after lower than half an hour. “I’m writing to you immediately with a heavy coronary heart to announce that the Midas platform is closing down,” wrote Iakov Levin, CEO of Midas Investments, who additionally goes by ‘Trevor,’ in a Dec. 27 blog post.

1 DAY AGO