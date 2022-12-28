ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Comments / 4

Susan Grehso
3d ago

I know both WE energy and WPS have nesting sites. I have seen them on web cams. Yeah for the new baby falcons!

3
wearegreenbay.com

Eight counties in northeast Wisconsin experiencing medium COVID-19 community levels

(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) has reported 1,722,593 positive coronavirus test results in the state and 13,911 COVID-19 deaths. Unable to view the tables below? Click here. Today’s TotalDec. 23 Total. Total Positive Cases1,722,593N/A. Fully Vaccinated3,606,830 (61.8%)N/A. Updated Booster1,046,979 (18.0%)N/A. COVID-19 Deaths13,911N/A. Ever Hospitalized69,493N/A.
WISCONSIN STATE
a-z-animals.com

Best Skiing In Wisconsin: Guide For Best Resorts and Dates for Prime Snow Conditions

Best Skiing In Wisconsin: Guide For Best Resorts and Dates for Prime Snow Conditions. If you’re looking for a top ski resort, Wisconsin has you covered. In fact, Wisconsin is home to nearly 20 ski resorts, so there is quite a bit to choose from. While all of them are fairly rated, in this article we are going to take a closer look at the top three ski resorts in Wisconsin, so you can be assured that your next ski vacation will be a great one!
WISCONSIN STATE
Door County Pulse

DNR Asks Public to Report Mudpuppy Sightings

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is asking the public to report any sightings of mudpuppies while fishing this winter. Mudpuppies – Wisconsin’s only fully aquatic salamander – can be found in streams, rivers, ponds and lakes year-round, but because of their elusive behavior, surveying can be difficult and labor intensive.
WISCONSIN STATE
seehafernews.com

Sheboygan Man Among Recent Batch of Governor Evers Pardons

Governor Tony Evers has pardoned another batch of 171 Wisconsinites previously convicted of a crime, and one of them is a Sheboygan man. Bryon Backman had sold marijuana to an undercover police officer 20 years ago and has served his sentence. Backman has no other cases on CCAP and is...
WISCONSIN STATE
wpr.org

Wisconsinites feel the effects of national veterinarian shortage

When Green Bay resident Jake Erb got off work at his job as a UPS driver one day this past August, he noticed something wasn’t right with his Alaskan husky, Bea. He frantically began calling area veterinarians in Green Bay and Appleton, but was told that none would be able to see Bea that night. Erb was told the closest place that might be able to see his dog was in Mosinee, about an hour and a half away.
WISCONSIN STATE
boreal.org

Potential winter storm

From the National Weather Service • Duluth • December 31, 2022. A winter storm may impact the Northland's weather Monday night into Tuesday night. There is potential for travel impacts from snow and a wintry mix, especially over northwest Wisconsin. There remains uncertainty in the track of the storm which will affect precipitation type and amount and which areas see the most. As of this Saturday morning, far northern Minnesota is least likely to be affected and northwest Wisconsin the most. Stay tuned for forecast updates and check back often.
DULUTH, MN
nbc15.com

Janesville grandmother creates escape room

Wisconsin Nurses Assoc. optimistic for retention in wake of travel nurse contract battles. Travel nurses are claiming agencies are slashing their contracts, in some cases, by nearly 50% in recent months. Updated: 16 hours ago. |. A Belleville community is mourning the loss of a beloved technology education teacher. Eight...
WISCONSIN STATE
WBAY Green Bay

Gift Shop is frozen solid

Public and school safety remain top priority for Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul. Public and school safety remain top priority for Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul. We’re warming up without much sun. 3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Heavy metals found in dark chocolate. Updated: 9 hours ago. New study on the...
WISCONSIN STATE
wearegreenbay.com

Beef hearts that may have been adulterated being recalled at a Wisconsin meat shop

FRANKSVILLE, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) has received notification of a voluntary Class I recall. According to DATCP, Hansen Meat Service in Franksville is issuing the Class I recall for smoked beef heart pieces sold at its retail store. This includes products purchased on or before December 27, 2022.
WISCONSIN STATE
CBS 58

Wisconsin roads ranked 5th worst in US

WISCONSIN (CBS 58) -- Wisconsin has the fifth worst roads in the entire country, according to a recent study on The Best and Worst Roads in the U.S. from ConsumerAffairs. The study was determined by analyzing data from the U.S. Federal Highway Administration and other government agencies, as well as surveying residents throughout the nation.
WISCONSIN STATE

