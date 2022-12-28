ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermont State

Rick F
3d ago

there is another big difference, Vermont is keeping industry and jobs away with its environmental policy and high taxes and NH is attracting industry worth the opposite.

CornPop
3d ago

Carbon dioxide in the atmosphere totals 4% and 4% of that 4% comes from cars,factories etc. Climate Change is the greatest hoax in modern times.

Reactor
3d ago

Vermont needs to rethink their climate change policies, especially since Vermonters will be paying a huge cost for this going forward, with little or no help from the politicians pushing this down everyone's throat. Every climate policy needs to be placed on the ballot and be voted on by all Vermonters.

