Rick F
3d ago
there is another big difference, Vermont is keeping industry and jobs away with its environmental policy and high taxes and NH is attracting industry worth the opposite.
15
CornPop
3d ago
Carbon dioxide in the atmosphere totals 4% and 4% of that 4% comes from cars,factories etc. Climate Change is the greatest hoax in modern times.
14
Reactor
3d ago
Vermont needs to rethink their climate change policies, especially since Vermonters will be paying a huge cost for this going forward, with little or no help from the politicians pushing this down everyone's throat. Every climate policy needs to be placed on the ballot and be voted on by all Vermonters.
11
WCAX
Legal Services Vermont to launch program for low income Vermonters
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - With the help of a $200,000 grant, Legal Services Vermont will expand their help to low income Vermonters through an online format. Legal Services Vermont plans to use the money to create online guided interviews, which will provide a series of questions to fill out. The responses will then be generated into court forms for things like divorce, relief from abuse, and other small claims.
New York OKs human composting law; 6th state in US to do so
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Howard Fischer, a 63-year old investor living north of New York City, has a wish for when he dies. He wants his remains to be placed in a vessel, broken down by tiny microbes and composted into rich, fertile soil. Maybe his composted remains could...
a-z-animals.com
Meet The 7 Largest Landowners In Vermont
Who’s in control of the future of Vermont’s landscape?. Vermont has majestic forests, ski-worthy mountains, and a plethora of covered bridges to explore. It’s become a popular tourist destination for visitors looking to enjoy the outdoors. Hiking trails, campgrounds, and breathtaking vistas are just a few of the outdoor activities available.
WCAX
Should Vermont education funding come from income or property taxes?
Should Vermont education funding come from income or property taxes?
WCAX
WCAX Bloopers 2022
WCAX Bloopers 2022
Climber hit by falling ice in New Hampshire
HART'S LOCATION, N.H. - Fellow climbers came to the aid of a man who was hit in the head by falling ice in New Hampshire on Friday afternoon.New Hampshire Fish & Game said the experienced climber, 37-year-old James Lawrence of Dover, NH, was wearing a helmet and had all the right equipment but still suffered a head injury when the ice struck him on Willey's Slide in Hart's Location.His climbing partner and ice climbers nearby helped get Lawrence to the bottom of the slide, down the trail and to the road, where he was taken by ambulance to a hospital."The recent warm weather has made ice unpredictable and officials urge climbers to use extra caution while venturing out," Fish & Game said in a statement.
manchesterinklink.com
Longtime employee David Rodrigue confirmed as NH DOT Assistant Commissioner
CONCORD, NH – David Rodrigue has been approved as NHDOT Assistant Commissioner. on December 20, 2022. His confirmation to the post was made official Dec. 20 by Gov. Sununu and the Executive Council. Rodrigue started with NHDOT in 1991 and has worked in the Bureaus of Highway Design, Construction,...
How Many Jo-Ann Stores Are Closing in Maine, New Hampshire in 2023?
JOANN Fabrics and Crafts, which began as a single store in 1943, has about 850 stores in 49 states, according to its website. The popular craft retailer has five locations in Maine and nine locations in New Hampshire. JOANN is reported to be closing some of its stores in 2023.
WMUR.com
Advocates of marijuana legalization in New Hampshire prepare new push at State House
CONCORD, N.H. — The new year will bring new legislation, and one item New Hampshire lawmakers are again working toward is the legalization of marijuana. Advocates said there is still progress to be made, but legal marijuana is getting closer in the state. Former state Rep. Timothy Egan is...
VTDigger photographers look back at their top images of the year
From historic elections to the changing Covid-19 climate to everyday experiences of Vermonters, VTDigger's photographers were there to capture the many perspectives of the year. Read the story on VTDigger here: VTDigger photographers look back at their top images of the year.
WCAX
Kesha Ram Hinsdale ‘expecting’ to make mark in 2023
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Senate Senator Kesha Ram Hinsdale is pregnant and making a mark on Vermont history. Ram Hinsdale is a Democrat for Chittenden County. She posted a picture on social media, saying she and her husband Jacob are thrilled to be welcoming their first baby this spring. Ram Hinsdale...
WCAX
Stuck in Vermont: Goodbye, 2022
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - We’ve met a lot of fascinating Vermonters over the last year, as Seven Days’ Eva Sollberger got “Stuck in Vermont” with them. Now, she’s taking a look back at 2022. Watch the video to see.
WCAX
Vermont, New York minimum wage to increase in 2023
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont’s minimum wage will go up starting January 1st. It’s increasing by $0.63 to $13.18 an hour and tipped wages will go up to $6.59/hour. However, many Burlington-area businesses are already paying much more than that, as store owners try to attract people to open jobs.
mychamplainvalley.com
Improving Vermont roadside safety through guardrails
Not much attention has been given to guardrails that line the road in previous years. Steve Eimers, a roadside safety advocate, believes some guardrails and are a lot more dangerous than others. ““A lot of what is happening with roadside safety hardware and especially guardrails on the side of the...
Vermont cannabis growers hope for direct-to-consumer sales
Current law prohibits such sales, but growers hope to change that in the coming legislative session. Read the story on VTDigger here: Vermont cannabis growers hope for direct-to-consumer sales.
WMUR.com
Bill would create Old Man of the Mountain Day in New Hampshire
CONCORD, N.H. — A fallen icon of the Granite State could be getting a special honor in the new year. Momentum is building at the State House for a special day of recognition for the Old Man of the Mountain. May 3, 2023, will mark two full decades since...
WCAX
New York state to swear in officials for new term
ALBANY, N.Y. (WCAX) - New York’s state inauguration takes place this afternoon. Governor Kathy Hochul, Lieutenant Governor Antonio Delgado, Attorney General Letitia James, and Comptroller Tom DiNapoli will be sworn in for their next term today in Albany at 2:00 p.m. You can watch the ceremony online here.
Almost 500,000 Are Without Power Across Massachusetts, Maine, and New Hampshire
New England has been experiencing an influx of extreme weather this holiday season, after torrential rain and strong gusts of wind slammed the Boston area, as well as parts of Maine and New Hampshire just before Christmas. Since the holiday, almost 500,000 in New England have been experiencing power outages....
WCAX
Block Grant funding supports 12 projects across Vt.
Block Grant funding supports 12 projects across Vt.
WCAX
‘Strolling of the Heifers’ cow parade ends but mission will go on
'Strolling of the Heifers' cow parade ends but mission will go on
